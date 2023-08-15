Calling all BJ peeps who are organized and methodical, good at problem-solving and have familiarity with New Mexico and particularly the Las Cruces area.

We have a BJ peep whose new apartment fell through because it failed to pass some sort of inspection.– she was supposed to move in this weekend and is in kind of a panic. She has 4 cats as her family, and she is worried that she will have to give them up if she can’t come up with a solution.

In her own words:

I’m also autistic and my brain has limited executive functions for planning complicated things like moving long distance, and I find it hard to talk to people on the phone. There are too many moving pieces for me to handle right now. I’m having endless panic attacks over this and finding it difficult to cope.

I am reminded of how I was in the first couple of weeks after the tree crashed on my house. All of my organizational skills, my ability to be methodical and organized – all of that flew out the window in the first 2 weeks that were critical. I had a friend who was able to contribute those qualities for a couple of weeks to get me over the hump.

In a perfect world, I picture a small team of jackals who can help with problem-solving and running down leads.

Are any of you in a position to step up and see what you can do to help identify resources, contacts, just help with organizing?

Chime in below or send me an email.

Open thread.