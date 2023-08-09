I can’t help but wonder – if Pence hadn’t been available because he, let’s say, got in the vehicle with the Secret Service as they had wanted him to, would Pence simply not being available (or worse! … hang Mike Pence) have eliminated the need to actually recuse himself?

The more we learn, the more I shudder at the thought of what would have happened that day if even one of the things that went our way hadn’t gone our way. How naive I was, to be confident that we would get it all under control. It was stressful and it was distressing and it was worrisome, but in my mind the only question was how long it was going to take to get things under control.

I feel kind of sick just thinking about how bad it really was.

We dodged a bullet, though sadly it cost some of the capital defenders their lives, their good health, and their peace of mind.

I hope the bastard and all his accomplices and all of his minions land in jail for a very long time.

The idea for Pence to recuse and allow Grassley take over on January 6th came from Ken Chesebro. He proposed it in an email to Rudy Giuliani on Dec 13, which he also sent to John Eastman on Jan 2nd, and again on Jan 4th. One of Eastman’s Chapman emails:https://t.co/1LXyZQqnkP pic.twitter.com/vRW5RPVgU2 — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) August 8, 2023

