We knew the NY office was corrupt, but now this is finally seeing the light of day. Halle-fucking-lujah!
BREAKING: THREAD: An FBI whistleblower tells Insider his supervisors at the NY FBI field office – pointing to McGonigal and other burrowed Giuliani allies – suppressed and STOPPED probes into Giuliani and trump allies in the White House in August, 2022. 1/ https://t.co/KtfonmrO13
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 9, 2023
(Business Insider) h/t rikyrah who posted the link in the previous thread.
A veteran FBI counterintelligence agent says his supervisor told him to stop investigating Rudy Giuliani and to cut off contact with any sources who reported on corruption by associates of former President Donald Trump, according to a whistleblower complaint obtained by Insider.
The agent, who served 14 years as a special agent for the bureau, including a long stint in Russia-focussed counter-intelligence, claims in a 22-page statement that his bosses interfered with his work in “a highly suspicious suppression of investigations and intelligence-gathering” aimed at protecting “certain politically active figures and possibly also FBI agents” who were connected to Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs.
Those figures, the statement claims, explicitly included “anyone in the [Trump] White House and any former or current associates of President Trump.”
The statement, which was prepared for staffers of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was apparently leaked and posted in mid-July to a Substack newsletter. Insider has independently obtained a copy of the complaint and verified its authenticity, but has not corroborated all of its claims.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings