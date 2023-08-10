Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Another Sad, Deluded, Self-Selected Trump Victim

Robertson’s already being turned into a martyr on MAGAt media, which would no doubt make him happy.

Special agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Provo when they shot and killed Craig Deleeuw Robertson, according to court documents.

Robertson allegedly made threats against Biden on social media, specifically saying that he was preparing a particular gun and camouflaging attire ahead of the president’s visit to the state on Wednesday.

In March, Robertson also made threats against Bragg, saying he was going to New York and described in detail how he wanted to lie in wait and kill Bragg in a parking garage.

FBI agents conducting surveillance on Robertson’s home on March 19 approached him to talk about his posts, according to the complaint. Robertson responded, “I said it was a dream,” and told them to return with a warrant…



Suicide by Federal agent.

What’s notable about the complaint is how many of Robertson’s threats and complaints mirror standard GOP talking points from Capitol Hill. He refers to the FBI visits in response to his threats to murder Alvin Bragg and President Biden as an example of “the WEAPONIZED FBI coming after a 75 year old conservative,” and he makes general complaints about the FBI monitoring conservative social media. He also criticizes Facebook for censoring his assassination threats..

      piratedan

      just another dude who drank the cool aid that Unka Rupe had available.  I have to admit that the agents that had to end his life aren’t going to sleep well knowing that they had to kill an old dude who was armed with intent to kill and with murder on his mind.

      Villago Delenda Est

      We have a domestic terrorism problem.  Ted Kaczynski could only dream of having an entire nationwide media apparatus cheering him on.

