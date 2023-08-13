Got this video from a source of Ammon Bundy getting arrested. Was told it occurred at a football fundraiser in Emmett. Bundy’s People’s Rights Network also sent out a blast text. We are working to verify more information: pic.twitter.com/9bqjUpLfGM — Morgan Romero (@MorganRomeroTV) August 12, 2023

Last info I could find about his father Cliven, rumors were that the old man was rapidly sinking into dementia. Which may have been why favored son Ammon started the Malheur Wildlife Refuge occupation in Oregon back in 2014, to establish his credentials as the new leader, Clive’s chosen inheritor.

Federal intervention and the pandemic have tamped down (but did not end) Ammon’s determination to starting the next ‘freedumb uprising’ — grifting the rubes as he went, of course — but there’s a new twist:

The Gem County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Ammon Bundy has been arrested.https://t.co/uRchmiYIrM — CBS2 News (@CBS2Boise) August 12, 2023

Local news KTVB7:

… The legal battle between Bundy and the hospital began when Bundy, Diego Rodriguez, and their organizations organized days of protests at the hospital. They claimed Rodriguez’ infant grandson was “medically kidnapped” by doctors and Child Protective Services (CPS). The “Baby Cyrus” protests led to the hospital having to go into lockdown for nearly two hours on March 15, 2022. The hospital had to divert patients to other providers and prohibit visitors. Following the lawsuit, Bundy refused to participate in legal proceedings but began to harass witnesses in the lawsuit. Attorneys for St. Luke’s Health System then filed a motion for contempt against Diego Rodriguez and his Freedom Man Press over continued harassment of witnesses in St. Luke’s defamation case against him, Ammon Bundy and their organizations. Bundy ended up losing that legal battle. A jury ordered that he and Rodriguez must pay St. Luke’s and other plaintiffs damages exceeding $52 million stemming from ongoing protests and harassment…

Per the Idaho Statesman:

District Judge Lynn Norton of Idaho’s 4th Judicial District issued the arrest warrant for Bundy after he violated a court order to avoid witness harassment and intimidation in a since-resolved civil lawsuit against him, the Statesman previously reported. The civil warrant for Bundy was issued in April for failure to obey a preliminary injunction order, Patrick Orr, spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to the Statesman by phone Saturday. Bundy ran as an independent candidate for Idaho governor in November 2022. Although he failed to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little, Bundy earned more than 100,000 votes, or about 17% of the vote. On Saturday morning, members of Bundy’s People’s Rights Network issued a “call to action” to supporters to show up outside the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, which is in a building adjacent to the jail. Since Bundy’s arrest, a number of people had called the jail to discuss his status, White said, while others were showing up in person. Bundy ran as an independent candidate for Idaho governor in November 2022. Although he failed to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little, Bundy earned more than 100,000 votes, or about 17% of the vote. On Saturday morning, members of Bundy’s People’s Rights Network issued a “call to action” to supporters to show up outside the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, which is in a building adjacent to the jail. Since Bundy’s arrest, a number of people had called the jail to discuss his status, White said, while others were showing up in person…

The Bundy clan has long-called for selling all public land. They openly steal from taxpayers by refusing to pay federal grazing fees. They espouse nut job conspiracy theories. They sucker people into the same lunacy. Glad to see this one in the slammer. https://t.co/fYA25SdkUe — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) August 13, 2023

Per the Daily Beast, “Ammon Bundy Wants Arrest to Make Him a Martyr, Hospital Lawyer Claims”:

… Erik Stidham, a lawyer for St. Luke’s Health System, told The Daily Beast in a statement, “Mr. Bundy could easily get out of jail now by paying an extremely low bond. He is not paying the bond because he wants to use his arrest and time in jail to further a false narrative that he is some kind of martyr.” “Mr. Bundy is not a martyr, he is a grifter who continues to grift his followers by asking them to shield him [from] paying damages and facing the contempt charges,” Stidham added. Stidham led the legal team that won a $52 million judgment against Bundy, an associate, and three organizations after a defamation trial that Bundy boycotted. A judge found him in contempt for failing to show up for legal proceedings, and an arrest warrant was issued in April. In an Aug. 10 video posted on social media, Bundy bragged about all the things he has been doing instead of answering the arrest warrant—including traveling to multiple states and Mexico… The arrest is the latest legal development in Bundy’s ongoing battle with St. Luke’s, which began after he organized days of protests, claiming an associate’s grandson was kidnapped by the hospital. In reality, 10-month-old “Baby Cyrus” was taken into protective custody after officials determined he was malnourished. The protests spurred authorities to arrest Bundy, then a gubernatorial candidate, for trespassing outside of the hospital last March. At the time, Bundy insisted that the infant was “medically kidnapped” over a “missed non-emergency doctor’s appointment.” The allegations spurred St. Luke’s to file a defamation suit against Bundy and Diego Rodriguez, who is Baby Cyrus’ grandfather and an activist in Bundy’s far-right People’s Rights Network (PRN). During the course of the case, the Gem County Sheriff briefly refused to serve legal papers to Bundy on his property out of concern for his deputies’ safety—after Bundy threatened to greet law enforcement on his doorstep with a shotgun… On Friday, the hospital filed a new complaint against Bundy, accusing him of hiding assets to “frustrate” efforts to collect their damages. In the complaint, the health-care system and other plaintiffs asked to void any transfers of property of assets made by Bundy and his family. Bundy sold his his $1 million home in December in what the filing called a “sham transaction.” The hospital’s filing states that the Bundys are still on the property.

Idaho People's Rights Network (PRN) leader Garth Gaylord just streamed his repeated calls threatening Gem Co. Sheriff's Office over the Ammon Bundy arrest. PRN is telling its activists to converge on the Sheriff's office in Emmett. Potentially volatile situation. pic.twitter.com/lChXJIhbuy — Devin Burghart (@dburghart) August 12, 2023

Also of significance, given the $26 million Ammon Bundy now owes, in addition to his home valued at over $1 million, "Ammon Bundy owns or controls, through various entities, other real property estimated to have a collective market value in excess of $5,000,000." pic.twitter.com/WKMObdTUjG — Devin Burghart (@dburghart) August 11, 2023

UPDATE: Gem County Jail staff confirms #AmmonBundy bonded out of jail last night. So he was given a court date by Ada County, because that’s where the contempt charge is from. We will work to find out when his hearing is scheduled for. — Morgan Romero (@MorganRomeroTV) August 13, 2023