Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Republicans in disarray!

“Squeaker” McCarthy

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

He really is that stupid.

You are here: Home / Politics / Violent Insurrection at the Capitol / Section 3 Is Self-Executing (Please Let It Be So)

Section 3 Is Self-Executing (Please Let It Be So)

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

The Constitution Prohibits Trump From Ever Being President Again

The only question is whether American citizens today can uphold that commitment.

by J. Michael Luttig and Laurence H. Tribe

As students of the United States Constitution for many decades—one of us as a U.S. Court of Appeals judge, the other as a professor of constitutional law, and both as constitutional advocates, scholars, and practitioners—we long ago came to the conclusion that the Fourteenth Amendment, the amendment ratified in 1868 that represents our nation’s second founding and a new birth of freedom, contains within it a protection against the dissolution of the republic by a treasonous president.

This protection, embodied in the amendment’s often-overlooked Section 3, automatically excludes from future office and position of power in the United States government—and also from any equivalent office and position of power in the sovereign states and their subdivisions—any person who has taken an oath to support and defend our Constitution and thereafter rebels against that sacred charter, either through overt insurrection or by giving aid or comfort to the Constitution’s enemies.

The historically unprecedented federal and state indictments of former President Donald Trump have prompted many to ask whether his conviction pursuant to any or all of these indictments would be either necessary or sufficient to deny him the office of the presidency in 2024.

Having thought long and deeply about the text, history, and purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment’s disqualification clause for much of our professional careers, both of us concluded some years ago that, in fact, a conviction would be beside the point. The disqualification clause operates independently of any such criminal proceedings and, indeed, also independently of impeachment proceedings and of congressional legislation. The clause was designed to operate directly and immediately upon those who betray their oaths to the Constitution, whether by taking up arms to overturn our government or by waging war on our government by attempting to overturn a presidential election through a bloodless coup.

The former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and the resulting attack on the U.S. Capitol, place him squarely within the ambit of the disqualification clause, and he is therefore ineligible to serve as president ever again. The most pressing constitutional question facing our country at this moment, then, is whether we will abide by this clear command of the Fourteenth Amendment’s disqualification clause.

We were immensely gratified to see that a richly researched article soon to be published in an academic journal has recently come to the same conclusion that we had and is attracting well-deserved attention outside a small circle of scholars—including Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Anjani Jain of the Yale School of Management, whose encouragement inspired us to write this piece. The evidence laid out by the legal scholars William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen in “The Sweep and Force of Section Three,” available as a preprint, is momentous. Sooner or later, it will influence, if not determine, the course of American constitutional history—and American history itself.

Written with precision and thoroughness, the article makes the compelling case that the relevance of Section 3 did not lapse with the passing of the generation of Confederate rebels, whose treasonous designs for the country inspired the provision; that the provision was not and could not have been repealed by the Amnesty Act of 1872 or by subsequent legislative enactments; and that Section 3 has not been relegated by any judicial precedent to a mere source of potential legislative authority, but continues to this day by its own force to automatically render ineligible for future public office all “former office holders who then participate in insurrection or rebellion,” as Baude and Paulsen put it.

Among the profound conclusions that follow are that all officials who ever swore to support the Constitution—as every officer, state or federal, in every branch of government, must—and who thereafter either “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution or gave “aid and comfort to the enemies” of that Constitution (and not just of the United States as a sovereign nation) are automatically disqualified from holding future office and must therefore be barred from election to any office.

Regardless of partisan leaning or training in the law, all U.S. citizens should read and consider these two simple sentences from Section 3:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Read the whole thing.  It’s long, but worth it.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anonymous at Work
  • Anthony
  • artem1s
  • bbleh
  • Brachiator
  • Bubblebee
  • cain
  • dmsilev
  • E.
  • janesays
  • Jeffg166
  • John Revolta
  • Josie
  • MattF
  • Penn
  • RobertDSC-iPhone 8
  • Scout211
  • Splitting Image
  • strange visitor (from another planet)
  • tmulcaire
  • tomtofa
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Anonymous at Work

      Good luck with that.  TFG will claim that his support isn’t adjudicated.

      The good news is that I believe that if Section 3 applies, TFG cannot receive electoral votes.  That’s the federal counting mechanism, not appearing in state level ballots.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Josie

      I’m guessing that, after reading the opinion, some secretary of state will definitely file something. It all depends on whether the Supremes are done with TIFG or not.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      I read that this morning and while most of it was over my head, I definitely got the gist of it.

      This morning on CNN.com there’s also an article up citing this article by Tribe and Luttig and legal opinions by others.

      Just last week, two members of the Federalist Society, a legal organization that has substantial sway among conservative legal thinkers, released a law review article making a similar argument.

