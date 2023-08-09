Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 532: Zaporizhzhia in the Cross Hairs

War for Ukraine Day 532: Zaporizhzhia in the Cross Hairs

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A quick housekeeping note added at 7:23 PM EDT: Hey NotMax and any of our other readers, commenters, and/or lurkers in Hawaii, please check in in the comments, let us know you’re okay, and let us know if you need anything!

The Russians just finished unloading on Zaporizhzhia:

Another missile attack by russian terrorists on the civil infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. A church, shops, and a high-rise apartment building were destroyed.
Once again, they deliberately hit a peaceful city without any military value, only to compensate for their own defeats. As of now, two people are reported dead. Rescue work has just begun.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump. The awful dubbing is back. Sorry!

The task of everyone in Ukraine is to increase the potential of our capabilities at the front and weaken the occupiers – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

9 August 2023 – 22:34

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

A brief report on the day. The key thing today is long and very detailed important meetings with our military.

First, there was the Staff. A special format – a narrow circle, only key people.

We analyzed the current situation at the front, the main directions of our offensive actions. What is going well. What needs to be reinforced. What we are planning for the near future.

There were reports from the Commander-in-Chief, the commanders directly responsible for the eastern and southern directions, as well as the report from the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Separately, there was also a special communication between our commanders, the Head of the Office, international relations officials and partners to provide our warriors with ammunition and equipment.

Everyone in Ukraine has the same task: to increase the potential of our capabilities at the front and to weaken everything the occupiers are trying to use to put pressure on our warriors or restrict Ukraine.

Today we have good news from Germany – exactly what we agreed upon with Olaf Scholz. We have additional Patriot launching stations. Thank you very much, Olaf, for this – it is necessary to protect our people from Russian terror. I thank Germany and Mr. Chancellor personally for fulfilling this agreement – it will definitely save thousands of lives of our people. It will definitely bring us closer to creating a full-fledged sky shield for Ukraine. This will help people, cities and villages.

Today, Russian terrorists hit Zaporizhzhia again – an ordinary building was hit, a church and a residential building were damaged…

As of now, unfortunately, it is known that there are dead… there are wounded. My condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones.

Every day, every week, we work to ensure that our defenders of the sky have more air defense systems and missiles for them.

Tomorrow I will continue this work, trying my best to provide more protection for the sky.

Our entire territory needs much more air defense systems than we have now. Step by step, we are turning this “much more” into concrete capabilities of our Air Force, our anti-aircraft gunners, our mobile firing brigades.

We are also preparing more specifics on modern fighters for our warriors: I have no doubt that F-16s will be in our skies.

I thank everyone who helps us protect people from Russia’s terror! Thank you to everyone who shares our aspiration for the complete liberation of Ukrainian land from the occupier!

Of course, I thank each of our soldiers, each sergeant, officer and general who give Ukraine the results it needs at the front! Today, I would like to thank the 35th separate marine brigade and the 55th separate artillery brigade. You are simply brilliant, warriors!

Glory to all those who are fighting for the sake of Ukraine, for the sake of each of us!

Glory to all who save lives! 

Glory to Ukraine!

This will help!

You can find the full list of Germany’s military aid to Ukraine at the German Federal government’s Germany4Ukraine page.

We now have some confirmation of a rumored riverine attack by Ukrainian forces across the Dnipro River.

Kosachi Laheri:

Yesterday, a group of 18 Russian soldiers headed by Major Tomov, commander of 1882 Battalion, disappeared in the area of Kosachi Laheri, on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Tomov’s group was reportedly ambushed after Ukrainians captured a radio station and requested “support”.

The group apparently had mobile phones with detailed maps of Russian positions in the area.

Information about the incident was coming through all day yesterday, so we can bring more details now.

I suspect that we might soon see actual footage from the incident by Ukrainians if it was indeed a landing operation.

Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast:

Moscow Oblast:

Stavropol, Russia:

Someone was asking about evidence for war crimes prosecutions.

A new exhibit at Ukraine’s National Museum of World War Two History displays the handwritten diary of Olga Shevchenko, a russian literature teacher, which she kept during the occupation of Blahodatne, a village on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.
For months without electricity, running water, or food deliveries, risking their freedom and sometimes their lives every day, people protected their Ukrainian identity. Hundreds of thousands of stories like this will be told. And they will be used as evidence in court. As a lasting reminder of the war.

The Ukrainians are collecting and preserving it.

The cost part I’ve lost count:

Patron is going to love this!

Ukrainian company “Pozhmashina” has developed a “heavy class pyrotechnic machine” specially designed for the needs of deminers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The vehicle was created on the basis of Daewoo, received a manipulator crane with a boom reach of more than 8 meters and a winch with a capacity of 9 tons.

As mentioned, the equipment was designed in communication with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, taking into account their needs and experience,
https://mil.in.ua/uk/news/pozhmashyna-stvoryla-pirotehnichnu-mashynu-vazhkogo-klasu/

More details from the Defense Industry of Ukraine:

A new heavy-class pyrotechnic vehicle for rescuers was created in Ukraine by a local company.

The “Pozhmashina” company noted that they continue to develop, manufacture and provide the state with the necessary equipment.

A new vehicle based on Daewoo truck should greatly facilitate the demining of Ukraine.

“A completely new vehicle for us is a heavy-duty pyrotechnic vehicle. This car is able to save more than one life,” the company said.

Designers created a new vehicle after constant communications with sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The vehicle received a powerful crane manipulator with a boom out of more than 8 meters and a winch with a capacity of 9 tons.

An armored cabin with mine protection was installed on the Daewoo truck base.

“The protective panel is made of the best armored steel from SSAB,” the company emphasized.

The vehicle has convenient compartments that allow it to get to the necessary things and stand at full height in full gear without any problems.

The vehicle itself has additional hydraulic, power tools, gasoline and special tools, individual protective equipment, etc.

“We are already actively presenting our new product and collecting positive feedback from the teams of the State Emergency Service and sappers,” the company added.

Recall that Ukrainian manufacturers are ready to close the needs for the equipment for demining the territory of Ukraine from mines and unexploded shells.

There’s some more pictures at the link too!

That’s enough for today.

Your daily Patron!

There’s a new Patron slideshow at his official TikTok. Those don’t embed her, so click across to see it.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Anonymous At Work

      Which is going to be more potent, the new front across the Dnipro or the series of attacks around Moscow on Russia’s military-industrial complex?

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      But will Patron get to ride on the new truck?? I feel like the World’s Bestest Pupper has certainly earned it.

      Bombing a church again. And yet, the religious right will still kiss putin’s boots because he hates the queers. Not very Christlike of them!

      This photo made me smile. Just try to get past the tactical cat!

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Adam L Silverman: I’d love both.  Worried about expecting too much.  One hopes the crossing will open a true new front and get to ZNPP.  The title of the post made me worry that RU had targeted the ZNPP.

    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      Hey, NotMax and any other of you that live in Hawaii: please check in and let us know you’re okay!

    9. 9.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Alison Rose: Yes, those are just normal cat pictures, though.  They either act cute or are sociopathic monsters.  And people, including me, still pet them.

