Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The words do not have to be perfect.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Let there be snark.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Republicans in disarray!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Sports / FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 / FIFA Women’s World Cup – Final Match!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • HumboldtBlue
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Scout211
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      England coach Sarina Wiegman has led her teams to four consecutive major cup finals. Wiegman led the Dutch to the 2017 Euros title and then followed that up by leading England to the Euros title in 2022, and now the World Cup is on the line.

      Also:

      AMAZING MOMENT as TORI PENSO finds out she’s been selected to referee Sunday’s Women’s World Cup Final between England & Spain. Understandably overcome with emotion, Penso will become the first American ever to officiate a World Cup Final.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.