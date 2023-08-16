Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Polling Odds and Ends (Open Thread)

From The Hill:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s support in the Republican presidential primary slipped to its lowest level this year, according to a new Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday.

Eighteen percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters said they supported the Florida governor, which is his lowest level of support in Quinnipiac’s polling of the GOP primary this year. Former President Trump, on the other hand, clocked in at a whopping 57 percent support among Republican and Republican-leaning voters. Quinnipiac noted that DeSantis was only 6 points behind the former president in February, but now he finds himself trailing Trump by 39 points.

Live shot of me savoring news about the DeSantis 2024 campaign blowing up:

I won’t relax until he drops out and slinks back home. But you love to see it!

Speaking of people who are SO fucked but whose fucked-ness you can’t ever take for granted but can nonetheless savor in the moment, take a look at the poll findings on Repub frontrunner / criminal defendant / orange ass-pustule Donald J. Trump:

In the wake of a federal indictment accusing former President Donald Trump of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Americans 54 – 42 percent think Trump should be prosecuted on criminal charges, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University national poll released today. Democrats (95 – 5 percent) and independents (57 – 37 percent) think the former president should be prosecuted on criminal charges for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, while Republicans (85 – 12 percent) think Trump should not be prosecuted. The poll was conducted from August 10th through August 14th.

My feeling is the Repub Party is in deeper doo-doo than generally acknowledged. That’s not to say they can’t or won’t win or that Dems should in any way take anything for granted or approach next year’s election with any degree of complacency.

But maybe it’s worth stepping back and looking at the big picture, if only for entertainment value.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    101Comments

    2. 2.

      Yarrow

      My feeling is the Repub Party is in deeper doo-doo than generally acknowledged.

      Agreed. And now is the time to take advantage of that and crush them.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Been saying for a while that TFG is more of an asset for Dems than for Reps this time around.

      But the usual caveats apply: polls this far out at best measure tribal affiliation, best bang for the buck is turning Dem-leaning NON-voters into voters (with a side of doing the reverse for Reps), it still likely will turn on uncontrollable events like economic swings, and a victory ain’t gonna happen by itself.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chris

      My feeling is the Repub Party is in deeper doo-doo than generally acknowledged. That’s not to say they can’t or won’t win or that Dems should in any way take anything for granted or approach next year’s election with any degree of complacency.

      In a sane political system, the Republican Party would have entered minority status some time in the late nineties, and spent the last twenty years being at least as on-the-defensive as the Democratic Party was through the seventies and eighties.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      something something dildo of consequences something something else

      sorry GOP but ya more than earned it!

      Yarrow: now is the time to take advantage of that and crush them.

      also THIS

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      @Baud:

      Ron DeSantis might well be the media’s biggest failure when it comes to fluffing.

      Yup.  It’s a vastly bigger media-driven (or at least, media-enabled) flop than Scott Walker ever was.

      It’s nice that the media’s complicity here may actually have backfired on the GOP.  The party is rapidly running out of time to find a replacement for DeSantis as the trump alternative.

      GOOD

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Caveatimperator

      @bbleh:

      I think this is going to remain the case as long as Trump is either still in trial during the election or has been convicted of something.

      Trump isn’t the incumbent, so he doesn’t have the advantage of people defaulting to the incumbent. The economy is in good shape and getting better.

      In 2016 people could project what beliefs they wanted onto Trump because he spewed so much nonsense. Now that he’s had time in office and tried to overthrow the government, that’s not possible anymore.

      Trump will only not become a major liability for the Republicans if he gets acquitted of everything or nearly everything.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RandomMonster

      I’m hoping Trump will lose even more approval once he’s televised sitting in the courtroom like a big loser pile of pud and his fans finally see him in a context where he can’t project his blowhard asshole image.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      patrick II

      The good news for Trump about indictments is that it gives Trump something fresher and different to say rather than rehashing Hillary. He certainly can’t talk about his policies.
      The downside is that he is probably going to jail.​

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Eunicecycle

      @misterpuff: less than two weeks ago he was in Cincinnati, rallying for the Yes side (wrong side) of the Ohio Issue 1 vote. I never heard what the turnout was but at least he was on the loser side.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NobodySpecial

      I’m gonna be that guy here: There is no honest way Trump becomes President in 2024.

