It took Long Enough!

We knew the NY office was corrupt, but now this is finally seeing the light of day.  Halle-fucking-lujah!

(Business Insider)  h/t  rikyrah  who posted the link in the previous thread.

A veteran FBI counterintelligence agent says his supervisor told him to stop investigating Rudy Giuliani and to cut off contact with any sources who reported on corruption by associates of former President Donald Trump, according to a whistleblower complaint obtained by Insider.

The agent, who served 14 years as a special agent for the bureau, including a long stint in Russia-focussed counter-intelligence, claims in a 22-page statement that his bosses interfered with his work in “a highly suspicious suppression of investigations and intelligence-gathering” aimed at protecting “certain politically active figures and possibly also FBI agents” who were connected to Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs.

Those figures, the statement claims, explicitly included “anyone in the [Trump] White House and any former or current associates of President Trump.”

The statement, which was prepared for staffers of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was apparently leaked and posted in mid-July to a Substack newsletter. Insider has independently obtained a copy of the complaint and verified its authenticity, but has not corroborated all of its claims.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      I guess the Senate will have to look into this because the House is already doing oversight on anything they can make up.  Since this is real, I’m sure they won’t touch it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      So is this a whistleblower or a “whistleblower”?  I think only “whistleblowers” are allowed to be heard in the House, so maybe the Senate will schedule a hearing.

      ETA: And WaterGirl made the same point.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bill Arnold

      Juicy!
      Starting to think that we need a full prison island (no internet) for much of the GOP. (Not a fan of the death penalty unless they are an active mortal threat.)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      tobie

      Did DOJ IG Michael Horowitz ever deliver his report on the NY FBI Field Office? He promised Congress he would and showed his capacity to work at breakneck speed, when he concluded Andrew McCabe violated some standard of candor on the eve of McCabe retirement.

      I know Horowitz was an Obama appointee but the guy has always struck me as a Comeyesque holier than thou type and a weasel. It was painful to watch him walk back his report that the Russia investigation was properly predicated to placate Republicans in Congress.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      AM in NC

      Schumer better walk across the hall and let Gym Jordan know about this guy. I’m sure it was just an oversight on Gym’s part. Surely.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      kalakal

      I’ve been hoping for this shoe to drop for a very long time. The NY FBI has been a TFIG asset   at least since they went all in on that pack of lies masquerading as a book by Schweitzer

      Reply
    18. 18.

      gene108

      We’ll never fully know the full extent of Russian influence on Trump and his associates, because so many people in positions of power want to ignore it, from this FBI field office to right wing media muddying the waters.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      tobie

      One thing I don’t understand from the article is how McGonigal could have impeded investigations in 2021 and 2022. He left the FBI in 2018. I guess he still had friends there…but would hw have been that involved in decision-making?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dangerman

      @Bill Arnold: We could seal off Florida fairly easily; let them play Hunger Games shit (saw none of them). Hunger Games not woke.

      Given all the Golf Courses, maybe there’s a variant. Double or worse and we’re sending you to The Villages.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Thanks for pointing that out.  I thought the article had ended with the part I copied. Yes, really excellent article!

      I hope this has some fallout for Wray, who I really think is a teflon weasel.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      BellyCat

      The retaliation against the whistleblower, listed in the article, is mind blowing. Further, he was also ordered to drop the informant reporting on alt-right online activity. And Gym Jordan refused his testimony. The rot exposed here goes deeper than NYC field office, no doubt.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Dan B

      Apparently the NYT wrote an article which praised Kamala Harris work for the Biden campaign.  Two good things in one day!  Is the second coming imminent?  Asteroid?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      Made me look… FBI.gov – NY Field Office History doesn’t have anything of specific note since 2010. Maybe they’re too busy to update their history web page, or don’t have the budget for it. Or maybe they spend too much time protecting their friends and messing around in RWNJ politics, rather than staying in their lane and catching bad guys…

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      bbleh

      But … but, the FBI is a corrupt Trump-hating nest of Demo-rats!  The Godhead Himself has pronounced this!

      Obviously then this story is a lie.  A deliberate plant by the Soros-Biden Junta (Destruction of Freedom Division).  That’s what should be investigated!!!  !!!11!!

      Reply

