This is what the modern Republican Party stands for. This is their thrice indicted, twice impeached, frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c83wUzQQKX

Trump ordered the hit…and his rabid base tried to follow through.

"Robertson…[said] he was "cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle," in response to reports that Biden was going to visit…His threats against Bragg included saying he was going to New York and wanted to "put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm." https://t.co/U5aCLWPMl8

Robertson’s already being turned into a martyr on MAGAt media, which would no doubt make him happy.

… Special agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Provo when they shot and killed Craig Deleeuw Robertson, according to court documents.

Robertson allegedly made threats against Biden on social media, specifically saying that he was preparing a particular gun and camouflaging attire ahead of the president’s visit to the state on Wednesday.

In March, Robertson also made threats against Bragg, saying he was going to New York and described in detail how he wanted to lie in wait and kill Bragg in a parking garage.

FBI agents conducting surveillance on Robertson’s home on March 19 approached him to talk about his posts, according to the complaint. Robertson responded, “I said it was a dream,” and told them to return with a warrant…