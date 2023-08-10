Trump ordered the hit…and his rabid base tried to follow through.
This is what the modern Republican Party stands for. This is their thrice indicted, twice impeached, frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c83wUzQQKX
"Robertson…[said] he was "cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle," in response to reports that Biden was going to visit…His threats against Bragg included saying he was going to New York and wanted to "put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm."https://t.co/U5aCLWPMl8
Robertson’s already being turned into a martyr on MAGAt media, which would no doubt make him happy.
… Special agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Provo when they shot and killed Craig Deleeuw Robertson, according to court documents.
Robertson allegedly made threats against Biden on social media, specifically saying that he was preparing a particular gun and camouflaging attire ahead of the president’s visit to the state on Wednesday.
In March, Robertson also made threats against Bragg, saying he was going to New York and described in detail how he wanted to lie in wait and kill Bragg in a parking garage.
FBI agents conducting surveillance on Robertson’s home on March 19 approached him to talk about his posts, according to the complaint. Robertson responded, “I said it was a dream,” and told them to return with a warrant…
It's the MAGA bomber again. Another Fox-poisoned boomer with access to weapons who made a kill list out of the last 10 Democrats name-checked by Trump. https://t.co/M3GgHrgHpu
Suicide by Federal agent.
2/ He also repeatedly identified himself as Trump Super Fan, walking around with a Trump hat and identifying himself as a "MAGA TRUMPER." Attempted arrest in which Robertson was killed appears to have been triggered by Sunday threat to murder Biden with sniper during …
… What’s notable about the complaint is how many of Robertson’s threats and complaints mirror standard GOP talking points from Capitol Hill. He refers to the FBI visits in response to his threats to murder Alvin Bragg and President Biden as an example of “the WEAPONIZED FBI coming after a 75 year old conservative,” and he makes general complaints about the FBI monitoring conservative social media. He also criticizes Facebook for censoring his assassination threats..
Images FBI agent used in criminal complaint to demonstrate Robertson owned the sniper rifle and sniper suit he said he would use to murder president Biden
https://t.co/Qjy78NcscU pic.twitter.com/EjlqqCMpm5
“What are the feds gonna do, kill me?” https://t.co/w3ELIjEZBy
