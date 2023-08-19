Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr Bobs to the Top of the Media Tank, Again

by | 43 Comments

Bill Barr is an old hand at excusing (and implementing) Republican misconduct, and he’s very good at his job. Were he called upon to justify — to, perhaps, a postmortal tribunal called by the stern Catholic God he very publicly professes — he would no doubt use Thursday’s clips to argue that he was always on the ‘Right’ side of the law, at least nominally. Yet here is how the NYPost perceived his presentation:

Barr appeared on Fox News and was asked by host Neil Cavuto whether judges handling the 77-year-old former president’s four criminal cases should weigh the upcoming primary elections when scheduling Trump’s trial dates.

Barr insisted that while some accommodations may be appropriate, it would be better for the country to have the cases resolved before voters head to the polls in November 2024…

[Let’s get this efficiently swept under the rug(s), so we can start mournfully accusing the Democrats of ‘bringing up settled cases’… ]

Barr dismissed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over alleged hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels as “obviously a political hit job” and a “joke” that may not even make it to trial.

He also criticized the most recent indictment against the former president out of Georgia — where Trump faces 13 felony counts related to his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results — as “too sweeping, much too broad” and “excessive.”

Barr argued that it is unlikely to be tried before the 2024 presidential election and that it makes it “look like people are piling on and being excessive to Trump and feeds the narrative that he’s being victimized.” …

[Hurting women and / or people of color — why is that even illegal? Now, if involved white men or paperwork, it would be serious.

Oops…]

Barr, however, called special counsel Jack Smith’s two federal cases against Trump, related to his alleged mishandling of national security documents and “knowingly false” claims made by the former president in an attempt to stay in power after the 2020 election, “responsible cases” that will make it to trial sooner than the other cases…

“I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it,” he said of the classified documents case. “He’s not being prosecuted for having the documents, he’s being prosecuted for obstruction — two egregious instances are alleged. So I think that’s a very simple case and that should be tried. If the judge is anywhere competent, that can be concluded before the summer.”

Barr added that he believes Trump “crossed the line” after the 2020 election and that his alleged efforts to impanel fake electors in conjunction with demanding that then-Vice President Mike Pence not certify former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory “was a calculated and deceitful plan.”

“I think the chances are that he will be convicted on some counts,” Barr said.

However, the former attorney general doesn’t see Trump serving any time behind bars.

“I don’t think that that translates into jail time,” Barr told Cavuto, explaining that “a very substantial penalty would serve the public interest” but that putting Trump in jail “has too many collateral bad impacts on the country.”

“There’s ways of having custody without putting him in, you know, in federal facilities. You can have home detention and other things,” Barr said of the most likely result of a Trump conviction…

[Put a better security perimeter around Mar-A-Lago and Bedminster, let the poor old man live out his days surrounded by the people who still love him!]

*Such* a reasonable fellow, our Mr. Barr…

Gasp! Not moral turpitude!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      I’m pretty sure this was foreordained: Trump to release taped interview with Tucker Carlson, skipping GOP debate

      Former president Donald Trump intends to skip the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday and instead plans to post a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will be released that night, according to a person briefed on the matter.

      Trump advisers said the interview had already been recorded. It is not yet clear where the interview will appear. Carlson has started a show on X, formerly called Twitter, but Trump sees the platform as a rival to Truth Social, which he helped create.

      I would say it’s the parable of the scorpion and the frog, except it’s more like the scorpion and the other scorpion, with the heir to the frozen dinner fortune smirking in the background somehow.

      Also,

      Trump’s team has also been in negotiations with officials in Georgia about scheduling his surrender after the former president and 18 of his allies were criminally charged in connection with efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D), who led that investigation, has said those charged have until noon on Friday to turn themselves in, meaning Trump’s surrender could take place on the day of the Milwaukee debate, according to a person close to the former president.

      I can totally see him doing that, just as a ‘don’t fuck with me’ message to Fox.

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Tricky question, for now on hold until the dust settles.

      AI-Created Art Isn’t Copyrightable, Judge Says in Ruling That Could Give Hollywood Studios Pause

      A federal judge on Friday upheld a finding from the U.S. Copyright Office that a piece of art created by AI is not open to protection.
      [snip]
      The opinion stressed, “Human authorship is a bedrock requirement.” Source

    4. 4.

      jonas

      I’m old enough to remember when Republican pundits were deeply concerned that all the persistent email and Benghazi investigations into Hillary Clinton might seem to be “piling on” and that it would just “feed into a narrative of her being victimized.” Deeply concerned.

    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Crap. Linky fail. Fix.

      Tricky question, for now on hold until the dust settles.

      AI-Created Art Isn’t Copyrightable, Judge Says in Ruling That Could Give Hollywood Studios Pause

      A federal judge on Friday upheld a finding from the U.S. Copyright Office that a piece of art created by AI is not open to protection.
      [snip]
      The opinion stressed, “Human authorship is a bedrock requirement.” Source</a

    6. 6.

      RepubAnon

      @jonas:

      I’m old enough to remember when Republican pundits were deeply concerned that all the persistent email and Benghazi investigations into Hillary Clinton might seem to be “piling on” and that it would just “feed into a narrative of her being victimized.” Deeply concerned.

       

      Shouldn’t that have a (/snark) tag?

