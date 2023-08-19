Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is the Dream

I know my posts have been few and far between the past two weeks, and it’s because I am working through some shit and dealing with a lot of stuff. However, I give you this gift: The Altitude Birdie Cafe:

Apparently a woman in Australia a while back moved into a new apartment in a high rise building, and one day she was sitting on the patio and a Cockatoo flew up. It hung out for a while, and she gave it a nut. Cockatoo’s are smart, so it came back for more. And then it kept coming back, and started bringing friends. She fed them treats, too.

And now, every day, starting at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, she has a constant stream of Cockatoos and Lorikeets who come and visit her and she feeds them a metric ton of almonds because they are good for the birds and the least messy nut out there. She has to be careful to close the patio door, or they just come into her house en masse. She has name them all, and one in particular is her BFF and comes in and hangs out with her and has house privileges.

You are welcome.

    26Comments

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Birbs! Australia has cooler birds than the US and I’m not ashamed to admit that. These are over the top, even for Australia.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Hoosierspud

      One of my best friends lives in a high rise in Brooklyn. On September 11th, a cockatoo that was missing the feathers on his head showed up on the railing of his balcony. He and his husband took him in and posted online that they had found this bird. No one ever claimed him and they kept him as long as he lived. His missing feathers never grew back.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      A small murder of crows has lingered in the tree outside my bedroom window all week.  Perhaps they are attempting to noisily befriend me?   I have rebuffed them.  And yet, they remain.   Vociferous and incontinent.  My nightmares are full of caw caws.

      Maybe the incoming hurricane will blow them into Ventura County or something.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      @Almost Retired: ​
      Crows are winged rats. Also the predominant bird in our metroplex, triply so in winter when they pack into downtown trees to stay warm. Significant vector for west Nile virus, also, too.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      S Cerevisiae

      Birds on the balcony, love it! I would feed the chickadees up north during the winter and they would be bold enough to land on my hand and eat sunflower seeds. They would also scold me if the feeders were empty. We didn’t feed them in the summer because bears.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      Current path prediction for Hilary is landfall tomorrow midday at the Pacific coast of Baja, then north through San Diego, passing east of LA towards the desert, then eventually into Nevada on Monday where I guess it will be down to a tropical depression, having been away from the ocean for a couple days.

      Hopefully it doesn’t spawn a bunch of thunderstorms in the mountains.

      Reply
    Doug R

      Doug R

      @Rand Careaga:

       

      Speaking of messes, I am given to understand that lorikeets are given to “projectile” defecation. Don’t linger in the sidewalk beneath that balcony.

      We lived in Victoria, BC for years when I was a kid:

      The Fairmont Empress in Victoria has lifted its ban against Nick Burchill — 17 years after dozens of seagulls trashed the Dartmouth, N.S., man’s hotel room while feasting on enough pepperoni to fill his suitcase.

      “I didn’t like the feeling of being banned from somewhere,” Burchill said. “So when I was out there last week for a different conference, I thought that I would approach The Empress and see if I could officially get my record cleared.”

      Burchill’s story began with good intentions. He was taking a small suitcase full of Brothers Pepperoni — a widely requested Halifax delicacy — to some of his navy friends in the B.C. capital.

      “It was a long flight, that time of the year where everyone travels, so the bag got lost, misplaced for a period of time,” said Burchill, who wrote a widely shared Facebook post about the ordeal.

      When the pepperoni finally arrived at the hotel, Burchill said he worried it would get warm because there was no fridge, so he laid the food out on a table near the window ledge and the chilly April air.

      “And that’s when things kind of went bad,” said Burchill.

      Burchill left the room for a few hours to take a walk. He returned to a room full of seagulls.

      “I don’t mean just a couple of seagulls. I can only estimate how many there were,” he said. “I’m thinking somewhere between 30 and 40 seagulls had come in through this open window while I was gone.

      “And I would have never thought of that because the East Coast seagulls aren’t that brazen. They’d never come into a room or do that sort of thing — at least I don’t think they would.”

      https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/seagulls-pepperoni-navy-fairmont-empress-1.4601675

      Reply

