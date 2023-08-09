Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So Now We Know Why Grassley Was So Sure He Would Be In Charge on Jan 6?

So Now We Know Why Grassley Was So Sure He Would Be In Charge on Jan 6?

49 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I can’t help but wonder – if Pence hadn’t been available because he, let’s say, got in the vehicle with the Secret Service as they had wanted him to, would Pence simply not being available (or worse! … hang Mike Pence) have eliminated the need to actually recuse himself?

The more we learn, the more I shudder at the thought of what would have happened that day if even one of the things that went our way hadn’t gone our way.  How naive I was, to be confident that we would get it all under control.  It was stressful and it was distressing and it was worrisome, but in my mind the only question was how long it was going to take to get things under control.

I feel kind of sick just thinking about how bad it really was.

We dodged a bullet, though sadly it cost some of the capital defenders their lives, their good health, and their peace of mind.

I hope the bastard and all his accomplices and all of his minions land in jail for a very long time.

Open thread.

 

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Idiot cheese ball lost his original memo on the hotel computer?

      He as freaking planning a coup from the Holiday Inn Business Center?

      Jesus.

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I assume the dude’s name is supposed to be pronounced “Chez (to rhyme with Pez)-bro” but I love hearing news anchors and such call him “Cheese-boro”.

      Also, fuck him.

    4. 4.

      lollipopguild

      It’s scary how overturning an election  was seen to these people as business as usual. No big deal. Gee if we have to call out the U.S. military to kill hundreds of Americans that will be fine and ok.

    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: Hahaha!

      ETA: I guess he didn’t have to do the “security tutorial” that my employer makes us all pass every once in a while.

    8. 8.

      bbleh

      I srsly hope Jack “You Can’t Pronounce The Original Klingon” Smith drops a 20-pound sledge on Mr. Cheese-bro.

    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Don’t these people have laptops?! They’re not that expensive.

      Lemme guess…. Cheesebro is so technologically impaired that he can’t rotate a PDF.

    16. 16.

      Dangerman

      RIP, Robbie Robertson.  HIs first solo record (titled, well, Robbie Robertson) is one of my favorites. Supported by Peter Gabriel, Tony Levin, U2, et al, how could it not be great?

      This one seems appropriate.

    21. 21.

      rikyrah

      WG,

      THE one main thing that went our way that I still am grateful for..

      No counter-protesters.

      THAT was a stroke of providence for us.

      NO excuse to bring in the National Guard. Only reason to bring them in was because of HIS rioters

      Which is why it took PENCE to call them out.

    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      @lollipopguild:

      It’s scary how overturning an election  was seen to these people as business as usual. No big deal. Gee if we have to call out the U.S. military to kill hundreds of Americans that will be fine and ok.

      THIS

      And I hope they get asked, and are forced to answer publicly:

      “What was it that made staying in power so urgent that despite losing the election you’d run right over the Constitution and potentially kill hundreds if not thousands of your fellow Americans when they protested this coup, this power grab?  Why not just go back to your law practice?  Why wouldn’t your rich, billionaire president just go back to being the world’s most satisfied Twitter troll?”

      Make them say it.

    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      It’s chilling.  They describe the steps to that part of the overthrow of the government so calmly and coldly – for some reason, it makes me think of a serial killer calmly and coldly describing how you cut up a human body for disposal.

    28. 28.

      Baud

      So we knew Pence refused to do the deed himself, but this is the first I’ve heard that he was asked to recuse and refused to do so.

    29. 29.

      Maxim

      @rikyrah: And not just his, right? Or maybe his was the only one that had the locks changed, but other offices were tampered with in other ways (panic buttons removed, phones messed with or removed).

      Chesebro needs to go away for a long time, and every single person who was a part of this shit needs to be identified and prosecuted.

    31. 31.

      Hoodie

      That guy’s name is perfectly descriptive.  What a freaking hack, Saul Goodman level bullshit. That theory makes no sense whatsoever except, perhaps, as something they thought Pence might buy as a cover story to get out from under threats to his life/career.  However, I don’t think even Pence is that dumb.

    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @lollipopguild: ​
       
      I think the big thing happening here was wishful thinking. They didn’t make real plans for contingencies because they assumed things would work their way. Of course Pence would go along. Only a few people would object to the plan, and they could easily be put down using the Insurrection Act. They never seriously considered what would happen if Pence didn’t go along, or if there were massive riots, or if the military refused to go along with invoking the Insurrection Act. I don’t think they ever thought about what would happen if state governments refused to go along, even to the point of coming up with the kind of flimsy contingency plans they did for the other stuff.

    35. 35.

      sdhays

      @rikyrah: The VP doesn’t have an office at the Capitol, do they? I recall a member of Congress (AOC?) had her locks changed and needed to shelter in a colleague’s office. The claims were that it was a coincidence, which…maybe?

    37. 37.

      bbleh

      @rikyrah: blind spot for them. They may just have assumed that Those People would riot (because you know how They are).

      The footage from that day is scary AF.  I can’t imagine it wouldn’t influence a jury, but I’m also having trouble imagining a reason to exclude it.

    39. 39.

      rikyrah

      @sdhays:

      since the VP is the President of the Senate, I always thought they had some sort of office setup in the Capitol.

       

      The United States Constitution designates the vice president of the United States to serve as president of the Senate and to cast the tie-breaking vote in the case of a deadlock. To carry out these duties, the vice president has long had an office in the Capitol Building, just outside the Senate chamber.

    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      Jack Smith knows all of what we know, x1000.  As do the others working on the J6 case.  I picture him channeling the rage into a cold fury as he works methodically to make his case, and take them down, one by one.

    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      @Shana: Fantastic.

      Now if someone could confirm that the terrible NYT Catholic guilt dude’s name is pronounced “DOUCHE-hat”, I’d be laughing even harder.

    46. 46.

      Anonymous At Work

      Can I add to this conversation by pointing out that Rudy “Four Seasons” Guiliani wasn’t “Mayor” and hadn’t been since 2001, almost 20 years prior, yet he insisted on using the honorific?  Kind of like how Mr. Trump insists on his former honorific in all court filings.  Big egos, out in front, leading the way.  Nice big targets if Jack Smith feels the need.

    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: I think Nancy SMASH understood exactly what was happening that day, in a way that we did not until now, yet she was still as cool as a cucumber.

      Even when she said she was gonna punch out Trump, she was very much in control.