      Of course, we should all work extra hard and show up – not because the outcome is in doubt, but because I want to run up the score on these criminals as much as possible. We should worry less about beating them as we should worry about burying them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      narya

      I’m looking at the Mifepristone decision, and I think they’re still going after the administrative state. I’m hoping the Strict Scrutiny folks can tell me I’m wrong.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MattF

      When things may blow up, there’s a surprisingly delicate distinction between merely becoming large rapidly and actual ‘rapid involuntary disassembly’, at least in the early stages. Right now is probably a bit too soon to tell.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      Another poll by Emerson College has Christie in second place in New Hampshire.  Yes, Christy. Link

      Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has surpassed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the critical early presidential primary state of New Hampshire, according to an Emerson College survey released Tuesday.

      Christie leapfrogged DeSantis for second place in the Granite State, garnering 9 percent support. DeSantis’s support, on the other hand, fell to 8 percent from 17 percent in March. Christie’s 1-point lead over DeSantis falls within the poll’s plus-or-minus 3.4 percent margin of error.

      But second place is 9 percent!  That is truly sad. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      Democrats (95 – 5 percent) think the former president should be prosecuted on criminal charges for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

      Man on the street interview, circa 2009:

      Interviewer: Fourteen years from now, prosecuting Donald trump for trying to overthrow the government in order to remain president is the Democratic Party’s most unifying issue, EVER.  95% to 5%.  Your thoughts?

      Man on the street: Are you high?  Get the eff out of here!  Donald Trump – president?  And then he tries to overthrow the government?  95-5?  What’s wrong with that 5%?

      Interviewer: sir, this is the Democratic Party we’re talking about…even 51% agreement would be historic.  =)

       

      Stick with it, Dems!  Reproductive rights + prosecuting trump + an actual plan to mitigate climate change = landslide

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: I suspect that any Republican who thinks Trump should be held accountable is now identifying as Independent, even though they are routinely Republican.

      That could explain the numbers for Independents and for Republicans.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      @Scout211: “we’d rather see someone smack trump around than go with trump-lite”

      Policies?  What policies?

      Issues?  What issues?

      They just want to be entertained and get their snarl on.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Dangerman

      The Republicans should flush Trump (double flush, just to be sure) and take the beating that’s coming their way. Take the post Dobbs beatdown and the Trump be gone beatdown and hope for better days in 2028. They can not honestly (keyword) win.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      Oh he’s got trouble
      That man from Tallahassee
      With a capital “T”
      And that rhymes with “P”
      And that stands for Poll
      .

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RandomMonster

      @Betty Cracker: That number on independents jumped out at me too. It’s one poll, we’re a long way out, blah blah blah, but damn!

      Yeah, when that’s the number of independents who think he should be prosecuted, you have to imagine none of those people are voting for him! But as you say, long way out and so on.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Ronbot glitches and shuts down.

      DeSantis Dodges Question About How He Would React If One Of His Kids Turns Out To Be Gay Or Transgender

      And when I ask how he’ll respond if one of his children turns out to be gay or trans, his eyes flash momentarily, and he swiftly shuts down the question. “Well, my children are my children,” DeSantis says. “We’ll leave that—we’ll leave that between my wife and I.”

      Privacy for me, jail for thee trans-supportive parents.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      rikyrah

      My feeling is the Repub Party is in deeper doo-doo than generally acknowledged. That’s not to say they can’t or won’t win or that Dems should in any way take anything for granted or approach next year’s election with any degree of complacency.

       

      Goal is to crush them in every election in every jurisdiction. There is no such thing as a good Republican. Or a decent one. They all GOTTA GO!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      japa21

      @Other MJS: ​
        All things considered, that is probably Trump’s high point. IOW, he can only go down from here. Biden, OTOH, has lots of room to move upward. Still early, but I am confident, which as OO likes to state, is not complacent.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      bbleh

      @Betty Cracker@OverTwistWillie: I have one in my family — once a Tea Partier, now avowedly an “independent.”

      These are the Rep-leaning people who can be converted from voters to non-voters, at least in the presidential race if (when) Trump is the nominee.  And that can make a material difference.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      wjca

      @NobodySpecial:

      we should all work extra hard and show up – not because the outcome is in doubt, but because I want to run up the score on these criminals as much as possible.

      At least as important is driving turnout for the down-ballot races.  Democrats have been seriously negligent when it comes to state legislatures.  Gerrymandering will make it hard to reverse the situation.  But typically gerrymanders are done with only a 5%-10% margin for most seats, in order to maximize how many they win.  So a serious jump in turnout can unravel the whole thing.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      laura

      @narya: Hell’s bells, look no farther than the Alabama Senator from Florida and his continuing hold on Military Command appointments. There’s a plan, in writing, to hollow out the administrative state and stock it with unaccountable incompetent shite-bags loyal only to their paymasters, then look at the paymasters. It’s shite-bags all the way down.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      rikyrah

      About RonnieD

       

      I won’t relax until he drops out and slinks back home. But you love to see it!

