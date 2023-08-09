Because we lost Guesly this week, I have started keeping an eye out on a new pupper for the parents who insist they are not ready for one but keep letting us know they want one that is small and five-six years old BUT THEY ABSOLUTELY ARE NO READY FOR A NEW DOG YET. So Joelle, Devon, and I all used our google-fu and I found one I am particularly fond of, and this afternoon I drove to his shelter to check him out.

He’s a great dog, so good I almost left with him my own damned self. Seeing as how I am not in the market for a dog, I did not, but I did get a good feel for him. I’m not giving you any pictures or anything because I don’t need a pressure campaign from you jackals.

I also stopped by the cat room, and that was a damned mistake. I could have EASILY walked out of there with at least three of them, each of which was magnificent in their own way. But I did not, so how about that self control!!!