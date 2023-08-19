Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Silly Season

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

{GG, using Scooby-Doo villain voice: If it weren’t for those wacky kids…}


Gift (unpaywalled) link (h/t commentor Mr. Bemused Senior) to national treasure Alexandra Petri, at the Washington Post:

Enough people are bored by the fact that the former president keeps getting charged with crimes that there’s even a term for it: indictment fatigue. Imagine! This is the Trump era in a nutshell. In a horrifying, unprecedented manner, the Hellmouth is opening up to release demons, but this happens regularly on Thursdays now, so people are bored with it! All you have to do, if you want to get away with something, is do it at least twice. It then ceases to be unprecedented and people can develop fatigue about it.

Boy, I wish that applied to other areas of life!

As a new parent, I keep thinking, “Change another diaper? But I just changed a diaper.” I would certainly love to declare diaper fatigue. No, we don’t need to change the diapers anymore! We have changed enough of them; we get the general sense of what is going to be inside. After a certain point, it feels like piling on, you know? It begins to feel as though They are out to get us. Surely this can’t just be a direct consequence of the baby’s actions; it’s got to be a conspiracy. Someone (They!) is sneaking into the home and filling these diapers with horrible, noisome substances and expecting me to deal with them. Well, I won’t. I stand with babies against those conspirators who are trying to weaponize the digestive system against us. This simply cannot be what happens every time you eat food…

I think we should apply this premise that you can just get tired of the consequences of your actions and decide they are no longer interesting to more areas of life. No gravity today, thanks. I get the general sense and do not need any more examples. Also, I am sick of hitting the ground when I fall off ladders. Today, I am going to float.

Are you trying to remove cancer from your lung? Did you get a bit of it out? That should do, then! Are you counting votes? We counted a few of them; must we really keep counting? Just get a gist and call it a day! I have been to my general practitioner a single time! That’s great! I’m set for life! Breathe air? No, thanks, I have air fatigue. Read a book? No, I read one last year. Shower? No, I have shower fatigue. Experiencing consequences? Nope, I have consequence fatigue…

No, I am not saying that at a certain point if you do enough crimes people should just let you do the crimes. I’m simply saying: Enough is enough.

What do you mean, he should have thought of that when he was doing it?

I would totally approve of Consequence Fatigue as the official term for TFG / GOP excuse-mongering.

Reader Interactions

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Ian R
  • Kay
  • NotMax
  • Raoul Paste
  • Rusty
  • Spanky
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Repeated from downstairs (thought that one was the morning thread).

      Okay, folks. Taking into account the input in previous threads, NYC meet-up pencilled in for Sunday, September 3rd from 4 p.m. until whenever at The Baylander. Open air venue. FoodBeverages.

      Take the A train or the 1 train to 125th Street, then M125 bus (or can walk) west to 12th Avenue/St. Claire Place stop. From there a short hop to the Hudson River.

      I plan on calling ahead to reserve space for 12 (guessing) under the name Jack Alworthy (say it out loud) unless there is fierce objection to this spot, to date or to time.

      (If weather lousy on the 3rd can move instead to old haunt Tir Na Nog, just across the street from Penn Station.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      On the flip side, it would be nice if MSNBC cut back a little on Trump and reported some positive stories about Dems.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Raoul Paste

      Too bad we don’t have scam fatigue.  Lord knows there is enough of it., but it seems to be a renewable resource.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: There’s technically no honest way to promote NFTs.

      This ugly piece of art has no intrinsic value and is not unique in any meaningful way, but it’s attached to some number balderdash that’s trendy with stock traders so think of it as a pricey lottery ticket.

      You want to be “cool,” don’t you?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      Did Glenn Greenwald, famous lawyer and journalist, ever correct his assertion that the “Biden DOJ” was corruptly protecting Sam Bankman-Fried because SBF was a big Dem donor?

      His ridiculous “theory” was proven wrong a week after he confidently announced it as fact. Seems like he should admit the error. Maybe the bitter middle aged, white male “bold contrarians” aren’t held to any standards at all -they all seem to be wrong at least 50% of the time yet they never correct or apologize.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      It took me aback too.  But I think he didn’t mean it as a positive.  He’s saying trying to portray us as a cult because we’re unified against fascists. It’s projection.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Rusty

      When NFT’s made their first splash I ended up in a couple of back and forth arguments on Facebook and comment threads when I pointed out that with a NFT you were actually paying for nothing.  You weren’t even getting the copyright in the art work.  You got a unique pointer to a computer file.  I was lectured how wrong I was (which was interesting since I am a patent/intellectual property attorney with almost 30 years experience).  I kept recommending to people not to buy them, but the true believers were having none of it.  NFT’s were going to be the savior of the arts community.   I was wrong about the crash, it happened much faster than I expected.   Now if folks would understand that there is almost no difference between crypto and NFT’s…

      Reply