      “In our view, on the basis of the public record, former President Donald J. Trump is constitutionally disqualified from again being President (or holding any other covered office) because of his role in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 election and the events leading to the January 6 attack,” law professors William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen wrote for the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. “The case for disqualification is strong.”

      In writing about Trump’s speech from the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, to his supporters who then overran the Capitol, Baude and Paulsen said Trump delivered a “general and specific message” that the election was stolen, calling on the crowd to take immediate action to block the transfer of power before falling silent for hours as the insurrection progressed.

      “Trump’s deliberate inaction renders his January 6 speech much more incriminating in hindsight, because it makes it even less plausible (if it was ever plausible) that the crowd’s reaction was all a big mistake or misunderstanding,” they write.

      . . .

      While the articles from legal scholars amount to opinions at this time, it’s possible the court systems in various states could be asked to look at Trump’s viability as a candidate in 2024 – especially if secretaries of state or other state officials disqualify Trump from their states’ ballots.

      Luttig and Tribe acknowledge the question of Trump appearing on ballots in 2024 might ultimately have to be decided by the Supreme Court.
      “The process that will play out over the coming year could give rise to momentary social unrest and even violence. But so could the failure to engage in this constitutionally mandated process,” Luttig and Tribe write.

      Previously, advocacy groups contested the ability of Republican members of Congress Marjorie Taylor Green and Madison Cawthorn to be ballot candidates in 2022 because of the 14th Amendment and their vocal support of the Capitol rioters. But judges decided neither could be disqualified.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      tmulcaire

      We can agree that a plain reading of that text from the 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump from office.  But, given the current default insurrectionary stance of the GOP, trying to realize this disqualification will almost certainly trigger a booby-trap.  GOP state and local officials will surely move to disqualify Biden, or whoever the D candidate turns out to be.  The integrity of the election will be shot to hell.  Perhaps it will end up, as in 2000, in SCOTUS–not an attractive idea, to let SCOTUS pick the president, even if it didn’t have its rogue right-wing majority.

      Maybe I’m missing something, but I see no way this turns out well.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      The article notes that TFG has written:

      …the last presidential election was a “Massive Fraud,” one that “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

      IMO, you don’t need lengthy analysis— this, alone, is enough to disqualify him. And no, I’m no legal scholar, but if you were trying to construct a sentence that would disqualify someone from running for President, you couldn’t do much better.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      John Revolta

      There is, as I understand it, some controversy about this (of course). Mostly concerning the definition of “insurrection”.  I suspect a number of Supreme Court justices may feel that you gotta say “Go now, and do an insurrection” for it to apply.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      The Federalists will have some thoughts about this nonsense, believe you me. Constitution schmonstitution.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bubblebee

      Does the Speech & Debate clause prevent members of Congress from being removed from office? There seem to be more than a few that gave aid and comfort to and even being outright participants in the J6 insurrection/failed coup.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Penn

      Doesn’t this also disqualify every Republican who has spoken in support of Trump after the insurrection, i.e. all of them?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      Looks like Manchin has been gazing at Tuberville and became jealous of all the attention. Must fix!

      August 19, 2023 at 4:00 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Washington Post: “Manchin isn’t the essential tiebreaking vote for Democrats in the Senate anymore, but a year after the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act — which wouldn’t have passed without his support — he’s irate at the way Biden is implementing the law. And he’s fighting back: Besides his pressure on FERC, Manchin has vowed to oppose appointments to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Interior Department. He is even publicly flirting with running for president in 2024, an unlikely prospect but one that could be devastating for Biden — and a situation that senior White House officials are closely monitoring.”

      “Now Biden and his aides are in the delicate position of trying to agree to Manchin’s demands where they can to avoid antagonizing him more, while still advancing a climate agenda that the senator strongly opposes — even though his vote last year made it possible in the first place.”

      “Publicly, the White House has resisted hitting back at Manchin.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Splitting Image

      @Scout211:

      I really don’t like that the final decision will likely be up to the current SCOTUS justices.

      What we have going for us is that if the Supremes support Trump in this matter and actually succeed in getting him re-elected, the entire constitution will be effectively shredded, including the institutional power of the Supreme Court. From the day of Trump’s re-election, no other figure in the government would have any power or authority other than what Trump’s loyalty to him would provide. That’s how dictatorships work.

      Which means, to make a long story short, that the federal bribery train would go through Trump’s office and nobody else’s. No more invitations to fill an empty seat on a luxury flight or join a few friends for a weekend on a luxury yacht.

