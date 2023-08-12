Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Everybody saw this coming.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Republicans in disarray!

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

T R E 4 5 O N

After roe, women are no longer free.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

No Justins, No Peace

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Friday Night Miscreants Open Thread: From the FAFO Files

Friday Night Miscreants Open Thread: From the FAFO Files

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Seems like my first impression was correct:

======

Sleep it off, Ronny:


Unpaywalled version:

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, threatened to beat up a state trooper and take down the Carson County sheriff in the next election after deputies detained the congressmen at a rodeo outside of Amarillo in July, according to a sheriff’s incident report released Friday night.

The report said that Jackson screamed profanities at deputies who were trying to clear the area for emergency medical workers to attend to a teenager who was having a seizure. Deputies asked the former White House physician to step back four times before they put Jackson in handcuffs, according to their reports.

After the congressman was released, he demanded Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry call him and investigate the incident. During that call, Terry, a Republican, said that Jackson warned him that he would “bury me in the next election.”

The events described in the report starkly contrasted with the congressman’s public statement just days after the July 29 incident. A spokesperson for Jackson said at the time that he was detained amid a “very loud and chaotic environment” and was released as soon as law enforcement realized he was trying to help. Notably the statement said Jackson was sitting “in the stands during the entire rodeo, in full view of the assembled crowd, and was not drinking.”

But according to an account from Chief Deputy JC Blackburn, the GOP congressman was seen drinking backstage of the rodeo event. A Jackson aide disputed that in a statement Friday…

The sheriff’s report, released to The Texas Tribune in response to a public information request, includes several accounts from deputies detailing what happened at the White Deer rodeo. After a teenager collapsed at the event, onlookers began to gather around her and EMS asked Department of Public Safety Trooper Young to clear the crowd, which included Jackson who said he was helping assist the patient. The report did not include the first name of many law enforcement officials present at the scene.

Young ordered Jackson to step back and moved him back. According to Deputy Alexander, Jackson pointed to Young and said, “I’m going to beat that mother fuckers’ ass!” …

Due to Jackson’s extremely agitated state, in which he continued to yell profanities, deputies brought him to the ground and placed the congressman in handcuffs, according to the report. Officers then escorted Jackson out of the rodeo grounds and removed the handcuffs, while he continued to scream profanities at Trooper Young. After the congressman was released, his wife, Jane Jackson, approached the deputies and demanded their information before their group got into a Black SUV and left the scene…

Law enforcement officials have not yet released footage of the incident, but Terry’s report said that he has reviewed tapes and agreed that the deputies actions were justified.

Jackson was first elected in 2020 to represent the 13th Congressional District, a deeply conservative district in the Panhandle. He is one of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress and a vocal booster of his 2024 comeback campaign.

He served as White House physician for both Barack Obama and Donald Trump before becoming a congressman. In 2018, he was nominated by Trump to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. But Jackson withdrew from consideration amid allegations of professional misconduct, including drinking on the job and overprescribing medication…

Yes, this will probably make him *more* popular with his voters. I’m just glad President Obama never needed his services for anything more serious than a head cold.

======

Another misunderstood genius goes one step too far:

Turns out peddling your ex-girlfriend’s diary to the gutter press, because the beyotch turned on you, is classified as ‘witness tampering’ by a justice system that doesn’t understand Effective Altruism. SAD!

The Very Online Right Wing can’t decide whether this is a bad thing — because Deep State attempting to muzzle innocent billionaire who probably cracked Hunter Biden’s laptop — or a good thing —
sending a Demoncrat (((donor))) to be murdered in his jail cell. I’m sure they’ll have the talking points straightened out in time for the Sunday talk shows, of course.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • piratedan
  • Ramalama
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      Ramalama

      Hate to see what constitutes ‘rock bottom’ for Ronny Jackson. The man has a ton of power and is a raging alcoholic. Great combo.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.