From The Hill:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s support in the Republican presidential primary slipped to its lowest level this year, according to a new Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday. Eighteen percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters said they supported the Florida governor, which is his lowest level of support in Quinnipiac’s polling of the GOP primary this year. Former President Trump, on the other hand, clocked in at a whopping 57 percent support among Republican and Republican-leaning voters. Quinnipiac noted that DeSantis was only 6 points behind the former president in February, but now he finds himself trailing Trump by 39 points.

Live shot of me savoring news about the DeSantis 2024 campaign blowing up:

I won’t relax until he drops out and slinks back home. But you love to see it!

Speaking of people who are SO fucked but whose fucked-ness you can’t ever take for granted but can nonetheless savor in the moment, take a look at the poll findings on Repub frontrunner / criminal defendant / orange ass-pustule Donald J. Trump:

In the wake of a federal indictment accusing former President Donald Trump of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Americans 54 – 42 percent think Trump should be prosecuted on criminal charges, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University national poll released today. Democrats (95 – 5 percent) and independents (57 – 37 percent) think the former president should be prosecuted on criminal charges for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, while Republicans (85 – 12 percent) think Trump should not be prosecuted. The poll was conducted from August 10th through August 14th.

My feeling is the Repub Party is in deeper doo-doo than generally acknowledged. That’s not to say they can’t or won’t win or that Dems should in any way take anything for granted or approach next year’s election with any degree of complacency.

But maybe it’s worth stepping back and looking at the big picture, if only for entertainment value.

Open thread.