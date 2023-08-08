This probably isn’t news to anyone who reads Balloon Juice, but everything is on the line in Ohio today. No matter how the vote on Issue 1 comes out, this is a big Joe Biden deal, and we are going to learn a lot about how much people are paying attention. And by people, I mean “normies”.

Polls close at 7:30 tonight. I’ll have a post up for the Ohio results, which I imagine will start coming in pretty much right away. Ohio peeps, is that correct? By what time do we expect to know the results?

(Columbus Dispatch)

Ohio Voters will decide TODAY Aug. 8 special election whether they support Issue 1, a measure which would:

Require 60% of voters to pass a new constitutional amendment, instead of a simple majority of 50% plus one.

Require citizens who want to place an amendment on the ballot to collect signatures from at least 5% of voters from the last gubernatorial election in all 88 counties, instead of the current 44.

Eliminate a 10-day cure period that allows citizens to replace any signatures deemed faulty by the secretary of state’s office.

One look at the three changes and it seems obvious that this is not good for democracy.

I have high hopes for Ohio, but when the day for voting comes, it really hits home that you’ve done all you can and now you just have to wait to see how it turns out. It’s a hard day.

