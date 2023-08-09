Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Republicans don’t trust women.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

The willow is too close to the house.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Dangerous Games

Dangerous Games

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

Because we lost Guesly this week, I have started keeping an eye out on a new pupper for the parents who insist they are not ready for one but keep letting us know they want one that is small and five-six years old BUT THEY ABSOLUTELY ARE NO READY FOR A NEW DOG YET. So Joelle, Devon, and I all used our google-fu and I found one I am particularly fond of, and this afternoon I drove to his shelter to check him out.

He’s a great dog, so good I almost left with him my own damned self. Seeing as how I am not in the market for a dog, I did not, but I did get a good feel for him. I’m not giving you any pictures or anything because I don’t need a pressure campaign from you jackals.

I also stopped by the cat room, and that was a damned mistake. I could have EASILY walked out of there with at least three of them, each of which was magnificent in their own way. But I did not, so how about that self control!!!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Burnspbesq
  • CaseyL
  • Elizabelle
  • Jackie
  • John Cole
  • Lyrebird
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Old School
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Quinerly
  • RevRick
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      Old Man Shadow

      No matter how much we love and grieve our pets, there are other pets waiting for someone good and kind to show them that love too.

      Good on you and your folks for keeping that love flowing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Patricia Kayden

      Pets add so much value to our lives. Can’t imagine living without them (2 dogs and one parrot).  Hope your parents find a nice doggy (even though they are not ready right now to get a new one).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      We are also starting the new-pet search. I’ve never done it online before. I don’t know how I feel about it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jackie

      How do you plan to introduce this perfect doggo to your parents? Take them on a random drive and “just happen to end up there?”

      An adventure to be continued…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I want a small low maintenance dog to keep my black lab company.  He turns 5 tomorrow.  The doubling up of everything always throws cold water on my ideas. Food, vet, etc…. $$$$$

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Quinerly

      I might be checking out a brother for JoJo las Orejas tomorrow.

      Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

      Luke has been there since December.

      https://petharbor.com/detail.asp?ID=A158790&LOCATION=SNTF&searchtype=ADOPT&start=4&nopod=1&friends=1&samaritans=1&nosuccess=0&rows=10&imght=120&imgres=Detail&tWidth=200&view=sysadm.v_sntf_adopt&nocustom=1&bgcolor=ffffff&text=4d4d4d&link=E76A47&alink=4d4d4d&vlink=E76A47&fontface=arial&fontsize=13&col_hdr_bg=BFA387&col_hdr_fg=ffffff&col_bg=ffffff&col_bg2=BFA387&col_fg=000000&miles=20&shelterlist=%27SNTF%27&atype=&where=type_DOG&fbclid=IwAR29pFw_MtkFHkYuBSrooS_MW6EhTwEVBaQu5cAvsRFwRCxNZV9zViNekyA

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      The beguiling new little Cole parents’ dog might just have to persuade them, with its little canine charms.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      John “Iron Will” Cole! It must feel rather strange, searching for a companion animal for someone else. There’s always a risk one of the critters will really, really speak to you; and then what do you do?

      Do your folks think they’d like someone a bit more relaxed than a Jack Russell?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Quinerly

      @Elizabelle:

      I’m torn about this. Wanting to travel more….”drive around and look at things.”

      A second dog traveling adds a lot to the mix. Plus, JoJo would love having a friend to play with. But, I’m not sure how this spoiled rotten Pandemic Puppy will feel about not being a single doggie. He loves his friends, but they all leave at the end of the day.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Lyrebird

      @Quinerly:  Oh what a beautiful doggo!  Best wishes as you go see if he and you are a good match.

       

      Thanks also for your reply downstairs.  I also used to read Sully, FWIW, before he started shharing his racist side.  And I used to hope for Fitzmas on FireDogLake, too.  Time flies.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.