Alabama G-ddamn.

Alabama G-ddamn.

(Following up on yesterday’s promise) I don’t wanna be the Black Reporter for Balloon Juice, but I think there’s unexpressed importance in the recent Alabama Asswhooping.

For those unaware: When a Black riverboat worker asked some White people to obey the laws of the place he worked, they chose violence. A very racially-charged brawl ensued.

Responses have ranged from the pride in self-defense among a number of Black folx (and White supporters), to…well, selective editing and outrage in the people you’d expect.

There’s a lot here. So I’ll focus on those eager with the “violence isn’t the answer” prompt. Those uneasy with how easy so many seem to be with the asswhuppin’. You’re right! Violence isn’t the answer to all the issues plaguing Black folx in America — much less, the issues around Reproductive Justice, or attacks on LBGTQIA+ folx, or the treatment of people with disabilities.

And yet. If we don’t all work together to resolve these issues, and the issues of so many others. If we don’t start to recognize the source of so many challenges in America…well. I mean, Dr. King said it, a few months before White violence took his life:

First, is the guilt for riots exclusively that of Negroes? And are they a natural development to a new stage of struggle? A million words will be written and spoken to dissect the ghetto outbreaks. But for a perceptive and vivid expression of culpability I would like to submit two sentences that many of you have probably heard me quote before from the pen of Victor Hugo. “If the soul is left in darkness, sins will be committed. The guilty one is not he who commits the sin but he who causes the darkness.” The policy-makers of the white society have caused the darkness. It was they who created the frustrating slums. They perpetuate unemployment and poverty and oppression. Perhaps it is incontestable and deplorable that Negroes have committed crimes, but these are essentially derivative crimes. They are born of the greater crimes of the white society.

(Emphasis mine – MD)

It’s also important to understand that “enjoying” this moment, in the Black community, isn’t carefree. It’s with the background of the weight of centuries of oppression, and the very real issues of the present moment that reflect in this brawl. In the people who almost certainly chose violence against a Black man because — in the American South, yes, but elsewhere as well — his life and liberty isn’t worth the same as them. And that some Black folx aren’t about losing any more liberty, without a literal fight.

As Joy Reid put it:

[Back in the day] There were no consequences for [White Folx] and deadly ones for us if we tried to fight back. Well that era is done and it ain’t coming back, no matter how many sundown-town fantasy songs their country singers make. Seeing Black folk come as a community to that security guard’s rescue, one guy even swimming over like Aquaman to help him, was a ‘Wakanda Assemble’ moment, in which a group of old school southern bullies effed around and found out.

Those “greater crimes” are not things that a whole group can ignore, forever. You cannot say that one side gets all the Stochastic Terrorism they want, and expect the attacked people to bend over and take it, forever.

I don’t know who needs to hear this. But I hope they do, and do so with a quickness.

I don’t wanna be the Black Reporter for Balloon Juice. I cannot be the Marginalized People Reporter for Balloon Juice. But Alabama might be a sign of things to come, if we aren’t real damn careful as a country.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      From the moment this broke on Twitter on Sunday morning..

      Black Twitter and Black TikTok  haven’t let me down. They have been absolutely hilarious.

      I would like to repeat something that was said, in between all the humor that has been given..

       

      ” What would have happened to that Black Guy, just doing in his job, if those people had not decided to help him?”

       

      ” Why did they think that they could jump that man – for doing his damn job – and nothing was going to happen to them?”

       

      ” Why did they think that Black folk were just going to stand there and let them beat on that man?”

       

      Violence IS the answer..

      When Violence WAS the question…

       

      I shall be posting a lot of stuff in this thread.

    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      colorfullstory (@colorfullstory) posted at 5:49 AM on Mon, Aug 07, 2023:
      Can’t believe I was alive to witness the Montgomery, Alabama Steamboat Uprising August 6, 2023.

      Y’all made the ancestors proud! Also, never stop recording run ins with nonBlack people who assault/attack Black people. This could’ve gone a whole other way without video. https://t.co/mKLB61fZdb
      (https://twitter.com/colorfullstory/status/1688502558006849536?t=PydIGxcb1XL0JVGHols7Ag&s=03)

    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      colorfullstory (@colorfullstory) posted at 6:23 AM on Tue, Aug 08, 2023:
      So the Paper Mache Pirates are on the clock app klansplaining “what if it was in reverse”
      They like to pretend as if the roles aren’t already in reverse like we haven’t consistently seen Black people brutalized by white violence for centuries
      Sit down Scott! https://t.co/DrbmBNGaG3
      (https://twitter.com/colorfullstory/status/1688873505322917888?t=WmH05hScgcusHlGdDpDl0g&s=03)

    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      a group of old school southern bullies effed around and found out

      Yes.
      The folding chair memes have been absolute fire.

    16. 16.

      laura

      Oh how I wish this post could just capture every tweet, every tik tok-, all the joy, the humor, the righteousness of justice, the context, the history, the comeuppance of caucausity that is riverboatbrawl

      No worries- Valued Commenter Rikyrah IS ON IT!

    20. 20.

      Ken

      I saw a couple complaints that the worker should have called the police. The replies agreed with my reaction — they’d show up, shoot the black guy, and help the white guys get their boat refueled and launched.

    21. 21.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you for this post and THANK YOU for its title. You said it all in those two words – although I’m very glad you didn’t stop there.

    22. 22.

      rikyrah

      I haven’t even touched the hilarity from Black Twitter and Black Tiktok on this subject.

      They did not let me down.

       

      Both hilarity, and historical/cultural context.

