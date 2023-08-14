Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    55Comments

    10. 10.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Weissman is the legal analyst…ugh.  Countdown to him bashing Garland in 3, 2, 1…

      Oh well at least I have good beer!!

    13. 13.

      Righteous Hazard

      I dunno if the timing is random, but if it isn’t, I would like to tip my hat to the DA.

      Usually, you get some legal action like this earlier in the day and the GOP treason team has time to do a distraction and get the talking points and guests lined up for the evening news shows.

      Not this time. The arrival of the indictments IS the news, and is happening fresh, live on the evening news, with no prebuttal or distraction possible

      Suck it, team treason. Well done, DA Fani Wills.

    19. 19.

      HeleninEire

      Hi TaMara. I love you to death. But is there anyway you can take this down so I can only follow the last post?

    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      My internet just came back on.  Tells me I need to be somewhere with cable when TIFG’s verdicts come down.

    34. 34.

      Alison Rose

       

      The clerk of the Fulton County Superior Court has returned to her office with the documents. She said that “worst case,” it’ll be three hours until copies are made public.

      HAHAHAHA WEST COAST BEST COAST.

    35. 35.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      How do the sentences work if he gets convicted everywhere? Consecutive or concurrent? I mean I know practically it doesn’t make a difference but I still want to know.

    39. 39.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Wow. Grand jury members are public.

      For any lawyers, is that SOP? If I was on the GJ, I’m not sure I’d want my name public so I could be harassed by the MAGA cult

    46. 46.

      Ken

      @Mai Naem mobileI: How do the sentences work if he gets convicted everywhere? Consecutive or concurrent?

      I am reminded from a line in Terry Pratchett’s Small Gods, where the Omnian Church found a man guilty of heresy and had him displayed in every town of their empire. As they had a lot of towns, they had to cut him into small pieces.

    49. 49.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      So to summarize, it’s only been revealed the number of indictments. Not who’s been indicted (aside from Trump, obviously) and what those charges are

    51. 51.

      RaflW

      Ahhh, just back from a meeting and errands, and sitting down to a cream cheese frosted pumpkin bar. And some news.

    54. 54.

      Ishiyama

      You go with RICO in one indictment, and the predicate crimes in separate indictments. Maximizes chances of convicting of something.

