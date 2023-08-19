MY LAPTOP IS NOW STUCK IN ALL CAPS BUT IT LOOKS LIKE WE NEED AN OPEN THREAD!
ON MY WAY TO THE FARMERS MARKET< HOPEFULLY IT WILL MAGICALLY FIX ITSELF WHILE I”M GONE
by WaterGirl| 41 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
MY LAPTOP IS NOW STUCK IN ALL CAPS BUT IT LOOKS LIKE WE NEED AN OPEN THREAD!
ON MY WAY TO THE FARMERS MARKET< HOPEFULLY IT WILL MAGICALLY FIX ITSELF WHILE I”M GONE
japa21
MAYBE IT WILL AND MAYBE IT WON’T.
mrmoshpotato
Holy mackerel!
Eric NNY
Simmer down DONALD…..
Spanky
Looking for the garden thread and wondering why it’s late, only to realize that it’s Saturday.
Such is retirement.
Baud
You’ve got the Trump computer virus.
ETA: Wait, how did you type Holy Cow?
mrmoshpotato
@japa21: MAYBE HER LAPTOP NEEDS A SUCKLE OF DR. EVIL’S ZIPPLE!
bbleh
Cleaned your keyboard recently? It’s horrifying what comes out of it …
“Have you tried turning it off and back on again?”
Snarki, child of Loki
You’re not going to find what you need at a farmer’s market.
Instead, your chances are better at Whole Foods (or Trader Joe’s) where the capslock is kept in the “weird fruit” produce section.
Ivan X
Judging from the punctuation, it’s not caps locked as much as one of the shift keys is stuck. Press both shift keys a few times to hopefully shake it loose. If no go, restart, and if still no go, press them 50-100 times.
mrmoshpotato
It looks like a Shift key is stuck.
ETA – dammit, Ivan X! :)
Baud
Happy early birthday!
NotMax
Okay, folks. Taking into account the input in previous threads, NYC meet-up penciled in for Sunday, September 3rd from 4 p.m. until whenever at The Baylander. Open air venue. Food — Beverages.
Take the A train or the 1 train to 125th Street, then M125 bus (or can walk) west to 12th Avenue/St. Claire Place stop. From there a short hop to the Hudson River.
I plan on calling ahead to reserve space for 12 (guessing) under the name Jack Alworthy (say it out loud) unless there is fierce objection to this spot, to date or to time.
(If weather lousy on the 3rd can move it instead to old haunt Tir Na Nog, just across the street from Penn Station).
MomSense
GOOD MORNING!!
I’m finally on my dad’s porch having coffee and watching the sun and trees make pretty designs on the barn.
NotMax
Know what we need to kick off the weekend? A dancing doggy.
;)
JPL
There’s a new cat visitor to my backyard. I’m sure that he is looking for prey and since my lot is big, there’s plenty. The problem is that I have a dog. Finch went to sniff the new creature and the cat was not amused. I didn’t mind the swats, but did mind the fact that the cat cornered the dog and wouldn’t let him leave. Since then, I hosed the cat to encourage it to visit somewhere else. Is there anything else I can do. Shoo doesn’t work.
You need to pop off the CAPS LOCK button and then gently re-insert the button back into place.
Looking for entertainment last night we scrolled through recent releases and settled on “Asteroid City”, knowing very little about it.
This morning we’re still saying “What the hell was that and why did he make it?” Which is how we feel about pretty much all Wes Anderson movies.
Good mornin’, y’all!
I see I have a lot of catching up to do here. Been a long week with long/late hours here in Biskitland.
This morning, I have yet more definitive evidence that the reason for the existence of the Internet is cats (link to Twitter):
neabinorb
I’m not used to seeing AllCaps with no reference to rigged elections, insane prosecutors, or racist judges!
mrmoshpotato
Been a long week with long/late hours here in Biskitland.
I read that “Brisketland,” and now I think I know what’s for dinner.
NotMax
My luck holds true.
Flight from Maui is on Monday evening (tropical storm Fernanda). First stopover scheduled is LAX at dawn on Tuesday (hurricane Hilary).
I thought that was reserved for Comic Sans.
Wasn’t even thinking about dinner (or even breakfast yet) but, now that you mention it, a brisket sounds good!
And, thanks to you, I’m also now thinking about breakfast. There’s a restaurant in Jacksonville, FL, area called “Vicious Biscuit” (apparently it’s a chain) and one of those would hit the spot right now.
NotMax
Ordered the gift for the August 26 wedding last night from Amazon, to be delivered to Mom’s place in NY. Fingers crossed, package-wise.
Oh man, brisket. There’s a cafe about 20 mins away that has a sandwich with homemade brisket and homemade potato chips. I try not to be one of those guys who always orders the same thing, but that sandwich is so good that I end up ordering it every time. If I order something else I’m full of regret and have to order the brisket to go.
But that place we only go to when we go to the produce market next door. And we’re still drowning in last week’s produce. And I’m still carrying the weight from last week’s brisket.
MagdaInBlack
@Nukular Biskits: You and NotMax now have me looking up menus and planning my imaginary order.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings