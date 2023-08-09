Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

63 Comments

This has haunted me since I saw it last night.  I think he is totally right.

Sociopath in a hurry.  Exactly right, and now I can’t shake it.

On a lighter note…

I have to say, I think they nailed it – 6 out of 6! 

Trump really seems to be losing it. I want to say decompensating, but I’m not sure if it’s the right term.

 

    63Comments

    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      That DeSantis clip is 😳

      I saw a little of it in an LP video yesterday, but not the aftermath where his face goes back to “normal.”

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      If I remember correctly from when my dog had kidney issues, as the kidneys are starting to lose function the rest of the kidney “compensates” so everything can appear to be working normally, until one day it tips over a line and then it’s all downhill from there.  I think that when it got to that point it’s it was called decompensation.

      Anyway, that’s where I think Trump is.  I think he has tipped over the line.  He has always been crazy but his recent social media posts are beyond nuts.  You look at them one way, and it just seems like more Trump craziness, but if you look at them with new eyes, it’s clear that they have reached a whole other level.

    6. 6.

      Scout211

      The current right wing/MAGA talking point is that the J6 committee “destroyed evidence” of Capitol Hill security failures and other misdeeds of the Democrats

      Fox News  (of course!)

      FIRST ON FOX: The House select committee that investigated the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 failed to adequately preserve documents, data and video depositions – including communications it had with the Biden White House that are still missing – according to the Republican lawmaker overseeing the GOP investigation into the committee’s work.

      The now-disbanded “J6” committee, which was run by Democrats and included only two GOP members, has also failed to provide any evidence that it looked into Capitol Hill security failures on the day of the riot, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight for the Committee on House Administration, told Fox News Digital.

      Loudermilk said his staff has had difficulty gathering all the information it needs to investigate Rep. Bennie Thompson’s handling of the J6 investigation.

       

      Can I just say, “Ha ha ha ha!  Good luck finding evidence that does not exist, you idiots!”

      Okay, that felt good.

      ETA: From TIFG’s TruthSocial:

      THE JANUARY 6 UNSELECT COMMITTEE EXTINGUISHED AND DESTROYED ALL “EVIDENCE” & RECORDS. CRIMINALS!

    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      DeSantis is scary as fuck, and as much as I’ve enjoyed his political travails lately, I won’t truly relax until his polls bottom out, all the money dries up, and he drops out of the race. Please FSM, let it be soon.

      Just this morning DeFascist illegally fired another state attorney and replaced her with an obedient, unqualified right-wing appointee, overturning the will of the voters, just as he did when he fired a twice-elected former prosecutor in Tampa last year for criticizing DeSantis’s hard-right policies.

    8. 8.

      eclare

      I remember that clip of DeSantis scowling at kids wearing masks and telling them, angrily, you don’t have to wear those.  Scary is right.

    9. 9.

      bbleh

      Ima guess he’s still in withdrawal from no longer getting all the attention he got as President (and what he is getting isn’t nearly as flattering), and he’s just amping it up and up because he doesn’t have any other tricks.

      And yes, he’s trying to “try the case in the media” and “delegitimize” pretty much every standard or authority in the country other than himself, but that’s hardly new.

      There has been speculation about whether some kind of “break” is coming, but I dunno; he’s got a pretty strong ego …

    11. 11.

      Yarrow

      @zhena gogolia:  His face goes through so many phases in 12 seconds. What’s with the hand wiping the face? And that weird braying “laugh” again. Like a psycho muppet. It’s so creepy.

    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      @Betty Cracker: When I first checked my phone this morning, there was a NYT notification about this, and it started with “Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida suspended…” and I was like OMG LOL WHAT and then I kept reading and was disappointed.

      Also that clip above is gonna be in my nightmares.

    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      trumpov was complaining just a week or so ago about “why’d they take so long to charge me?”

      Now he’s complaining that they’re throwing charges at him “quickly and haphazardly”.

      It’s almost like the whole schtick here is just to keep flailing away helplessly, and hope that his rubes supporters buy whatever he’s ‘selling’ on any given day…

    18. 18.

      smith

      @Jeffro: It’s almost like the whole schtick here is just to keep flailing away helplessly, and hope that his rubes supporters buy whatever he’s ‘selling’ on any given day…

      Well, they pretty much always do buy it. It’s like they haven’t yet achieved object permanence.

    21. 21.

      jonas

      Running around and pretending to lose his shit has been Trump’s standard m.o. for decades when threatened with any sort of consequences for some illegal/immoral thing he has done. Throw a tantrum. Threaten hellfire and brimstone and violence and lawyers and whatever might stick until your enemy (contractors/lawyers owed money, government regulators, competitors, ex-wives, etc.) backs down. He thinks it’s some kind of real New-Yawk alpha-male move or something.

      In reality, of course, it’s just being a PAB.

    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      Headline of the day: Italian cheesemaker crushed to death by wheels of his Grana Padano

      The owner of a cheese factory in northern Italy was killed on Sunday when 15,000 wheels of his cheese fell on him, crushing him to death.

      It took firefighters about 12 hours to move the heavy rounds of Grana Padano to reach the body of Giacomo Chiapparini, 74, according to news reports. The freak accident occurred when a 30-foot-high shelf in the warehouse broke, causing a domino effect that sent thousands of pounds of cheese tumbling, authorities in the small town of Romano di Lombardia said.

      That’s a lot of cheese.

    23. 23.

      jonas

      @Jeffro:I think DeSantis is legit hearing voices in his head.  Like, in real time.

      “Are the woke drag queens teaching CRT in the room with us right now?”

    24. 24.

      cain

      All the evidence that the GOP are looking for is in Hunter Biden’s laptop – and they have it! What’s the problem?

    30. 30.

      narya

      @WaterGirl: I saw a bit of a clip of him last night (maybe on Chris Hayes?) at some gathering. The AC must have been broken, but he was sweating and glistening and ranting . . . and the crowd (no clue whether it was a true crowd) cheered him along. You wanna tell him to get outside, ride a bike (hah!), have an ice cream cone, drive a corvette (hah!) . . . More seriously, it was not a pretty sight; he looked and sounded positively deranged

      ETA: several podcasters, Hayes, etc., continue to point out that his usual tactics simply aren’t useful in his current predicaments, but he has no ability to learn and adapt to his current situation.

    31. 31.

      tobie

      I keep on checking my computer to see if Jack Smith filed an appeal to the 11th Circuit regarding Cannon’s recent rulings. I want the 11th Circuit to decide on its own to remove her from the case. That would feel like a double Christmas gift. Does this make me weird?

    33. 33.

      rb

      Watching that Desantis clip I couldn’t figure out what it was reminding me of, quite sharply and viscerally. American Psycho? But no, that wasn’t it.

      Then I got it: the physical gestures, sweatiness, and rapid change from fake smile to totally flat and angry look EXACTLY like Anthony Starr’s much-memed portrayal of the deranged and terrifying “Homelander” character from the series The Boys. It is downright eerie, as if Starr had studied Desantis in preparing for the role.

      Example: https://media.giphy.com/media/Y6FUCFt5N7Y8gRSInL/giphy.gif

      Bonus discomfort for the fact that the series, while pulpy and incredibly violent, is a pretty on-point critique of present-day America’s bloody taste for fascism​​

    35. 35.

      narya

      @tobie: Right there with you. She is not a good look for the 11th circuit. Not knowing how grand juries work is . . . not what should be the case for the judge for this trial. Or any trial.

    38. 38.

      tobie

      @narya: Thanks. Glad to know I’m in good company.

      To be overturned twice by the 11th Circuit and removed from the case, after having been exposed for messing up on basic things like swearing in the jury in another case, would be quite the humiliation in judicial circles.

    39. 39.

      NotMax

      @
      John S.

      Reports I’ve seen give a qualified yes. That is, certain blocks in Lahaina town or swaths outside of town where it’s bad it’s really bad. Wind-driven fires also in Kihei and Kula, probably a couple of other more outlying areas too, judging from the separate vistas of orange illumination against the clouds I observed yesterday at sunset. Extra firefighters being flown in from Oahu.

    41. 41.

      Bupalos

      “THE FAKE NEWS AGREES WITH ME” is the kind of bold double-reverse-fumblerooski that only Trump or any other Alzheimers patient could pull off.

    42. 42.

      patrick II

      A psychologist once told me that a sociopath gets along with other people and can be very charming, while a psychopath lacks those abilities, can seem odd (sometimes very odd), and is generally not as able to fit in a crowd.  So, according to that, I think DeSantis is somewhere along the psychopath spectrum, not so much the sociopath.  But I am sure educated opinions differ.

    45. 45.

      Alison Rose

      @NotMax: It’s awful :( My parents and I took a trip around the Hawaiian islands when I was a teen and Lahaina was one of our favorite spots. I know that’s probably true for most tourists, but it was just so pleasant and fun. I hope they are able to get as much help on the ground as they can.

