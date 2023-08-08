Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pins and Needles: Democracy On The Line Today – with Ohio Issue 1

This probably isn’t news to anyone who reads Balloon Juice, but everything is on the line in Ohio today.  No matter how the vote on Issue 1 comes out, this is a big Joe Biden deal, and we are going to learn a lot about how much people are paying attention.  And by people, I mean “normies”.

Polls close at 7:30 tonight.  I’ll have a post up for the Ohio results, which I imagine will start coming in pretty much right away.  Ohio peeps, is that correct?  By what time do we expect to know the results?

(Columbus Dispatch)

Ohio Voters will decide TODAY Aug. 8 special election whether they support Issue 1, a measure which would:

  • Require 60% of voters to pass a new constitutional amendment, instead of a simple majority of 50% plus one.
  • Require citizens who want to place an amendment on the ballot to collect signatures from at least 5% of voters from the last gubernatorial election in all 88 counties, instead of the current 44.
  • Eliminate a 10-day cure period that allows citizens to replace any signatures deemed faulty by the secretary of state’s office.

One look at the three changes and it seems obvious that this is not good for democracy.

I have high hopes for Ohio, but when the day for voting comes, it really hits home that you’ve done all you can and now you just have to wait to see how it turns out.  It’s a hard day.

Open thread.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      RevRick

      I am pretty optimistic about this power grab going down to well-deserved defeat. I suspect that even a good chunk of Republicans will vote no.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bupalos

      I think we’re going to crush this one guys. I think the Republicans actually screwed up even trying this, I think we’re going to win and add a few to the “disaffected Republican” column.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      Lips so pursed

       

      rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) posted at 0:32 PM on Tue, Aug 08, 2023:
      This is utterly NONSENSICAL. @FaniforDA Willis deals with state law. Jack Smith is federal. Feds and state often charge the same folks. DAN IS WRONG. “@DanAbrams: Now That Jack Smith Has Indicted Trump on Georgia Conduct, Fani Willis Should ‘Walk Away'” https://t.co/aCx0JCMMHt
      (https://twitter.com/rolandsmartin/status/1688966352885727232?t=E0gVQF0WYIfVGuOyaNd8bg&s=03)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Immanentize

      The actual constitutional change vote ensconcing abortion rights in the Ohio constitution comes in November. The word on the ground is that it would hit 60% anyhoo. But stopping these democracy grabs is very good voter outreach for the general.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      Require citizens who want to place an amendment on the ballot to collect signatures from at least 5% of voters from the last gubernatorial election in all 88 counties, instead of the current 44.

      I’m curious about even the old county requirement. Since counties don’t have the same population, does the requirements violate equal protection? I wonder if that’s been litigated.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      The early/absentee vote will be very D so don’t look to early returns – you have to wait until some election day vote comes in to measure R vote.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sab

      @RevRick: All the living former governors, from both parties, and the former secretaries of state, from both parties, came out No on 1.

      But this is still Ohio

      ETA I am still depressed about the three hacks that won the last Ohio Supreme Court election, our first elecrion where they showed party affiliation.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      rikyrah

      No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) posted at 1:43 PM on Tue, Aug 08, 2023:
      Florida high schools are now removing Shakespeare, including the full text of “Romeo and Juliet,” to comply with Republicans’ new law restricting “sexual content.”

      “I think the rest of the nation — no, the world, is laughing at us,” a teacher said.

      https://t.co/esgMYrvzXg https://t.co/uC4g3kLSw3
      (https://twitter.com/NoLieWithBTC/status/1688984347682975745?t=xd3FNlx8yWwaTwebXFRlBw&s=03)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) posted at 10:07 AM on Tue, Aug 08, 2023:
      People are sounding the alarm on the “supplemental curriculum” created by PragerU, an unaccredited right-wing group, that has been approved by Florida schools

      Frederick Douglass is depicted in a video, saying founding fathers had to “compromise” on slavery & urges kids to work… https://t.co/kogQSuQL39
      (https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1688930005793808384?t=Oiy-Vbu5nU5tYykLe1m-KQ&s=03)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JoyceH

      Starting to think what’s going to save democracy is GOP overreach. In case Florida’s current administration hasn’t pissed off enough people, they’ve come up with a new twist. If Florida schoolchildren want to be addressed by a nickname, now they have to bring in a parental consent form. Thereby irking every Tom, Dick, and Harry.

      Reply

