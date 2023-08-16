On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Elma

I made a second trip to Italy in February 2011. It was sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “If you want to be a Badger, just come along with me…” It was a week in Rome with side trips to other points of interest.

The week of Badgers in Rome included a train trip for a day in Florence. As I had done a day in Florence before, I really wasn’t interested in that. It turned out to be a good call, since the rain poured on them for the whole day. Anyway, I hooked up with a couple from our group for a day trip to Naples and Pompeii.