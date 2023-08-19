Originally posted on:
Here you go.
by WaterGirl| 4 Comments
This post is in: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Open Threads, Sports
Originally posted on:
Here you go.
HumboldtBlue
England coach Sarina Wiegman has led her teams to four consecutive major cup finals. Wiegman led the Dutch to the 2017 Euros title and then followed that up by leading England to the Euros title in 2022, and now the World Cup is on the line.
Also:
AMAZING MOMENT as TORI PENSO finds out she’s been selected to referee Sunday’s Women’s World Cup Final between England & Spain. Understandably overcome with emotion, Penso will become the first American ever to officiate a World Cup Final.
Scout211
@WaterGirl:
56 am ET (sorry, pregame coverage at 5 am)
Spain vs. England
Omnes Omnibus
Isn’t this a bit early?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings