Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

No one could have predicted…

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

White supremacy is terrorism.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Everybody saw this coming.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / New Mexico Peeps – We Have a Jackal Who Could Use Some Help

New Mexico Peeps – We Have a Jackal Who Could Use Some Help

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

Calling all BJ peeps who are organized and methodical, good at problem-solving and have familiarity with New Mexico and particularly the Las Cruces area.

We have a BJ peep whose new apartment fell through because it failed to pass some sort of inspection.– she was supposed to move in this weekend and is in kind of a panic.  She has 4 cats as her family, and she is worried that she will have to give them up if she can’t come up with a solution.

In her own words:

I’m also autistic and my brain has limited executive functions for planning complicated things like moving long distance, and I find it hard to talk to people on the phone. There are too many moving pieces for me to handle right now. I’m having endless panic attacks over this and finding it difficult to cope. 

I am reminded of how I was in the first couple of weeks after the tree crashed on my house.  All of my organizational skills, my ability to be methodical and organized – all of that flew out the window in the first 2 weeks that were critical.  I had a friend who was able to contribute those qualities for a couple of weeks to get me over the hump.

In a perfect world, I picture a small team of jackals who can help with problem-solving and running down leads.

Are any of you in a position to step up and see what you can do to help identify resources, contacts, just help with organizing?

Chime in below or send me an email.

Open thread.

 

 

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • glory b
  • Maxim
  • Timill
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Maxim

      So they are wanting to move to Las Cruces from somewhere else in NM? I don’t know the state, but I messaged a FB friend who lives there to see if they have any suggestions.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @Maxim: already living there, but has to move from current location for safety issues. New apartment was already arranged and was moving in this weekend and then somehow the new place didn’t pass some sort of inspection with the city so she can’t move there so she is basically has no housing after this week.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      glory b

      If she can ask for an accommodation for her autism as a disability and can explain the need for all 4 of them (from a Dr or therapist), this might work. A landlord might want to limit it to 1 or 2, which is why she’d need the letter.

      This is loosely based on PA law, NM law may vary somewhat. This might give her more options for a place to live.

      Document everything. Remember, NOT PETS, emotional support animals for her disability.

      My husband was regional director (retired a few weeks ago) for the Pa agency that enforces PA discrimination law.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.