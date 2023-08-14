Sneaking up on Monday gingerly…
games workshop's history is a lot older than you think https://t.co/f3PslXDzjW
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) August 9, 2023
in ancient times these kind of elaborate figurines were available only to the nobility and other members of the elite, whereas today anybody with a six-figure disposable income can afford to build a Warhammer army.
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) August 9, 2023
a reminder that nasa has been flying a robot helicopter on mars for more than two years https://t.co/1nfPn4IEaK
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) August 8, 2023
You may be cool, but you'll never be "rickroll an entire coliseum with the actual rick astley" cool https://t.co/7nx2OPEOFa
— John Cole (@Johngcole) August 13, 2023
