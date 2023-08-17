Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This really is a full service blog.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

We’re not going back!

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Republicans in disarray!

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Compare & Contrast

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Compare & Contrast

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Abnormal Hiker
  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • gene108
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffro
  • JMG
  • Lapassionara
  • linnen
  • narya
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    3. 3.

      Tony Jay

      I have been informed by the people currently running the UK Labour Party that there is no money to invest in green energy, healthcare, housing, wages, infrastructure, education or any of the other million things a civilisation is made up out of, and that raising taxes on the obscenely wealthy and/or seeking less restricted access to the world’s largest single market to correct this lack of funds are complete non starters for ‘fiscal reasons’, but I nevertheless have a moral duty to cheer them on anyway otherwise I will be personally responsible for the evil actions of every Tory, now and for all time.

      I think I prefer it your way.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Thin Black Duke

      It’s going to be interesting to see if America has the collective will to go against historical and cultural precedent and put a rich white man in jail.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JMG

      @Tony Jay: Starmer really is both gutless and really dumb, isn’t he? As a rule, it’s considered good politics here to avoid splitting your coalition into pieces until after winning an election.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hueyplong

      @The Thin Black Duke: Maybe the best way to make it happen is to prove he’s not actually rich.  That is probably an essential element of the crime that isn’t expressly included in the jury instructions.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gene108

      I find it ridiculous that whenever someone crosses a prominent Republican it’s just accepted death threats are going to happen.

      It’s like some background noise that gets tuned out.

      I really wish Republican politicians were forced to denounce people making death threats, instead of letting them ignore it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anne Laurie

      @The Thin Black Duke: It’s going to be interesting to see if America has the collective will to go against historical and cultural precedent and put a rich white man in jail.

      Part of the current spate of indictments, as I understand it, is making clear that TFG has become an embarrassment to all the other rich white white-collar criminal men.  Remember Enron’s Ken Lay?

      (Of course, that didn’t work on Bernie Madoff, or Jared Kushner’s criminal dad, but by gawd the jurors tried.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      linnen

      Funny that the list of excuses made by pundits for Republicans to just make up things to investigate Democrats gets longer and longer. Just so the pundits can twists themselves into pretzels to avoid saying that Republicans are going it for political reasons.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Lapassionara

      @Tony Jay: looks like the Labour Party is another casualty of Brexit.

      I was in London when there was a big demonstration against Brexit. I think it was 2018. People had come from all over to participate. One large group in the march kept chanting “where is Jeremy.” I guess he tried to thread the needle and failed.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      @JMG:

      Except when you don’t want ‘that’ coalition, you only want part of that coalition, the furthest right part, plus a large chunk of your former opponent’s coalition. That way you can drop any pretence of believing in all of those icky, embarrassing Lefty ideals live fairness and opportunity and plant your flag firmly in the centre-right soil at the foot of Establishment Mountain, nurtured by the clouds blown in over the Sea of Rich Donors and source of the rivers that fertilise Future Corporate Executive-Directorship Valley and the Celebrity Former Politician Lowlands.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      The Orlando Sentinel has a subscriber-only story about local folks who were grateful and excited about the opportunity to upgrade old, inefficient central A/C units and rewire their homes, etc., under a federal IRA energy efficiency program, only to be told when they applied that DeSantis vetoed the funding. Now they have to try and scrape up the $10K. They’re pissed! One of the screwed Floridians described himself as a “political independent” and sounds like he hadn’t paid much attention in the past. Maybe he will in the future.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.