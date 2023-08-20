Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing

by

This post is in: 

Honeymoon

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 9
 
Thank you, ace photographer Ema:

Did you know that tulips come in a variety of shapes?

I didn’t, until a spring visit to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden. We were there to see the cherry trees and yellow magnolias when we came across rows and rows of lovely tulips.

Here is a sample. Which one is your favorite? (For me, it’s a tie between the Yellow Pomponette and the Blue Spectacle because they both look so unlike my idea of a “regular” tulip):

Flair

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing

Sweet Sixteen

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 1

Dordogne

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 2

Black Parrot

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 3

Spring Green

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 4

Purple Prince

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 5


Yellow Pomponette

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 6

Prinz Armin

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 7

Blue Spectacle

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 8

Big Love

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 10

Courtine Parrot

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 11

Foxy Foxtrot

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Tulip Typing 12

***********

Send me pictures, people! Surely there are some harvest photos now — from your local farmers market, if not your own gardens?

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