    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      I’m just glad I shredded my own reputation so badly it can never be repaired, and I am forced to live the life of Ronin, the wanderer who sells my skill with the blade to survive.

      Ordered a quality set of three knives last week. They arrived, and it wasn’t 10 seconds until I got the second knife from the box that I had sliced my thumb. Dull knives are at their most dangerous in allowing you to forget what it’s like to work with an actual sharp blade.

      It is wonderful to work with a quality knife, however, despite me having the blade skill of a mole rat.

    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      He also criticized the most recent indictment against the former president out of Georgia — where Trump faces 13 felony counts related to his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results — as “too sweeping, much too broad” and “excessive.”

      Oh, you mean the RICO charges that allege a wider conspiracy involving not just Trump, but large numbers of allies and enablers from his swirling pub toilet of an Administration?

      I wonder why Trump’s former Attorney General might get the hissies over that particular case.

      Ha! No. No, I don’t.

    15. 15.

      jonas

      I’m noticing a certain pattern regarding the race of the charging DA and whether Barr feels the indictments are legit or not.

    16. 16.

      NotMax

      Maui update (excerpts).

      Today, three of th[e] fires remain active with crews monitoring for flare ups and hotspots. The death toll from the Lahaina fire has risen to 114, with the identity of six victims publicly released by police since the investigation began. An estimated 78% of the burn area has been searched.
      .
      Lahaina fire: 90% contained, 2,168 acres burned. MFD and US Army Reserve were onsite.

      Olinda fire: 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned. State DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is monitoring. A drone with infrared capabilities was deployed overnight to look for hot spots at the Upcountry fires.

      Kula fire: 85% contained, 202 acres burned. Three Maui Fire Department and two DOFAW crews were onsite at last report.

      Pulehu / Kihei fire (initially reported 8/8): Remains 100% contained. There are no active threats at this time.

    19. 19.

      Anne Laurie

      @HumboldtBlue: Ordered a quality set of three knives last week. They arrived, and it wasn’t 10 seconds until I got the second knife from the box that I had sliced my thumb. Dull knives are at their most dangerous in allowing you to forget what it’s like to work with an actual sharp blade.

      Affirmed.  The Spousal Unit just informed me that we can’t get rid of the never-sharpened 25-year-old steak knives for which I finally bought replacements.  He was trying to read and cut his dinner at the same time, dropped the knife, and stabbed his leg badly enough he had to stop & get a bandaid.

      (Before the obvious questions:  We’ve been together for 40 years now, largely because we very early stopped trying to modify each other’s bone-deep habits, such as reading while eating.)

    21. 21.

      Tony Jay

      @eclare:

      I have my alarm set.

      I missed most of the group stages because we were on holiday and big chunks of the knock-out portion because I was back at work. Not missing the Final. No way, no how.

      It’s an odd sensation feeling confident about an English team in a major final. Weird. I think it’s down to the lack of gonads. Can’t balls it all up without… you know…

      Reply
      Tony Jay

      @eclare:

      Bed! Now! Imbibe a light opiate and half a bottle of Aquavit. Sleep the sleep of the nomadic street urchin.

      You’ll thank me later. 👍

    26. 26.

      eclare

      @Tony Jay:

      I didn’t know nomadic street urchins were known for their sleeping prowess!  I think I’d rather sleep the sleep of my lightly snoring dog.

    30. 30.

      MattF

      I suspect we’re going to hear regularly from Bill, like it or not. But that one we haven’t heard from lately… what’s his name.. Pompom?… Pompadoro?… something like that…

    31. 31.

      Tony Jay

      @eclare:

      We’ll, it’s not so much ‘sleep’ as ‘a wary state of semi-consciousness sufficient to maintain basic physiological processes’, but the point is you’re not awake.

      Mañana, as the runners-up say.

    32. 32.

      Ken

      Michael McDonald: Someone wants his reputation back. Let’s not give it to him

      Really? I’d think it would be better to make sure everyone knows his reputation — the real one, not the one he’s trying to push, like some seventh-grader trying to get his classmates to use the nickname he picked.

    33. 33.

      Jay

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I have five diamond stones, two diamond hones, (foldable diamond files, double sided), 3 different water stones, 2 oil stones and two tubes of diamond paste.

      I love sharp.

    35. 35.

      Ken

      [Put a better security perimeter around Mar-A-Lago and Bedminster, let the poor old man live out his days surrounded by the people who still love him!]

      So total solitary confinement?

    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      Bill Barr repulses me.  He was the most lawless Attorney General we have ever had, and he is remaking himself as a hero and a statesman.  Excuse me while I go puke,

    40. 40.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Ken:

      [Put a better security perimeter around Mar-A-Lago and Bedminster, let the poor old man live out his days surrounded by the people who still love him!]

      So total solitary confinement?

      Build a wall and make Trump pay for it.

    41. 41.

      Alison Rose

      Am I reading too much into the fact that Barr was dismissive and critical of the cases brought by Black people but saw value in the two brought by the white guy?

      I suppose it’s just a coinkydink that he happens to view them this way.

    43. 43.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Alison Rose:Am I reading too much into the fact that Barr was dismissive and critical of the cases brought by Black people but saw value in the two brought by the white guy?

      You could be reading between those lines to a point only expressable by some cubic function of infinity and it would not be too much.