    46. 46.

      brantl

      It’s a shame Henson’s group doesn’t do politics, they could make a meatball Ron muppet, that would deep-six him in 2 weeks.

    47. 47.

      Roger Moore

      @smith:

      Well, they pretty much always do buy it. It’s like they haven’t yet achieved object permanence.

      I don’t think they actually care about the content of the message, only the implications.  They want to believe Trump is right and his opponents are wrong, since that makes them right in their support of him.  Beyond that they really don’t care.  It simply doesn’t matter to them that what he’s saying now contradicts what he said yesterday or even earlier in the same sentence.

    50. 50.

      Juju

      @WaterGirl: And his wife seems to be equally so. I feel sorry for their children. They sort of remind me of a slightly older, slightly better looking version of the sociopath Stephen Miller and his equally sociopathic wife. I also feel sorry for their children.  They all seem to be lacking empathy and other normal human and humane qualities.

      Edit: stupid autocomplete.

    51. 51.

      cain

      @narya: As long as she is good in with the Federalist Society people – she’s probably all good. Maybe she’ll get a free trip with a billionaire.

    52. 52.

      trollhattan

      @patrick II: My psych major kid would probably be happy to do a workup of Meatball. TBH I don’t know how closely she follows politics, perhaps as a self-defense scheme.

    57. 57.

      patrick II

      I think in a weird way Trump is now finding out how the other side feels.  He has used legal means not to find justice during disagreements, but to oppress and humble those opposing him because he is rich and can afford it.  He was unrelenting until he had his way.  He’s not richer than the DOJ and is projecting what has been his own legal ruthlessness regardless of being right. He used the courts like a bully and feels the powerlessness of being on the other side and not being able to just outspend them.  Whether there is guilt or not is of little matter to him. He knows he’s outgunned and feels fear.

    58. 58.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      He’s 77 old, his “health” is rather questionable, because he likely eats whatever he wants, his never really sharp “brain,” such as it is, isn’t worth used toilet paper (and never was), and while he won’t and can’t admit it because, well it’s ShitForBrains, and while he may live for a while, just because human life can’t seem to clean up it’s own crap, he is on that downhill stride. I’m only 3 yrs younger than him and live in a seniors complex, you have to be over 55 to rent here. The oldest person I know is 97 and I can tell you, from living here and from having everyone older than me in the close and extended family having passed away, (oldest in the line now – SHIT) life gets different when you get up here. I’m old, but not OLD, SFB is way past OLD. He’s in decrepit and past his due date. But he’s such an ornery asshole, far worse than useless, at least acts dumber than a box of useless pebbles, and has a mouth operated by a brain that is way, way past it’s sell by date. He’s a racist POS, at least acts like a dumpster fire, and has managed, by stealing his siblings inheritance, to be though of as wealthy, although he’s failed at everything he’s ever done or attempted. If he wasn’t so dangerous he’d be a/the laughing stock of the US. Oh wait….

    59. 59.

      eclare

      @trollhattan:

      Awful.  When I went to Hawaii (only went to Maui) we stayed in Lahaina.  It was a great Thanksgiving with Hawaiian food, no turkey.  I think we were at a Marriott.

    60. 60.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Yarrow:

      What’s with the hand wiping the face?

      There are many clips of DeSantis doing this and it’s just gross.  It’s like there’s a disconnect between his mental and physical selves. He seems to have no idea how he appears to people.

    61. 61.

      rikyrah

      I’m sort of hoping that Dolt45’s lawyers DON’T appear in Court this Friday at 10 am.

      I’m good for a Contempt of Court charge against those clowns.

    62. 62.

      Lyrebird

      Thanks WG!   and thanks also

      @Betty Cracker: DeSantis is scary as fuck, and as much as I’ve enjoyed his political travails lately, I won’t truly relax until his polls bottom out, all the money dries up, and he drops out of the race. Please FSM, let it be soon.

      …for shining a light.

      True confession: As a lifelong dork, I don’t know how to respond to the video, because if I had to take a bunch of interviews with national coverage, I might do a face reset…  Didn’t listen, because I try not to turn the sound on for known fascists or creepazoids.

      But he has shown his fascism and his cruelty many times over.

    63. 63.

      Another Scott

      People must have told him that he looks creepy and inhuman when he does those giant face gestures, because he tries to quickly go back to a resting human face after noticing a camera pointed at him.

      “OMG, I did it again, didn’t I??”

      Cheers,
      Scott.

