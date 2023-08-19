(Image, entitled Chernihiv, by NEIVANMADE)

Today is the Eastern Orthodox Day of Transfiguration, which is celebrated in Ukraine as the Apple Feast of the Savior. It is also the day that Russia opened up on civilians and civilian targets in Chernihiv.

Chernihiv. The historical heart of the old city. A beautiful summer Saturday. They targeted a theatre, just as in Mariupol. This time, it wasn't a bomb, but a russian missile. Civilians, including children, have been injured and killed. Another "important military target" was… pic.twitter.com/oDuH4AawDb — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 19, 2023

Chernihiv. The historical heart of the old city. A beautiful summer Saturday. They targeted a theatre, just as in Mariupol. This time, it wasn’t a bomb, but a russian missile. Civilians, including children, have been injured and killed. Another “important military target” was destroyed. And this will be repeated again and again. Not only in Ukraine, but elsewhere, until we stop this evil, until all war criminals are punished.

This is what it means to live next to a terrorist state. This is what we are uniting the entire world against. Today, a Russian missile hit the heart of Chernihiv. A square, a university, and a theater. Russia turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss. There are… pic.twitter.com/AMgXCVfR7h — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2023

This is what it means to live next to a terrorist state. This is what we are uniting the entire world against. Today, a Russian missile hit the heart of Chernihiv. A square, a university, and a theater. Russia turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss. There are casualties. My condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one. All services are working on the site. Rescuers, police, doctors. I urge the world to stand up to Russian terror. Provide Ukraine with additional tools to safeguard life. For life to win, Russia must lose this war.

OMG, not this again. Russia hit Chernihiv Drama theater in the city center with Iskander missile. 7 people killed, including a 6-year-old girl. 90 others are injured, among them are 10 police officers and 12 children. The target appears to have been a drone exhibition. pic.twitter.com/6AniqfRjn1 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 19, 2023

As of now, seven people are reported dead and 117 injured as a result of a russian ballistic missile attack on the Chernihiv Theater. Among the dead is a 6-year-old girl. Doctors are fighting for her mother's life. Most of the victims were outside the theater at the time of the… pic.twitter.com/xbqkdDOQUF — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 19, 2023

As of now, seven people are reported dead and 117 injured as a result of a russian ballistic missile attack on the Chernihiv Theater. Among the dead is a 6-year-old girl. Doctors are fighting for her mother’s life. Most of the victims were outside the theater at the time of the attack; they had just gathered in the city center on a day off. Hundreds of Chernihiv residents lined up at the city’s blood transfusion center. The next three days have been declared days of mourning in Chernihiv.

A machine translation of the last posted update from Ukrainian Interior Minister Klymenko’s Telegram channel:

The Kyiv Independent has more details:

Russian forces targeted the city center of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine on the morning of Aug. 19, killing at least seven people, including a six-year-old child. Twenty-five people were hospitalized, Klymenko wrote earlier. “A 12-year-old girl is urgently taken to Kyiv by ambulance. The child is in serious condition,” Klymenko wrote on Telegram. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the missile strike impacted Chernihiv’s central square, polytechnic institute, and theater. “Here’s what it means to be neighbors with a terrorist state, here’s what we are uniting the entire world against,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram. “A regular Saturday turned into a day of pain and loss caused by Russia.” U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brinks expressed solidarity with the victims, saying she was “horrified by news of today’s daytime attack on the historic center of Chernihiv.” “Innocent men, women, and children enjoying a beautiful Saturday – a holiday in Ukraine – should never end up killed or wounded,” Brinks wrote on Twitter. “Russia’s missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s cities, ports, and people reflect the depths to which Russia has sunk and must stop.” According to Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus, Russian troops likely used a ballistic missile to attack the city. Following the attack, there have been unconfirmed reports in Ukrainian media that the missile targeted the site where Ukrainian drone producers were holding an exhibition. The Kyiv Independent confirmed that an exhibition of drone producers was planned for Aug. 19 in Chernihiv, but the location was kept secret. The registered visitors were going to receive the address hours before the event. Russian government-controlled RIA Novosti news site reported, citing unnamed sources, that the attack on Chernihiv “hit the gathering place of Ukraine’s Armed Forces military specialists on combat drones, which was disguised as a drone festival.” The media posted what it claims was an invitation to the event that asked visitors not to bring weapons and wear civilian clothes “to avoid identifying the event as being related to the military sphere.” Klymenko earlier said most of the attack’s victims were people in cars, those crossing the road nearby, and people returning from church service. One of the photos from the scene shows a body with a traditional church basket next to it. Klymenko said that “everyone who was in the drama theater went down to the shelter in time,” as police officers “tried to take everyone to the shelter” after the air raid alert went off. “There is also a large park behind the drama theater. Mothers were walking there with their children since morning,” he said.

