Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: Ammon Bundy Assumes the Family Mantle

Last info I could find about his father Cliven, rumors were that the old man was rapidly sinking into dementia. Which may have been why favored son Ammon started the Malheur Wildlife Refuge occupation in Oregon back in 2014, to establish his credentials as the new leader, Clive’s chosen inheritor.

Federal intervention and the pandemic have tamped down (but did not end) Ammon’s determination to starting the next ‘freedumb uprising’ — grifting the rubes as he went, of course — but there’s a new twist:

Local news KTVB7:

The legal battle between Bundy and the hospital began when Bundy, Diego Rodriguez, and their organizations organized days of protests at the hospital. They claimed Rodriguez’ infant grandson was “medically kidnapped” by doctors and Child Protective Services (CPS). The “Baby Cyrus” protests led to the hospital having to go into lockdown for nearly two hours on March 15, 2022. The hospital had to divert patients to other providers and prohibit visitors.

Following the lawsuit, Bundy refused to participate in legal proceedings but began to harass witnesses in the lawsuit. Attorneys for St. Luke’s Health System then filed a motion for contempt against Diego Rodriguez and his Freedom Man Press over continued harassment of witnesses in St. Luke’s defamation case against him, Ammon Bundy and their organizations.

Bundy ended up losing that legal battle. A jury ordered that he and Rodriguez must pay St. Luke’s and other plaintiffs damages exceeding $52 million stemming from ongoing protests and harassment…

Per the Idaho Statesman:

District Judge Lynn Norton of Idaho’s 4th Judicial District issued the arrest warrant for Bundy after he violated a court order to avoid witness harassment and intimidation in a since-resolved civil lawsuit against him, the Statesman previously reported. The civil warrant for Bundy was issued in April for failure to obey a preliminary injunction order, Patrick Orr, spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to the Statesman by phone Saturday. Bundy ran as an independent candidate for Idaho governor in November 2022. Although he failed to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little, Bundy earned more than 100,000 votes, or about 17% of the vote. On Saturday morning, members of Bundy’s People’s Rights Network issued a “call to action” to supporters to show up outside the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, which is in a building adjacent to the jail. Since Bundy’s arrest, a number of people had called the jail to discuss his status, White said, while others were showing up in person.

Bundy ran as an independent candidate for Idaho governor in November 2022. Although he failed to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little, Bundy earned more than 100,000 votes, or about 17% of the vote.

On Saturday morning, members of Bundy’s People’s Rights Network issued a “call to action” to supporters to show up outside the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, which is in a building adjacent to the jail. Since Bundy’s arrest, a number of people had called the jail to discuss his status, White said, while others were showing up in person…

Per the Daily Beast, “Ammon Bundy Wants Arrest to Make Him a Martyr, Hospital Lawyer Claims”:

Erik Stidham, a lawyer for St. Luke’s Health System, told The Daily Beast in a statement, “Mr. Bundy could easily get out of jail now by paying an extremely low bond. He is not paying the bond because he wants to use his arrest and time in jail to further a false narrative that he is some kind of martyr.”

“Mr. Bundy is not a martyr, he is a grifter who continues to grift his followers by asking them to shield him [from] paying damages and facing the contempt charges,” Stidham added.

Stidham led the legal team that won a $52 million judgment against Bundy, an associate, and three organizations after a defamation trial that Bundy boycotted.

A judge found him in contempt for failing to show up for legal proceedings, and an arrest warrant was issued in April.

In an Aug. 10 video posted on social media, Bundy bragged about all the things he has been doing instead of answering the arrest warrant—including traveling to multiple states and Mexico…

The arrest is the latest legal development in Bundy’s ongoing battle with St. Luke’s, which began after he organized days of protests, claiming an associate’s grandson was kidnapped by the hospital. In reality, 10-month-old “Baby Cyrus” was taken into protective custody after officials determined he was malnourished.

The protests spurred authorities to arrest Bundy, then a gubernatorial candidate, for trespassing outside of the hospital last March. At the time, Bundy insisted that the infant was “medically kidnapped” over a “missed non-emergency doctor’s appointment.”

The allegations spurred St. Luke’s to file a defamation suit against Bundy and Diego Rodriguez, who is Baby Cyrus’ grandfather and an activist in Bundy’s far-right People’s Rights Network (PRN).

During the course of the case, the Gem County Sheriff briefly refused to serve legal papers to Bundy on his property out of concern for his deputies’ safety—after Bundy threatened to greet law enforcement on his doorstep with a shotgun…

On Friday, the hospital filed a new complaint against Bundy, accusing him of hiding assets to “frustrate” efforts to collect their damages. In the complaint, the health-care system and other plaintiffs asked to void any transfers of property of assets made by Bundy and his family.

Bundy sold his his $1 million home in December in what the filing called a “sham transaction.” The hospital’s filing states that the Bundys are still on the property.

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Coupla random thoughts:
      — Martyrdom via arrest?  Sounds familiar somehow …
      — Potentially violent but disorganized crowd announcing loose plans in advance to converge on sheriff’s office? Great idea!  Can’t imagine they might prepare for that, or that they have anyone they could call to help.
      — Amazing how much public stupidity and violence can spring from untreated Oppositional Defiant Disorder.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      anitamargarita

      I wish the DOJ had brought the Bundys to justice for Cliven’s grazing violations in Nevada. Could have saved a lot of trouble in Oregon and beyond.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I don’t know how Idaho survives.

      Gubmint teat, as I understand it.  Welfare ‘ranchers’, welfare ‘miners’, tons of government-sponsored public land, and a sh*t-ton of  ‘free market libertarians’ on Social Security and/or disability.  (Also, if rumors are to be believed, running & manufacturing methamphetamine et al.)

      All done for & by WHITE people, though, just as Republican Jeebus intended!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sdhays

      1. It’s a shame that 17% for Mr. Lunatic wasn’t enough to throw the election to the Democrat.
      2. How is it you can threaten to shoot police officers in Idaho if they show up on your property and it doesn’t result in criminal charges? Lawn order, baby!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Sure Lurkalot

      During the course of the case, the Gem County Sheriff briefly refused to serve legal papers to Bundy on his property out of concern for his deputies’ safety—after Bundy threatened to greet law enforcement on his doorstep with a shotgun…

      So you want to arm everyone through the teeth and then you’re afraid to arrest them because they’re armed through the teeth.

      Explains why cops are so proficient at shooting unarmed black people. It’s easy peasy and the deputy’s safety is not a concern. 

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @Anne Laurie: yeah but none of those people on welfare!

      [Editor’s note: the mean recipient of SNAP and TANF is a white mother in a non-urban area not living with a married partner.]

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      @Sure Lurkalot: And yet they still use the “I was in fear for my life” BS because, you know, the man had a pencil or something. Pretty neat deal for the cops. Fear for their lives excuses not going after an actually dangerous person and also excuses killing a non-dangerous person.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      @a href=”https://balloon-juice.com/2023/08/13/domestic-terrorism-open-thread-ammon-bundy-assumes-the-family-mantle/#comment-8928558″>Anne Laurie

      Many Mormons, also too.

      By percentage of the state population, Idaho at ~27% is the highest besides Utah.

      Reply

