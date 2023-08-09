We knew the NY office was corrupt, but now this is finally seeing the light of day. Halle-fucking-lujah!

BREAKING: THREAD: An FBI whistleblower tells Insider his supervisors at the NY FBI field office – pointing to McGonigal and other burrowed Giuliani allies – suppressed and STOPPED probes into Giuliani and trump allies in the White House in August, 2022. 1/ https://t.co/KtfonmrO13 — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 9, 2023

(Business Insider) h/t rikyrah who posted the link in the previous thread.