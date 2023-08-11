Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yesterday mom and dad were over in Hudson, Ohio, visiting some friends, and as they were about to leave, mom slipped and fell and landed on her shoulder. She knew immediately that something was wrong, but they did not want to go to the hospital over there, so dad, who has not driven in several years, had to drive all the way back to Weirton hospital. Devon drove down from Pittsburgh to meet them there, while I drove from Bethany with Landrea (Gerald’s wife and Breyana’s mom) to the hospital. Devon then stayed with mom, Landrea drove mom’s car and dad home, and I stayed and talked to the nurses for a bit before driving home.

At any rate, mom has a radial fracture right below the ball and has to immobilize it for eight weeks and is in excruciating pain. We went to the doctor this morning and they gave her naproxene, which is simply Alleve. Hopefully on Monday when we go to the orthopedic surgeon to see if we are certain there is no surgery needed, they will give her something stronger. She does have a cold therapy unit that my brother brought up.

In other news, decades of financial malfeasance and bad management is leading to an absolute bloodletting at WVU, with multiple programs discontinued including MS and PHD programs in mathematics, the MFA in creative writing, the ENTIRE Foreign Languages Department, 1/3 of the English department, and so on. You will be relieved to learn that no administrators will lose their jobs, and the consulting firm they hired will be paid in full.

So yeah, an R1 university without a math grad program or foreign languages. Interestingly enough, the administration says that they will be looking at addressing all the degree requirements for… foreign languages.

    2. 2.

      Bupalos

      There’s a straight line between the corporatization and hollowing out of education in the at-risk states and the growth of Trumpism there. This is so destabilizing to civil society in WV.

      Spanky

      Best wishes to your mom, and that all news will be good news.

      On the WVU front, any danger of getting cut loose yerself?

      CaseyL

      You and your Mom can commiserate over the shared broken-shoulder travails. It’s awful that the doctors aren’t giving her The Good Shit for her pain, but since the opioid crisis we’re back to where we were before opioids: with pain therapy sabotaged by fears of addiction. I do hope the ortho surgeon puts a higher proirity on pain management!

      I saw a story about UWV eliminating so many of its programs, but it looks like so far Communications isn’t one of them. IIRC, that’s what you teach (or taught; I’m not sure if you’re still working there).

      Yes, Red States hate any education more than is necessary for proles to do as they’re told. I’m sorry to hear WV is tearing its colleges apart, but not surprised.

      Suzanne

      I’m so sorry to hear about your mom. I hope she gets some relief soon.

      SuzMom has developed avascular necrosis after her hip surgery in April and is also in terrible pain. She will be getting a hip replacement on 8/22. She ran out of oxycodone today. Mr. Suzanne helped her get a medical marijuana card, which hopefully will arrive in the mail any moment now so I can take her to a dispensary.

      Alison Rose

      I sure hope they give your mom something stronger. Shoulder and neck pain can be absolutely awful, especially because it’s almost impossible to do anything, including sleeping, without causing it to hurt more.

      This isn’t tagged as an OT but I feel like basically every post on this here blog is basically an OT, so: Ari Melber at MSNBC had a report about Jack Smith’s history as a prosector and some of the high profile cases he’s taken on, and he included some footage of Smith giving remarks at a conference in April 2011. I looked it up, and Smith turned 54 this past June, so in the old footage, he’s a couple months shy of 42…and he looks like he’s about 25. Maybe 30. On some dudes, facial hair really makes a difference! But also, it’s quite interesting to hear him, like, talk so much LOL. Thus far in regard to the cases against TIFG, we’ve heard Smith speak for like five minutes total.

      Redshift

      Hope your mom gets some relief and some good treatment soon. Falling in my shoulder was my only serious injury of my adult life – broken collarbone and separated shoulder in my case, and much less painful, but I sympathize.

      Betty

      Sorry to hear of your Mom’s injury. Hoping she gets some pain relief and heals quickly. It seems as if pretty much all higher education news these days is depressing.

      Jackie

      Your poor mom! (And rest of the family!) Hopefully she heals quickly without any complications! And, glad you live right there to assist your dad and mom as needed!

      PS: Good thing you didn’t bring that puppy home from the shelter! Wouldn’t have been a good time during this situation!

      PPS: Can your mom get a medical marijuana card?

      geg6

      Good lord.  This is worse than the shitshow we’re dealing with.  Good to know our administrative malfeasance is less bad than WVU’s.

      Tell Mama Cole I’m thinking of her and wondering if she was naked mopping or something.  No, don’t tell her the last part.

      Suzanne

      @CaseyL:

      but since the opioid crisis we’re back to where we were before opioids: with pain therapy sabotaged by fears of addiction 

      It’s freaking ludicrous. When I was delivering Spawn the Youngest, she was rotated in there and they couldn’t get her to roll over. I ended up with bone bruising from her head being ground into my pelvis for a few hours before she finally moved. Anyway, after the delivery, I was having bone pain, and my OB said that the hospital wouldn’t allow him to write a prescription for anything stronger than ibuprofen while I was there, so he had to have his office do it, and I didn’t get it until I was home. I get that addiction is a problem, but so is, you know, pain.

      NotMax

      You don’t say but presume these are exempt from cutbacks.

      We offer 18 Division I varsity sports: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s cross country, football (Division I FBS), men’s golf, women’s gymnastics, rifle, women’s rowing, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis, women’s indoor and outdoor track, women’s volleyball, and wrestling. All of our sports teams, including women’s teams, are called the Mountaineers. Source

      Gin & Tonic

      @Suzanne: Many years ago I fractured my humerus at Snowbird (Utah.) It was x-rayed and diagnosed at the ski area, but they couldn’t give me any narcotics because I had to drive back to SLC (down Little Cottonwood Canyon.) I was flying home the next day, so couldn’t see a doctor there to get a prescription. Arrived home late, on a Saturday, so couldn’t see anyone then or the next day. By the time I got to an orthopedist it was Monday, but I had to drive my kid to Ithaca the next day, so still no narcotics. By the time I was able to actually get anything, I was so used to the pain it didn’t matter anymore.

