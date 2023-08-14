Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

White supremacy is terrorism.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Optimism opens the door to great things.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

I really should read my own blog.

Second rate reporter says what?

Late Night Open Thread: Marvelous Toys

Sneaking up on Monday gingerly…