Here is President Zelenskyi’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Step by step, we are getting closer to Swedish Gripen aircraft appearing in our skies – address of President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! Today, we are working all day in Sweden, now we are finishing the day in Stockholm. Weapons for our warriors are the main thing. There are results, and they are much needed results. Armored vehicles – СV90, cool vehicles. Just what is needed at the front. Not only supply from partners – although we are accelerating it – but also production in Ukraine. Our production. New production. There is an agreement with Sweden on the production of СV90 in our country. Everything powerful that serves us now, we must localize and produce. We will do so. The second is Archer systems for our gunners. Our boys are already studying in Sweden. The powerful system, the necessary system. We are working to have more of them in Ukraine. The third is modern aviation. We are trying very, very hard to increase the capabilities of military aviation. This is one of the hardest tasks, but I am sure: we will accomplish it. Now, we have a breakthrough result regarding Gripen fighters – cool, modern Swedish combat aircraft. Our soldiers are already starting to test them. And we are step by step, negotiation by negotiation, we are getting closer to the fact that Gripen fighters will appear in our sky. Today, in particular, I talked about this with the Prime Minister of Sweden, with representatives of the Swedish parliamentary parties. Thank you for understanding our needs! We are working on the beginning of the stage with the training of our boys on Gripen fighters. We will discuss the details. Today, there was a good and meaningful audience with King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia – I visited them together with Olena. Grateful for the support of Ukraine and our people, grateful for the understanding of what Ukrainians have to go through now. Today, various leaders, representatives of states, and international organizations condemned yet another extremely vile Russian attack on Ukraine, on our Chernihiv. I am grateful to everyone in the world who today expressed condolences to Ukraine, our people. Unfortunately, seven people died in Chernihiv from a Russian missile, among them is a girl, her name was Sofia, she was six years old… My condolences to the relatives! There are 144 wounded and injured, including 15 children. The missile just hit the center of the city. And this is on the feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord, an Orthodox holiday. A total of 140 people performed the rescue operation. Doctors, emergency services, military, local authorities – everyone helped. Thank you to everyone who saved the lives of children, adults – everyone. And I would especially like to mention the emergency paramedics Liudmyla Kopysh and Viacheslav Prokhorenko, the employees of the State Emergency Service Serhiy Kostenko, Vladyslav Sokolenko, Yuriy Ovrutsky, Valeriy Morhatsky, Oleksiy Marchenko and Viktor Dovzhenko, and policemen Andriy Vovk and Andriy Zeliak. Thanks to all of you! I am sure: our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. Respond tangibly. Glory to all who protect our state and our people! Glory to Ukraine!

From Mykhailo Podolyak, the senior advisor to President Zelenskyi:

Another demonstrative Russian bloody terrorist attack with dozens of victims in the center of Chernihiv on a day off, when families are walking in the city with children, once again poses the question for the supporters of realpolitik: can the war end without punishing war… pic.twitter.com/9eB8yqoVko — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 19, 2023

Another demonstrative Russian bloody terrorist attack with dozens of victims in the center of Chernihiv on a day off, when families are walking in the city with children, once again poses the question for the supporters of realpolitik: can the war end without punishing war criminals? The answer is obvious: any recognition of terrorists will only contribute to the legalization of terrorist methods, and without official restoration of justice, it would be replaced by “unofficial” methods. Every criminal who has blood in their hands must and will be held accountable.

Let's repeat for people from a parallel reality… It was Russia that attacked a sovereign state. It is Russia that is waging war using terrorist and genocidal practices. Does Russia want peace talks? First, it is necessary to withdraw the troops from the territory of Ukraine.… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 19, 2023

Let’s repeat for people from a parallel reality… It was Russia that attacked a sovereign state. It is Russia that is waging war using terrorist and genocidal practices. Does Russia want peace talks? First, it is necessary to withdraw the troops from the territory of Ukraine. Otherwise, the adequacy of Russian representatives (including Lavrov), who declare they do not want to talk about peace with them, raises doubts. After all, peace is not war and murders of citizens of another country.

The Russians were not content with executing a war crime and crime against humanity today. Overnight they pummeled Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Russia attacked Ukraine’s western Khmelnytskyi Oblast with drones overnight on Aug. 19, damaging nearly 400 buildings, Serhii Tiurin, first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, told Suspilne media outlet. The attack damaged administrative buildings, schools, communal facilities, and hundreds of residential houses in Medzhybizh and Derazhnia communities, Tiurin said, as reported by the media. Tiurin reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at around 3:40 a.m. Later in the morning, he confirmed that Russian drones attacked the oblast, saying that two women were injured. However, later in the day, he told Suspilne there were no casualties. The Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia had launched 17 Iranian-made Shahed 136/131 drones from its western Kursk region, adding that air defense was at work in Ukraine’s northern and western oblasts. Ukraine downed 15 of the 17 drones, according to the report. The Air Force Command, however, did not specify where the two drones that were not shot down hit.

You’ll notice there’s not a single military target on the list in the quote box above.

Russian strikes in Haliaipole also killed a Ukrainian.

Russian forces shelled the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 19, the Interior Ministry reported. The attack killed an elderly woman and injured an elderly man, who was hospitalized, the ministry said. According to the ministry, one residential house was damaged, and another building caught fire due to the attack.

From the Ministry of International Affairs Telegram channel (machine translated).

Soltsy, Russia:

The attacked Russian airbase, in Soltsy hundreds of miles from Ukraine, houses the Tu-22M strategic bombers that Moscow uses to fire cruise missiles at Ukraine. Local Telegram channel says two aircraft have been damaged and posted this photo of the fire at the air base. https://t.co/PbaLKSSZrF pic.twitter.com/glhBvhvPUv — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) August 19, 2023

/2. Solotsy air base location.

(58.1382229, 30.3298730) pic.twitter.com/EwJypo5NDB — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 19, 2023

/4. The Solotsy air base is home to the 40th Composite Aviation Regiment which flies the Tu-22M as part of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division. — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 19, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

It is my city Chernihiv. Drama Theater. 90 wounded. Ballistic missile. 7 dead. 1 dead child. 0 military facilities nearby. Genocidal purposes only. They want every Ukrainian to die.

I want russia not to exist. #ArmUkraineNow

Video: UNITED24 pic.twitter.com/kuTaEbVewG — Patron (@PatronDsns) August 19, 2023