      This is not the most significant consequence of Trump being re-elected, but it’s the one I would make a point of spelling out to Clarence Thomas.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anthony

      There has to be some way to adjudicate it, otherwise a GOP sec state of a battleground state could say “Pres Biden is disqualified because he’s given aid to China” or some other such nonsense, and there we go. In the 1860’s it was extremely clear who was disqualified, but they didn’t think ahead.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @trollhattan: I read that article yesterday. He’s really playing the scorpion, isn’t he; Biden and his team spent months kissing up to him, rewriting large chinks of the bill to suit him, and this is how he responds? Hope his boat springs a leak and sinks into the Potomac.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      @Anonymous at Work:

      Good luck with that.  TFG will claim that his support isn’t adjudicated.

      Totally agree. Trump is not going to let a little technicality like the freaking Constitution hold him back.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      yeah,  no. this supreme court has ignored the black letter of the law several times. how long did they argue up and down about dingus con’s tax returns? says in the law that the chairperson of ways and means shall SHALL be given the returns of any american they require. IRS ignored that. derp furor ignored that and the supremes dallied long enough for the fascist gop to retake the house and render the request moot.

      they. don’t. care. about. the. law.

      also, watergirl, can we have a NYC meetup thread? i really would like to attend but 125th is awfully far from middle-brooklyn where i hail from and i wanna talk to notmax directly in a thread.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      tomtofa

      I’m missing something. How can he be disqualified for fomenting insurrection before he is found guilty of fomenting an insurrection/coup? I mean, we all know know he’s guilty, but under the law he’s still innocent, no?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @Jeffg166:

      This of course means that they must do their patriotic duty and shred the constitution and make a more patriotic one! The constitution has betrayed the constitution and the founders!

      SCOTUS will declare the constitution invalid and must have a new constitution.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Scout211

      So far, Trump has not been charged with causing or fomenting the insurrection. So unless Jack Smith adds charges, there won’t be any conviction on those charges.

      FTFNYT August 3, 2023

      There was something noticeably absent when the special counsel, Jack Smith, unsealed an indictment this week charging former President Donald J. Trump with multiple conspiracies to overturn the 2020 election: any count that directly accused Mr. Trump of being responsible for the violence his supporters committed at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

      The indictment asserted that as violence erupted that day, Mr. Trump “exploited the disruption,” using it to further his goal of stopping the certification of his loss in the election. But it stopped short of charging him with actually encouraging or inciting the mob that stormed the building, chasing lawmakers from their duties.
      . . .

      At a news conference announcing the charges, Mr. Smith asserted that the assault on the Capitol was “fueled by lies,” but over the course of its 45 pages, the indictment itself never quite makes that accusation directly against Mr. Trump.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      janesays

      @Jeffg166: Technically, he’s not barred from running – he’s barred from serving. One would assume that if someone is barred from serving in a particular position, they would necessarily also be ineligible to even seek that position, but we are dealing with a Supreme Court whose median vote is Brett Kavanaugh.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      @Splitting Image:

      What we have going for us is that if the Supremes support Trump in this matter and actually succeed in getting him re-elected, the entire constitution will be effectively shredded, including the institutional power of the Supreme Court.

      The Supreme Court might become more powerful. Trump’s election would result in a Reign of Error. He would probably spend most of his time seeking petty revenge. But he couldn’t do much of anything without the support of the Republican leadership.

      His more outrageous attempts to rule by executive order would be challenged in the courts, with more stuff ending up before the Supremes.

      Right now, I don’t think that Trump has the brains or the discipline to get anything done as the first Autocratic President. But he would still be dangerous and cause a great deal of harm.

      We need to do everything we can to oppose him and make sure that Biden is reelected.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Almost Retired

      All very interesting, especially to lawyers and political junkies.  But I hope this is ultimately just an interesting concept, intellectually, but ultimately moot.  Because he will have a bruising primary fight once the herd is thinned, and implode, or be jailed, or lose so badly that Goldwater would mock him.  I can’t wait until the day when Trump no longer haunts my nightmares or floods my media zone.

      Off to do stuff that one does to prepare for my very first sort-of hurricane.  I feel as though I should fill up some sand bags for some reason, but so far I only bought wine.  I am sure Florida is mocking us like we roll our eyes about the coverage of a 4.0 earthquake in other states.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      artem1s

      @WaterGirl: ​

      The constitution says nothing about this having to be adjudicated in a court of laws.

      May not be in that particular cherry picked clause but the Constitution absolutely has a fuck ton to say about convictions and not having your rights removed without one.​

      Reply
    32. 32.

      janesays

      @Splitting Image: Let’s not kid ourselves – if Donald Trump somehow becomes president again, the country is over. Like, no more America. I mean, I suppose there might technically be a nation which refers to itself as the United States of America, but it’s not really going to be America except in name. Rest assured, a full blow civil war will break out within the first year of Trump’s permanent dictatorship.

      Thankfully, I don’t think it’s going to come to that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.