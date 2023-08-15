Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Crash Course in Georgia RICO & the GA Indictment

Crash Course in Georgia RICO & the GA Indictment

by | 61 Comments

Most of us could use a crash course in Georgia RICO and a whole bunch of legal terms!

In a nutshell, from a law firm that handles RICO cases in GA  (The Church Law Firm)

The Elements of a RICO Charge in Georgia

RICO is a somewhat complicated statute. To prove the crime of RICO, there are very specific elements with their own specific definitions. The state must also prove separate underlying offenses beyond a reasonable doubt in addition to proving RICO.

Specifically, the state must prove:

the defendant committed two or more predicate crimes (which are listed in *C.G.A. § 16-14-3);

that the predicate acts were committed as part of an enterprise engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity;

and that either:

one or more of the acts that form the pattern resulted in the defendant acquiring or maintaining control of any enterprise, real property, or personal property (including money),

or

the defendant was employed by or associated with an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering.

*O.C.G.A. § 16-14-3 defines and explains what these terms mean. An “enterprise” is defined as a person or business recognized under state law or some other legal entity (such as a partnership, corporation, union, etc.); or a group or association which is not a legally recognized entity but associate and identify as a group with a common purpose or goal. An enterprise can be legitimate or illegal and can also include governmental entities.

Terms Defined

“Racketeering activity” means to commit, attempt, or solicit another person to commit a specific crime listed in the statute, which includes over 40 different types of offenses. Examples of included offenses, often referred to as “predicate acts” or “predicate offenses,” are homicide, theft, fraud, perjury, commercial bribery, drug distribution, drug trafficking and dozens more. The state is required to prove at least two of these offenses beyond a reasonable doubt. The offenses do not have to be charged separately in the indictment. So long as they are listed in the indictment and proved to be a predict act, which is one of the elements to prove the RICO charge itself, that is sufficient. Furthermore, the state does not have to prove every single predicate act beyond a reasonable doubt. Proving at least two acts is all that’s required.

A “pattern of racketeering activity” means engaging in at least two incidents of racketeering activity to accomplish at least one scheme or plan that have the same or similar intents, results, accomplices, victims, or methods of committing crime(s) or are otherwise connected by distinguishing characteristics and are not isolated incidents. For example, a group of individuals decide they need money fast by whatever means necessary and agree to split the profits. One steals debit cards and withdraws money from ATMs, another forges checks, and another robs supermarkets. While these are different crimes requiring separate elements of proof, they are interrelated for RICO purposes because they were all done to achieve a single goal: gaining money. If one of the individuals robbed a bank 10 years ago, got away with it, and then forged checks as part of the group’s scheme, the bank robbery likely wouldn’t be considered a predicate act because it was an isolated incident by a single individual and had no connection to the group’s plan and goal.

Predicate crimes that fall under this Act (and may be used to show a “pattern” of unlawful conduct) include the following: drug offenses, homicide, bodily injury, arson, burglary, forgery, theft, robbery, prostitution and pandering, distributing obscene materials, bribery, influencing witnesses, tampering with witnesses or victims, intimidation of a juror or court officer, perjury, tampering with evidence, commercial gambling, certain firearm offenses, illegally reproducing copyrighted material, various securities violations, certain credit card crimes, certain crimes involving titles, destroying or misrepresenting identification numbers, possessing automobile parts with missing identification features, various computer crimes, kidnapping, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, motor vehicle and aircraft hijacking, insurance fraud, usurious payday loans, deceptive commercial e-mail, and residential mortgage fraud.

A conviction under Georgia’s RICO statute will result in a 5- to 20-year sentence, a fine, or both. A judge may fine a defendant up to three times the amount of any money obtained by the defendant during the scheme.

I also found Harry Litman’s tweets very instructive.

Below are screen captures, but if you’re still reading twitter you might want to click over.

1

1 1

1

    61Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      I’m guessing Trump will also have to find yet another lawyer, one able to practice in Georgia? Unless one of his current ones qualifies, and doesn’t mind lots of travel. Familiarity with Georgia RICO law would also be a plus.

      EDIT: If any of the persons named in the indictment show up on August 25 and don’t have a qualified attorney (a favorite Trump delaying tactic), would the court then-and-there appoint a public defender?

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: I wonder whether his PAC has the grifting capability to fund lawyers for all of his codefendants and, if not, what the chances are that some of them flip and rat him out.

    3. 3.

      JPL

      @Ken: trump has a GA attorney already, Jennifer Little.

       

      Those indicted have until the 25th to turn themselves in.   Can they appear separately?

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken: As I understand it, RICO is a whole different deal, and Georgia RICO is a thing all its own. If I were Trump, I would have completely separate attorneys for state cases.

      But then, I am logical and law-abiding, neither of which describes Trump.

      He is just as likely (being too cute by half) to have one set for everything in the hopes that he can delay everything because his attorneys are busy elsewhere.  Just one big shell game to Trump.

    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      As I read the posts & the articles, I am munching on pop corns late in the evening here in China. Not a healthy thing to do, but I am enjoying it!

