tomtofa

We passed many lakes and fjords on our route. Actually, it would be hard not to, since Norway is largely lakes and fjords separated by mountains. The one we travelled on by boat, Nærøyfjord, is an arm of the much larger Sognefjord. Nærøyfjord is a UNESCO World Heritage site, so it’s kept in a fairly natural state. There are some farms, camping areas, and holiday quarters along the fjord, but these are strictly controlled and regulated to impact the area as little as possible. As you can imagine, there is some complicated history about that, especially from the viewpoint of the farmers.

Let’s start with a couple of lake views before heading to Nærøyfjord.