       

      I understand, and we will have to wait longer than usual, because the MSM isn’t going to give up on their year+ fluffing and normalizing RonnieD.

      They’ve invested all this professional malpractice in him to crown him Dolt45’s successor. They won’t let go of that easily. That is why he will be allowed to hang on long past his shelf life.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Scout211

      Checking TIFG’s social just now, he (or likely an aide because it’s in lower case) posted a very confusing post that he thinks is basically, a game, set, match! Suckers! that he thinks proves he is not guilty of all those “fake charges.”

      Big News! Mike Pence said, “ I met with the Parliamentarian of the Senate, Elizabeth MacDonough, to discuss the procedures for the upcoming joint session on January 6. She told me that Congress always receives miscellaneous slates of electors every four years.” Greg Kelly, “That’s huge! A game changer in terms of information. It really turns upside down everything the Democrats said about January 6th, and this latest Federal Indictment.” DROP THE FAKE CASE!

      Does anyone know what he is talking about here? A “miscellaneous slate of electors every four years” sound to me like business as usual.

      Is there something I’m missing here or does “miscellaneous” not mean what he thinks it means.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jeffro

      @bbleh: These are the Rep-leaning people who can be converted from voters to non-voters, at least in the presidential race if (when) Trump is the nominee.  And that can make a material difference.

      Exactly right.

      Let them leave that box unchecked, that oval unfilled.

      Or let them write Saint Ronnie in, I don’t care.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      rikyrah

      @Jeffro:

      It’s nice that the media’s complicity here may actually have backfired on the GOP.  The party is rapidly running out of time to find a replacement for DeSantis as the trump alternative.

      GOOD

       

      And, because they won’t give up because of all THEY’VE invested in RonnieD…

       

      That window gets narrower and narrower.

      Let them fluff and support all the way to the Iowa Caucus.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      @zhena gogolia:

      Those people (the Kamala is a cop haters) probably aren’t Dems.
      They’re nowhere near 5%.
      Most likely, they’re white conservative people who vote Dem at the local level but hate the national party.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      rikyrah

      @narya:

      I’m looking at the Mifepristone decision, and I think they’re still going after the administrative state. I’m hoping the Strict Scrutiny folks can tell me I’m wrong.

      I’m going to stick by this.

      They can’t cut away the baby from the bathwater in this one.

      It’s Mifepristone AND Big Pharma….they are joined at the hip.

      No way to carve out an exception.

      And, because they can’t…..Big Pharma will win, and thus, Mifepristone

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jeffro

      @Scout211: nickel bet that he’s (purposefully) misinterpreting Pence’s comments, which are likely about the occasional “faithless elector”

      (from Wikipedia)

      History
      Over 58 elections, 165 electors have not cast their votes for president or vice president as prescribed by the legislature of the state they represented.[3] Of those:

      • 71 electors changed their votes because the candidate to whom they were pledged died before the electoral ballot (in 1872 and 1912).

      • 1 elector chose to abstain from voting for any candidate (in 2000).

      • 93 were changed typically by the elector’s personal preference, although there have been some instances where the change may have been caused by an honest mistake.

      Usually, faithless electors act alone, although on occasion a faithless elector has attempted to induce other electors to change their votes in concert, usually with little if any success.

       

      All of that, of course, has absolutely nothing to do with pressuring Pence to overturn a free and fair election, planning for whole slates of fake electors, trying to overturn GA’s election results, inciting an attack on the Capitol, etc.  But trump gotta trump.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      rikyrah

      And, about RonnieD,

       

      The Florida economy is turning to shyt.

      That Disney lawsuit is going forth – they have to make an example out of him and the rest of those clowns so this doesn’t ever happen again.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      rikyrah

      About the fake electors – which state’s fake electors were smart enough to cover their azzes?

      It was one state. They put one line in their documents that saved them from prosecution.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Roger Moore

      @bbleh: ​
       

      Been saying for a while that TFG is more of an asset for Dems than for Reps this time around.

