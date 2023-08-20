Honeymoon





Thank you, ace photographer Ema:

Did you know that tulips come in a variety of shapes?

I didn’t, until a spring visit to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden. We were there to see the cherry trees and yellow magnolias when we came across rows and rows of lovely tulips.

Here is a sample. Which one is your favorite? (For me, it’s a tie between the Yellow Pomponette and the Blue Spectacle because they both look so unlike my idea of a “regular” tulip):

Flair Sweet Sixteen Dordogne Black Parrot Spring Green Purple Prince

Yellow Pomponette Prinz Armin Blue Spectacle Big Love Courtine Parrot Foxy Foxtrot *********** Send me pictures, people! Surely there are some harvest photos now — from your local farmers market, if not your own gardens?



What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