    7. 7.

      LAO

      @dmsilev: Historically, paying for co-defendants’ lawyers in a RICO prosecution can be used as evidence to establish the racketeering enterprise. So it’s not prudent.

    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev:

      what the chances are that some of them flip and rat him out.

      If I understand correctly, the flipping has already started.  As far as I know, only 3 of the fake electors are on the indictment, leaving 13 off.  It’s possible that only fake electors who did something else will be charged, but I think at least some of the fake electors have already agreed to testify.

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: I can’t recall where I read it this morning, but they talked about Fani’s previous Rico cases.  In that one, multiple people flipped.  I don’t recall the numbers for sure, but let’s say they started with 21 – in the end, 14 were left standing, as the others had all flipped, and 13 of the 14 were convicted.

    10. 10.

      Lapassionara

      Thanks, WaterGirl. This is helpful. Emptywheel has a good explainer too.

      I’m particularly glad to see Kanye West’s publicist’s name on the list. What an odious man.

    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @dmsilev: If we manage to save U.S. democracy by shit-canning Trump and the GOP’s crop of emboldened Trump-adjacent authoritarians, we’ll have a very long to-do list. But one of the items has to be revisiting laws that govern PACs.  How can it be legal to raise money for a candidate for public office and then use that money to pay legal bills?

      I also don’t understand how campaigns are forbidden from coordinating with PACs but yet when a campaign runs out of money for candidate travel, it can put a PAC in charge of transporting, say, the governor of Florida and his family to campaign stops. How the hell is that not coordination? Of course it is.

      PACs are a straight-up grift and fraud engine. They got to go.

    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      I’m trying to picture the cognitive dissonance (yes, there really is some, juuuuust a little) in the head of every MAGAt right now.  I’m also imagining the effort it’s taking for every trump enabler to continue to keep their heads in the sand.  Think of what it takes to go on the air at Fox, or Newsmax, and just keep spouting b.s. and hoping that today there’ll be some sort of new angle about Hunter Biden to fill the time and keep the GOP base from cracking.

      Picture the sheer mental energy, the will being expended, just to keep from facing the obvious truth: the lefties were right about trump all along.

    17. 17.

      Manyakitty

      @WaterGirl: I think that’s the key to all of this. Trump and people like him, who never faced a consequence, see everything as a game and we’re nothing but marks.

    19. 19.

      Anyway

      Too funny to see Rudy G who made his name prosecuting RICO charges on mobsters (?) now at the receiving end…

    20. 20.

      jonas

      @LAO:Unless the co-defendants believe that Willis will be replaced, I expect there will be maximum flippage.

      Can the governor in GA summarily fire elected DAs he doesn’t like, like in FL? I don’t think Kemp would be inclined to do that, but still…

    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WaterGirl:

      In Howard’s office, she was eventually tasked with prosecuting high-profile murder cases and, notably, the Atlanta public schools cheating trial. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has referred to the case as the “largest school-cheating scandal in US history”. Eleven educators were found guilty in the racketeering case, which spanned six months of testimony to become the longest trial in Georgia history. Twenty-one people accepted plea deals. Willis served as one of three lead prosecutors throughout the trial.

      From the Guardian.

    23. 23.

      jonas

      @Jeffro: That reckoning will never happen no matter how much dissonance they have to accommodate because it’s not a political movement, it’s a cult. In a cult, Dear Leader cannot fail, only be failed.

    24. 24.

      LAO

      @jonas: The legislators passed and the governor signed a measure to that end which goes into effect on 10/1/23.

      ETA: there is one difference, Georgia must establish an 8 member commission which reviews the prosecutor record before making a recommendation to the governor.

    25. 25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Jeffro: ​the lefties were right about trump all along.

      They always knew everything we said about trump was largely accurate. That’s what they loved about him. They also thought, and continue to, that IOKIYAR.

    27. 27.

      JPL

      I had to google Michael Roman, but he has been trying to overturn elections for years.   He is the person who talked about the black panthers blocking polling sites in Philly.    LINK

       

       

      @OzarkHillbilly: She’s good!

    30. 30.

      Joseph Patrick Lurker

      @Anyway:

      Too funny to see Rudy G who made his name prosecuting RICO charges on mobsters (?) now at the receiving end…

      It’s karma. I look forward to seeing Rudy die in prison.

    32. 32.

      jonas

      @LAO: This will be interesting because the only reason Trump has been able to retain anyone at all as his counsel in all these cases is because they know his fundraising grift operation will keep making it rain for them and their firms. If something happens to that, though, I bet a bunch of them bail.

    35. 35.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

      Oh yes, I’ve been dusting off all the old standards. “Innocent people have nothing to fear from the courts” is another good one.

    37. 37.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @H.E.Wolf: For those who like a little snark with their news, the article is sub-titled: Peach-Pickin’ Time in Georgia.

      More of a burnt orange…

    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      My hope is that the un-indicted co-conspirators will soon join the ranks of the indicted.  If I were one of the people indicted, I would seriously be looking at the (likely) un-indicted co-conspirators as items on a menu, and Lindsay Graham would look like a particularly good choice.