      I’m not 100% sure of that. Yes, there are a lot of marginal Democratic voters who will turn out to defeat Trump, but there are also a lot of marginal Republican voters who will show up for him. I think it depends a lot on who (hypothetically) replaces him. If it’s a relatively sane establishment Republican, I think it will demoralize the MAGAs more than the marginal Democrats. If it’s someone more in the Trump mold but without the baggage with marginal Democrats, it will probably hurt us more than them.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      hueyplong

      @Scout211: Each day his account will spew a new silver bullet that renders inoperable all criminal charges, everywhere. Trying to suss out the details of each is not an endeavor that should take time away from other things you find pleasurable.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      bbleh

      @narya@rikyrah: correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this limited to the relatively narrow question of whether the FDA properly approved the dispensation of Mifepristone (1) by mail and (2) by prescription by other than an MD?  Ie it’s not about the approval of the drug itself, nor about whether it can, for example, be approved by a doc out of state.

      ETA: ah yes (1) correct but (2) prescription without an in-person visit.  So it would prohibit telemedicine (which seems like a stretch — yeah telemedicine is ok except for this one particular drug? and judges’ technical expertise outweighs the FDA’s?)

      That said, yes, I think they are counting on, eg, Thomas to uphold on general anti-regulation grounds.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      rikyrah

      @bbleh:

      It’s not like this is the only drug sent through the mail or dispensed by someone other than an MD. Too much of Big Pharma is sent the same way. Everything about it is hooked in with Big Pharma. They are stuck together. and, I just believe that Big Pharma will win.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      MattF

      @Roger Moore: I’ll allow that DeSantis is a uniquely and catastrophically bad candidate, but that doesn’t mean there really is a baggage-free Trump out there somewhere. Somehow, the various Trump substitutes that have been promoted to date just don’t have that special something.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      wjca

      @bbleh:

      I think they are counting on, eg, Thomas to uphold on general anti-regulation grounds.

      Although, on the extremely dubious assumption that intellectual honesty might matter, “general anti-regulation grounds” would mean allowing the drug to be obtained by anyone, without any government interference.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Roger Moore

      @Alison Rose:

      I know someone who’s very Democratic but who thinks Trump should be given a gentle way to avoid prosecution.  She still thinks it would be possible to cut a deal where he agrees never to run for office again in exchange for not being prosecuted.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      sdhays

      I feel like one of the things that has gotten more critical for understanding polls is having a good read on the portions of the electorate that identify as Democrat, Republican, and Independent. It doesn’t mean much if Republican support is 85% if a lot of people who used to identify as Republican no longer do (and vice versa).

      Is the base growing, holding steady, or shrinking?

      Reply
    76. 76.

      wjca

      @MattF:

      DeSantis is a uniquely and catastrophically bad candidate, but that doesn’t mean there really is a baggage-free Trump out there somewhere. Somehow, the various Trump substitutes that have been promoted to date just don’t have that special something.

      But is it really possible to be an acceptable substitute for Trump without that special criminal something?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      West of the Rockies

      @Jeffro:

      The list of GOP presidential candidates after Trump and DePinhead is extraordinarily thin:  has-beens, never-weres, and who?….

      Reply
    78. 78.

      bbleh

      @wjca: or alternatively, making access subject entirely to the whims of state and federal legislators (whose expertise in evaluating the safety and efficacy of drugs might perhaps be somewhat less than the FDA’s) rather than the decisions of know-it-all “scientists” with their “facts” and “data.”

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Jeffro

      @West of the Rockies: that’s why the only ones who worry me are Kemp and Youngkin.

      Everyone else is a has-been, never-was, is a former or current trump toady, or would be completely unacceptable to the MAGA base.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      hueyplong

      @Jeffro: Pretty sure Trump’s base isn’t going to be all “bygones” with Kemp if he tries to go national.

      For that reason only I’d rate Youngkin a bigger threat.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      smith

      @rikyrah: Everything about it is hooked in with Big Pharma. They are stuck together.

      Even more than Big Pharma, the primary allegiance of the Dirty Six is to the mobster-oligarchs who own them. They have already fulfilled their contractual obligation to kill Roe v Wade that got them appointed in the first place, but they are free agents available to the highest bidder going forward. In other words, they’ve had their one dance with the ones that brung them, now they can dance with the ones that sustain them.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Roger Moore

      @rikyrah:

      About the fake electors – which state’s fake electors were smart enough to cover their azzes?

      I think it was Pennsylvania.  They added a clause stating they were only filing their alternative slate of electors in case the state election results were overturned.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      schrodingers_cat

      Another plug for my Twitter friend Arvind Joshi’s documentary on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

      Trailer here.

