Trickle-down economics benefited big corporations and the wealthiest of Americans, but not a lot of regular folks. So, when President Biden and I took office, we decided to invest in the working people of America. pic.twitter.com/Sm15OcNO2I
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 7, 2023
Once again: Proud to be a Democrat!
Bidenomics is about growing the economy from the middle out — and it’s working. @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are delivering results for the American people.https://t.co/fMfPEiTgVo
— Madam Vice President (@Madam_President) August 5, 2023
No matter how busy my schedule gets, Sunday family dinner together is the thing I try to hold on to the most. pic.twitter.com/b443DMHEts
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2023
VP and SGOTUS' date night to the Beyoncé concert gets the Vogue treatment https://t.co/654FMjQBSp
— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) August 6, 2023
SCOOP: @VP is on track to headline more fundraisers in Q3 than anyone else in Bidenworld, including @POTUS himself.
Next stops: Martha’s Vineyard and Seattle, with more expected to be added to the schedule. https://t.co/ukehIzNHj3
— Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) August 4, 2023
… Equal and opposite reaction…
Congressional Republicans introduced a resolution to eliminate the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion. The mission of the office is to increase diversity among congressional staffers to reflect the diversity of the U.S. population. https://t.co/5oRM7tPU2M pic.twitter.com/EcySpHEHUt
— KD (@Fly_Sistah) August 4, 2023
Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) has introduced legislation to abolish the Office of Diversity and Inclusion of the House of Representatives.
Mooney’s bill, which has no Democratic co-sponsors, comes on the heels of the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices at the Pentagon…
The House Office of Diversity and Inclusion was created by the 116th Congress, after Democrats recaptured control of the House. It was the most diverse Congress ever elected, until the 2020 midterms.
But in a press release, Mooney called DEI efforts “the latest woke liberal method of injecting cultural Marxism into the workplace.” Mooney is a candidate for Senate, looking to take the seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)…
The bill has several initial co-sponsors, including Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), Brian Babin (R-Texas), Andrew Ogles (R-Tenn.), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Jack Bergman (R-Mich.), Mary Miller (R-Ill.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).
Even if Mooney’s bill passes in the House, it’s unlikely to pass in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Compare and contrast pic.twitter.com/Fn9jl9B0CK
— KD (@Fly_Sistah) August 4, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings