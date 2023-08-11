Yesterday mom and dad were over in Hudson, Ohio, visiting some friends, and as they were about to leave, mom slipped and fell and landed on her shoulder. She knew immediately that something was wrong, but they did not want to go to the hospital over there, so dad, who has not driven in several years, had to drive all the way back to Weirton hospital. Devon drove down from Pittsburgh to meet them there, while I drove from Bethany with Landrea (Gerald’s wife and Breyana’s mom) to the hospital. Devon then stayed with mom, Landrea drove mom’s car and dad home, and I stayed and talked to the nurses for a bit before driving home.

At any rate, mom has a radial fracture right below the ball and has to immobilize it for eight weeks and is in excruciating pain. We went to the doctor this morning and they gave her naproxene, which is simply Alleve. Hopefully on Monday when we go to the orthopedic surgeon to see if we are certain there is no surgery needed, they will give her something stronger. She does have a cold therapy unit that my brother brought up.

In other news, decades of financial malfeasance and bad management is leading to an absolute bloodletting at WVU, with multiple programs discontinued including MS and PHD programs in mathematics, the MFA in creative writing, the ENTIRE Foreign Languages Department, 1/3 of the English department, and so on. You will be relieved to learn that no administrators will lose their jobs, and the consulting firm they hired will be paid in full.

So yeah, an R1 university without a math grad program or foreign languages. Interestingly enough, the administration says that they will be looking at addressing all the degree requirements for… foreign languages.