      Another mutual Maruti Naik wrote a book about his experiences of walking with Rahul Gandhi across India.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      rikyrah

      @Jeffro:

      @West of the Rockies: that’s why the only ones who worry me are Kemp and Youngkin.

      Everyone else is a has-been, never-was, is a former or current trump toady, or would be completely unacceptable to the MAGA base.

       

      Of these two, Kemp is the one to worry about.

      Youngkin has governed as the MAGA he always was.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      smith

      @hueyplong: Pretty sure Trump’s base isn’t going to be all “bygones”

      Pretty sure TFG won’t let them forget that Kemp is a traitor to the cause in any case. And with both Kemp and Youngkin, any fake moderation they’d try to project for the general election would probably cause the Goobers to stay home. It’s red meat or nothing.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Roger Moore

      @bbleh:

      correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this limited to the relatively narrow question of whether the FDA properly approved the dispensation of Mifepristone (1) by mail and (2) by prescription by other than an MD?

      No.  The plaintiffs wanted to relitigate the original approval.  The 5th Circuit shut them down on that and on the issue of telemedicine, but supported them on some other stuff.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore:

      That’s the nub of it for Trump in the two criminal cases.  He took actions after he lost all his court cases.  His defense is basically that he gets to ignore the decisions of the courts. Judges tend to frown on those sorts of arguments.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Roger Moore: Why does she think he would honor that promise?

      Nope he needs to be prosecuted, he is not above the law.

      Modi should have been prosecuted for Godhra genocide. The top BJP leadership should have been prosecuted for the destruction of Babri and the deaths they unleashed in the 90s. RSS leaders should have been prosecuted for their role in the plot for Gandhi’s assassination.

      Not prosecuting these upper caste hate mongers is the one of the reasons why India is where it is today.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Montanareddog

      OT: interesting thread on Black US military in the UK during WWII. The lede:

      In WW2, the movement of millions of American troops to Britain, known as the “friendly invasion,” brought to light stark differences concerning racial segregation. Many Britons struggled to understand or accept the institutionalized discrimination that Black soldiers faced in White America, leading to tensions between the two allied nations on the matter of civil rights.

      And this is the Wikipedia page on The Battle of Bamber Bridge, mentioned in the linked thread and the subject of a forthcoming thread from the poster.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Jeffro

      @hueyplong: extremely good point

      I hope it doesn’t come down to it (I’d much rather see trump or DeSantis dragging the GOP down to a landslide defeat) but watching Youngkin hem and haw and trying to have it both ways on a national stage would be fun to watch

      *except unfortunately ‘hemming and hawing’ = ‘moderate Republican’ in the snooze media’s eyes, so forget I said anything

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Scout211

      Ha ha ha ha ha!
      California authorities say Eastman disbarment trial should continue despite Georgia charges

      California bar authorities seeking professional sanctions against lawyer John Eastman — an architect of Trump’s bid to subvert the 2020 election — say his disbarment trial should continue next week even though he’s been criminally charged in Georgia.
       
      State bar attorney Duncan Carling, who is leading the effort to strip Eastman’s license to practice law in the state, said it’s too late for Eastman to postpone the trial, which began in June but has been delayed amid scheduling conflicts and is scheduled to resume Aug. 22. Eastman intermittently took the stand during those June proceedings, Carling noted, and voluntarily waived his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

      “Once the privilege is waived, that waiver cannot be revoked,” Carling wrote in a Tuesday filing.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      smith

      @Roger Moore: I think they had a get-out-of-jail clause in NV as well.  There were 7 states with fake electors, 2 (PA and NV) in which they had an out, and 2 (GA and MI) in which at least some are facing consequences. That leaves WI, AZ and NM where they’re still waiting to FO.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Roger Moore

      @MattF:

      The alternative candidate in the Trump mold doesn’t have to be completely free of baggage; they just have to not have nearly as much baggage that would matter to a marginal Democratic voter.  The thing about Trump is that a lot of normies hated the Trump years basically because they don’t want the government to be a non-stop circus.  They have bad associations with Trump specifically and might not bother to vote if the Republican candidate is someone who doesn’t look like they’re going to be all over everything all the time.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Lapassionara

      I’m really sceptical of most polls these days. Who out there actually answers their phone if the caller is unknown? How are polling organizations finding the people who respond?

      I am apprehensive about the 2024 election because the Electoral College gives the R’s an advantage and because there is some possibility that the economy will start to suck because of the Fed’s rate hikes. Keeping my fingers crossed and giving money and doing what else I can to help.

      Reply