    23. 23.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Black Twitter is amazing!  So are LGBTQ Twitter, Feminist Twitter (not TERFs) etc.  I always enjoy when some bullshit happens and marginalized groups find ways to make fun out of it (while never dismissing the seriousness of the bullshit they routinely face).  People of various privileges, I highly recommend you follow marginalized people, groups, pages on social media.  In addition to learning a ton you will also get to enjoy some of the best fun that happens on these internet streets.

    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      This made me think of Stonewall. Anybody think it was wrong for those gay men to fight back? Of course not! Same here.

    31. 31.

      Immanentize

      @rikyrah: I think this viddy was one of the finest takes in a great line up of fine takes.

      I’ve been there for all the smiles.

      Someone called the original victim’s hat toss, a “Mary Tyler Moore toss.”

      “Scuba Gooding Jr.” and “Blaquaman” also get special mention.

    32. 32.

      Karen S.

      I haven’t enjoyed TikTok as much as I have in the past couple of days all because of the Battle of Montgomery. The ancestors must be proud!

    33. 33.

      Betty Cracker

      The clip I saw was only a couple of minutes long and showed the beginning of the fight, but that was enough to establish that the assholes from the pontoon boat deserved every bit of the beat down they got. I’m all too familiar with drunk, belligerent jerks like that. An ass-whupping is exactly what they deserve.

    37. 37.

      Alison Rose

      Thank you. It was painfully predictable that so much of the outraged response from non-Black people was aimed almost entirely at the Black people who came to the man’s rescue. They made meager mouth noises against the white people, but for some (many) of them, it really seems like fighting back in self-defense (when you aren’t white) is worse than starting the fight in the first place. Very much the “calling me a racist is worse than experiencing racism” school of thought. Repugnant.

    39. 39.

      Immanentize

      I am apparently late to the party… because I’m not the fastest of swimmers, but, pro-tip, if Black people are swimming to get you, you done messed up, A-Aron.— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 7, 2023

      IYKYK

    41. 41.

      Trivia Man

      Starts with the hat toss: BRING IT

      Ends with all the bystanders helpfully pointing out who was involved as they tried to slink away

      Eagerly waiting for the actual charges and identities. The boat owner I believe has been outed as a C-Store owner up in Selma, the store has been closed – perhaps permanently. He tried “I was there but didn’t get involved” but video evidence from 25 angles has proven that was a lie.

    42. 42.

      AM in NC

      Thanks for this, MisterDancer.  I am white, and I generally despise violence, but (as you and every other sentient human knows) that worker and the people who came to his rescue were protecting themselves against racist violence they did not start.  I was pumping my fist and belting out a “fuck yeah!” as the brawl unfolded and the racist instigators got both pummeled and arrested.

      And Black Twitter/TikTok have not disappointed in the aftermath!

    43. 43.

      Ajabu

      My wife, born and raised in Alabama, who experienced her older siblings, having to sit in the balcony when they went to the movies- enjoyed the hell out of this!!  It’s about fucking time… and yes, we should make it an annual celebration. As a child in Jamaica, we did it with ridicule: “ the British woman is so refined. No lips, no bosom and no behind.” I think I like the ass kicking better…

    45. 45.

      cain

      @rikyrah:

      We had a chat about mastodon in regards to this event. Mastodon doesn’t have the same kind of hilarity. In a way, people take themselves very serious there – there just seems less joy there compared to black twitter.

      The funniest comment I ran across was “if we have to swim our asses across a river to beat your asses, you’ve done wrong!”

    46. 46.

      ArchTeryx

      Were I down there I probably would have jumped in to help the security guard. That poor guy was just doing his job and got assaulted by a would-be lynch mob. Screw that. This white dude would have been firmly on the side of the Wakandans here, and so would my friend, the “Last Rural Liberal in Tennessee.”

    48. 48.

      Chief Oshkosh

      In one of the longer videos, taken from the upper level of the dock, there are A LOT of people that look like LEOs (they all had handcuffs hanging from the back of their belts) just watching. What the heck is up with that? Why weren’t they assisting in breaking up the fight(s)?

      As to the fights themselves, glad nobody got hurt more than what it appears. I didn’t see any teeth or blood on the ground, so hopefully none of those who stepped in to help the lone black worker will face serious charges.

      That said, it sure would’ve been nice if someone had thought to undo the lines to the cracker boat and shoved it off.

    49. 49.

      Karen S.

      @The Thin Black Duke: Same. I’ve been grinning like a loon since yesterday. For me, it’s been euphoric. It’s hard to describe. I wish I could share all the videos with my late mother. She would have enjoyed them immensely. She grew up near and among white people like those fools in Virginia during the Jim Crow era. She would have called them “peckerwoods.”

    51. 51.

      cain

      @ArchTeryx: There was a 16 year old black kid that jumped into the river and swim over and to help his colleague.

      One of the great things about this incident is that there is video that happened from the very start. This heads off the racist trope where someone has to comment “We need to see what happened before the brawl” – of course, racists will find ways to show something else. Fuck them.

    52. 52.

      rikyrah

       

      Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) posted at 3:18 PM on Mon, Aug 07, 2023:
      Jennifer, a contract worker at a Selma hospital, saw the people who started the brawl come in for treatment.

      She says they were terrified because everyone on the hospital staff was Black and said, “Everybody’s n***ers in here,” then called the police.

       

       

      Here For THEE Comments 1 (@forthecomments1) posted at 0:37 AM on Tue, Aug 08, 2023:
      OMG, one of them went to hospital with a footprint in their face? They went to a hospital that was predominantly staffed with BP, in a predominantly Black city, and said “Its nothing but Nigs, here”? 
      (https://twitter.com/forthecomments1/status/1688786507572629504?t=c1oQg9L8uZEk2oGFNonD-w&s=03)

