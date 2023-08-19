Someone wants his reputation back Let's not give it to him https://t.co/hT3JvHZRFv — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) August 18, 2023

I can think of one attorney general who would've walked away from it. Likely after issuing a misleading statement about the misconduct. https://t.co/R8GhUmpXuA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2023

Bill Barr is an old hand at excusing (and implementing) Republican misconduct, and he’s very good at his job. Were he called upon to justify — to, perhaps, a postmortal tribunal called by the stern Catholic God he very publicly professes — he would no doubt use Thursday’s clips to argue that he was always on the ‘Right’ side of the law, at least nominally. Yet here is how the NYPost perceived his presentation:

… Barr appeared on Fox News and was asked by host Neil Cavuto whether judges handling the 77-year-old former president’s four criminal cases should weigh the upcoming primary elections when scheduling Trump’s trial dates. Barr insisted that while some accommodations may be appropriate, it would be better for the country to have the cases resolved before voters head to the polls in November 2024… [Let’s get this efficiently swept under the rug(s), so we can start mournfully accusing the Democrats of ‘bringing up settled cases’… ] Barr dismissed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over alleged hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels as “obviously a political hit job” and a “joke” that may not even make it to trial. He also criticized the most recent indictment against the former president out of Georgia — where Trump faces 13 felony counts related to his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results — as “too sweeping, much too broad” and “excessive.” Barr argued that it is unlikely to be tried before the 2024 presidential election and that it makes it “look like people are piling on and being excessive to Trump and feeds the narrative that he’s being victimized.” … [Hurting women and / or people of color — why is that even illegal? Now, if involved white men or paperwork, it would be serious. Oops…] Barr, however, called special counsel Jack Smith’s two federal cases against Trump, related to his alleged mishandling of national security documents and “knowingly false” claims made by the former president in an attempt to stay in power after the 2020 election, “responsible cases” that will make it to trial sooner than the other cases…

“I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it,” he said of the classified documents case. “He’s not being prosecuted for having the documents, he’s being prosecuted for obstruction — two egregious instances are alleged. So I think that’s a very simple case and that should be tried. If the judge is anywhere competent, that can be concluded before the summer.” Barr added that he believes Trump “crossed the line” after the 2020 election and that his alleged efforts to impanel fake electors in conjunction with demanding that then-Vice President Mike Pence not certify former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory “was a calculated and deceitful plan.” “I think the chances are that he will be convicted on some counts,” Barr said. However, the former attorney general doesn’t see Trump serving any time behind bars. “I don’t think that that translates into jail time,” Barr told Cavuto, explaining that “a very substantial penalty would serve the public interest” but that putting Trump in jail “has too many collateral bad impacts on the country.” “There’s ways of having custody without putting him in, you know, in federal facilities. You can have home detention and other things,” Barr said of the most likely result of a Trump conviction…

[Put a better security perimeter around Mar-A-Lago and Bedminster, let the poor old man live out his days surrounded by the people who still love him!]

*Such* a reasonable fellow, our Mr. Barr…

Barr: During this time, he was being told by lawyers in the white house if he kept doing this, he would spend the rest of his life tangling with the criminal justice process. That's exactly what has happened. He shouldn't be surprised and no one else should be surprised. pic.twitter.com/9y1AATSKGo — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2023

Gasp! Not moral turpitude!

Bill Barr, Trump’s handpicked AG on his former boss attempts to delay his trials: “You don’t get immunity for 2 years to run an election by saying I’m a candidate.… The American people should know these are crimes that involved moral turpitude.” pic.twitter.com/nQO5gcWORU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 17, 2023

And now we reach the part of the interview where Barr won’t rule out supporting Trump if he’s the nominee pic.twitter.com/eBNO0V0Azw — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2023

On one hand, they believe Trump is a unique threat to democracy. On the other, they hate democracy.https://t.co/Smdugi1y8C — L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) August 18, 2023