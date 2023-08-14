Sneaking up on Monday gingerly…

games workshop's history is a lot older than you think https://t.co/f3PslXDzjW — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) August 9, 2023

in ancient times these kind of elaborate figurines were available only to the nobility and other members of the elite, whereas today anybody with a six-figure disposable income can afford to build a Warhammer army. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) August 9, 2023

a reminder that nasa has been flying a robot helicopter on mars for more than two years https://t.co/1nfPn4IEaK — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) August 8, 2023