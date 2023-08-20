Thank you, ace photographer Ema:
Did you know that tulips come in a variety of shapes?
I didn’t, until a spring visit to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden. We were there to see the cherry trees and yellow magnolias when we came across rows and rows of lovely tulips.
Here is a sample. Which one is your favorite? (For me, it’s a tie between the Yellow Pomponette and the Blue Spectacle because they both look so unlike my idea of a “regular” tulip):Flair
Sweet Sixteen
Dordogne
Black Parrot
Spring Green
Purple Prince
Yellow Pomponette
***********
Send me pictures, people! Surely there are some harvest photos now — from your local farmers market, if not your own gardens?
What’s going on in your gardens, this week?
Reader Interactions
2Comments
-
1.
Tulip pride.
;)
-
2.
I love tulips almost as much as I love iris. I pick Sweet Sixteen and Courtine Parrot.