    39. 39.

      SFAW

      @LAO: ​

      Unless the co-defendants believe that Willis will be replaced, I expect there will be maximum flippage.

      DeathSantis is looking at ways he can suspend Willis. I mean, why stop at the FLA border?
      Of course, the flip side is that him getting rid of Willis would help TFG, so DeathSantis would probably punt. But still …

    40. 40.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty Cracker:

      As I understand it, there are multiple kinds of PACs.  There are several kinds of PAC:

      1. Affiliated PACs.  These are PACs that are set up by some existing organization like a business or union.  The organizer can pay for the administrative expenses of the PAC, but all the money the PAC gives to candidates or other PACs has to come from people affiliated with the organizer, e.g. corporate officials for a business PAC or union members for a union PAC.
      2. Unaffiliated PACs.  These don’t have a sponsor to pay expenses but can accept money from anyone who is legally allowed to donate to a federal campaign (i.e. not foreigners).
      3. Leadership PACs.  These are a kind of unaffiliated PAC that is organized by a political leader, like Trump, in theory to help other campaigns.  They aren’t allowed to donate money to the leader’s campaign, but they are allowed to cover expenses like travel, polling, consultants, etc.
      4. Super PACs.  These are also unaffiliated.  They’re allowed to accept unlimited amounts of money and spend it how they choose, though they’re supposed to be completely independent of any candidate or issue.  The independence requirement is often ignored, and the FEC is completely toothless to enforce it.

      As I understand it, the PAC that’s paying for Trump’s legal expenses is his leadership PAC, which counts his legal costs under the same category as travel, polling, consultants, and the like.  Yeah, we need a lot more laws to cover this kind of thing- donations you know are going to cover the leader’s personal expenses should be considered to be bribes- but the Republicans are fighting tooth and nail to prevent it.  Even worse, they’ve effectively neutered the FEC, so there’s no real enforcement even of the pitiful laws we have.

    41. 41.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Lindsay Graham would look like a particularly good choice.

      “Sorry, he’s already flipped. Got anyone else?

      (I don’t think it’s happened, but I can hope that Trump might think it’s happened…)

    45. 45.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      I think Captain Apartheid has blocked out the Nitter workaround, and my old suspended account is limited 100% now – can’t browse a bit.

    46. 46.

      Rusty

      I served on a jury for a federal RICO trial against multiple members of a drug gang.  The RICO statute is complicated and to prove all the elements makes for a complicated trial, the one I was on took 5 weeks and over 70 witnesses.  The Georgia RICO statute sounds even more complicated so this will not a short trial, especially with 19 defendants and each of their lawyers having a right to examine all the witnesses.  Even finding  a jury will be a challenge, they called 130 jurors for our trial to get one complete jury, many people legitimately can’t serve for that long on a jury, on top of the normal disqualifications.

    47. 47.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @jonas: ​ If something happens to that, though, I bet a bunch of them bail.

      I don’t know if it is universal or not, but in most jurisdictions a lawyer can’t just dump a client in the middle of a case except for very specific reasons. Not getting paid is not one of them.

    48. 48.

      Betty Cracker

      @jonas: & @LAO: I’ve been told (by attorneys here, IIRC) that there’s nothing the feds can do about the FL governor summarily firing elected prosecutors. It has to go through the courts, which takes a long time. Meanwhile, the governor’s appointed minions are in charge of that function in a place that did not elect them. If true, I’m not surprised the same power is being assumed in GA and will probably be pursued by other red states. It’s a loophole to authoritarian power, IMO.

    49. 49.

      Scout211

      WTF?! Is he insane? This is crazy.  Do his lawyers know this is planned?

      The latest on Trump’s social:

      A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!

    55. 55.

      bbleh

      Hmmm, I dunno, gonna be awful difficult to prove, given that a lot of these acts occurred openly and publicly, some on TV, and that he not only admits to but boasts about them.

    56. 56.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Scout211: They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!

      So says the guy who tried to rig an election by fabricating a notion that it had been rigged, leading a party that has been rigging election law for decades based on fabricated notions of election rigging.

    57. 57.

      jonas

      @Betty Cracker: It’s a right-wing hack in gerrymandered states where Republicans have a lock on the governorship and statehouse and can ratfuck urban jurisdictions where voters do things they don’t like. Texas is doing it with school districts as well.

    58. 58.

      JPL

      @LAO:  Kemp wants to move on to another position.  Rumor is that he wants to run for Senate and a political move like that, would insure that he lost.

    59. 59.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​
        A lawyer can withdraw for representation if they are not paid. In the middle of a trial, it would require the judge’s consent. The judge will not consent if withdrawal would materially prejudice the client’s ability to litigate the case.

    61. 61.

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      Fani: Did you order the code red RICO predicate acts?

      Trump: I did the job I…

      Fani : [interrupts him]  Did you order the Code Red RICO predicate acts?

      Trump: You’re God damn right I did!

