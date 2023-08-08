Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: KAMALA!

Once again: Proud to be a Democrat!



… Equal and opposite reaction…

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) has introduced legislation to abolish the Office of Diversity and Inclusion of the House of Representatives.

Mooney’s bill, which has no Democratic co-sponsors, comes on the heels of the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices at the Pentagon…

The House Office of Diversity and Inclusion was created by the 116th Congress, after Democrats recaptured control of the House. It was the most diverse Congress ever elected, until the 2020 midterms.

But in a press release, Mooney called DEI efforts “the latest woke liberal method of injecting cultural Marxism into the workplace.” Mooney is a candidate for Senate, looking to take the seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)…

The bill has several initial co-sponsors, including Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), Brian Babin (R-Texas), Andrew Ogles (R-Tenn.), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Jack Bergman (R-Mich.), Mary Miller (R-Ill.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

Even if Mooney’s bill passes in the House, it’s unlikely to pass in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

    27Comments

    4. 4.

      Chris Johnson

      In fairness, building economies from the wealthy down DOES NOT WORK so there is no practical reason not to be populist in this way, and no practical excuse to be doing it as a cloak for giving everything to the rich.

      Functionally, this is the only way to build economies stronger for everybody including the capitalists. The predators depend on there being healthy prey to eat.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      Mooney called DEI efforts “the latest woke liberal method of injecting cultural Marxism into the workplace.”

      Listening to these assholes regurgitate the same incoherent conspiracy theories is so tedious! If the Dems thrash them in the next election cycle, there’s a possibility we can preserve democracy and mitigate climate change, and that’s super-important. But forcing these boring fucking Repubs to come up with a new set of dumb talking points is high on my list too.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eversor

      Biggest take from all this is the VP and Second Man looking happy.  One of the oddest things about Trumps admin was the tense issues obviously on their faces in their relationships.  I expect the odd day, or three, but they never looked happy to be with each other or went to do anything fun together.  Which is just odd.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      Mooney called DEI efforts “the latest woke liberal method of injecting cultural Marxism into the workplace.

      Whew that was quite the string of buzzwords there, Mr. Mooney.

      You left out “extreme soshulist dirty hippie” but other than that…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I finished reading Yellowface, which is told in first person by a writer who steals someone else’s ms and publishes it as her own. The book has every bit of fuckery you’ve ever seen in writing and publishing, from twitter wars to editors who decide they can’t take on another Asian writer because they already have one. The unreliable narrator is so well done that you start to feel sorry for her, right before she does some other awful thing. It’s like a horror story for writers.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      narya

      I still want to know WTAF they mean by “cultural Marxism.” Seriously. I’ve read Marx, FFS, and I cannot even begin to guess; they’re conjuring words.

      Also: I am so glad that Kamala is our VP!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      @narya: They just love category mistakes:

      His third example is of a foreigner being shown a cricket match. After being pointed out batsmen, bowlers and fielders, the foreigner asks: “who is left to contribute the famous element of team-spirit?”

      It’s a way to break people’s brains and keep them inside the cult.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Soprano2

      @narya: I think it’s a term they made up because it uses “Marxist”, and they know Americans react unfavorably to that. I don’t know what it’s supposed to mean either, but they use it to mean “anything people do that I don’t like or agree with”.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @narya:

      Pretty sure it has something to do with the Marx Brothers.

      ETA: or maybe Richard Marx.

      ETA2: The left is right here waiting for you.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OverTwistWillie

      Why won’t wokety-woke Democrats acknowledge all of America’s race and gender issues were resolved in a S2 very special episode of “Growing Pains”?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      waspuppet

      @Soprano2: I think it has something to do with the fact that they spent the 2010s calling Obama a straight-up Marxist and even the Chuck Todds of the world were like “Wait, what industries are being nationalized? No industries are being nationalized” and of course rather than stop lying they changed up their lie slightly.

      The extra touch is that this racist congressman is from West Virginia, the place Trump’s lawyer spent Sunday claiming is more diverse than DC.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Eolirin

      @narya: As stupid as that phrase is, the best I’ve been able to make sense of it is that it’s a dogwhistle for white supremacy, effectively suggesting that white (male dominated evangelical) culture is superior and should be placed above all other cultures, and so cultural Marxism is the “violent suppression” (really any attempt to redress white supremacy by any means) of white culture by all of the outgroups and race traitors seeking to establish a world where white culture isn’t dominant.

      But I’ve probably just put more thought into it than almost all of the people who are using the phrase

      Tl;dr: Inclusion is being shoved down our throats and we’re not going to stand for it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      @narya:

      I still want to know WTAF they mean by “cultural Marxism.” Seriously. I’ve read Marx, FFS, and I cannot even begin to guess; they’re conjuring words. 

      Also: I am so glad that Kamala is our VP!

      Just replace “cultural Marxism” with “BOOGA! BOOGA!” and it makes perfect sense.

      Or they’re really into the effect the Marx Brothers had on American culture.

      Reply

