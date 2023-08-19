I would rule in favor of the defendant because if you manage to convince somebody to pay you $200,000 for a picture of a monkey on the computer, you clearly deserve the money more than they do. https://t.co/1mdRLrqfe3

{GG, using Scooby-Doo villain voice: If it weren’t for those wacky kids…}

Rudy Giuliani married his cousin, Mike Pence calls his wife “Mother,” and Trump wants to have sex with his daughter. This is the grossest episode of Game of Thrones I’ve ever seen.

Gift (unpaywalled) link (h/t commentor Mr. Bemused Senior) to national treasure Alexandra Petri, at the Washington Post:

… Enough people are bored by the fact that the former president keeps getting charged with crimes that there’s even a term for it: indictment fatigue. Imagine! This is the Trump era in a nutshell. In a horrifying, unprecedented manner, the Hellmouth is opening up to release demons, but this happens regularly on Thursdays now, so people are bored with it! All you have to do, if you want to get away with something, is do it at least twice. It then ceases to be unprecedented and people can develop fatigue about it.

Boy, I wish that applied to other areas of life!

As a new parent, I keep thinking, “Change another diaper? But I just changed a diaper.” I would certainly love to declare diaper fatigue. No, we don’t need to change the diapers anymore! We have changed enough of them; we get the general sense of what is going to be inside. After a certain point, it feels like piling on, you know? It begins to feel as though They are out to get us. Surely this can’t just be a direct consequence of the baby’s actions; it’s got to be a conspiracy. Someone (They!) is sneaking into the home and filling these diapers with horrible, noisome substances and expecting me to deal with them. Well, I won’t. I stand with babies against those conspirators who are trying to weaponize the digestive system against us. This simply cannot be what happens every time you eat food…

I think we should apply this premise that you can just get tired of the consequences of your actions and decide they are no longer interesting to more areas of life. No gravity today, thanks. I get the general sense and do not need any more examples. Also, I am sick of hitting the ground when I fall off ladders. Today, I am going to float.

Are you trying to remove cancer from your lung? Did you get a bit of it out? That should do, then! Are you counting votes? We counted a few of them; must we really keep counting? Just get a gist and call it a day! I have been to my general practitioner a single time! That’s great! I’m set for life! Breathe air? No, thanks, I have air fatigue. Read a book? No, I read one last year. Shower? No, I have shower fatigue. Experiencing consequences? Nope, I have consequence fatigue…

No, I am not saying that at a certain point if you do enough crimes people should just let you do the crimes. I’m simply saying: Enough is enough.

What do you mean, he should have thought of that when he was doing it?