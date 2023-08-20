Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Bad News for Space Fans

Yes, Russia deserves all the bad news right now, but it’s still sad for those of us who grew up dreaming of space adventures.


It was Russia’s first moon mission since the Soviet Union’s Luna-24 returned with samples from the moon in 1976.

A Soyuz 2.1 rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow, at 2:11 a.m. Moscow time on Aug. 11.

The lander was boosted out of Earth’s orbit toward the moon a little over an hour later. It entered the moon’s orbit on Aug. 16 and was due to attempt a soft landing on Monday…

WHAT DOES FAILURE MEAN FOR RUSSIA?
Failure for the prestige mission underscores the decline of Russia’s space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth – Sputnik 1, in 1957 – and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.

Russia had not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin. Luna-25 was supposed to execute a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Aug. 21, according to Russian space officials.

Failure also underscores the pressure on Russia’s $2 trillion economy, which has so far withstood what the West casts as the most stringent sanctions ever imposed…

Over the past three decades, Russia has considered various moon missions which were delayed or shelved amid the chaos of the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union and the ensuing economic and political turmoil.

The failure of the 2011 Fobos-Grunt mission to one of the moons of Mars underscored the challenges facing Russia’s space programme: it could not even exit the earth’s orbit and fell back to earth, smashing into the Pacific Ocean in 2012.

Eventually, in the early 2010s, Russia settled upon the idea of the Luna-25 mission to the south pole of the moon.

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      We wasted a lot of resources warring during Bush II.  Russia has fewer resources to waste. They should have focused more on their science rather than land grabs.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      It was Russia’s first moon mission since the Soviet Union’s Luna-24 returned with samples from the moon in 1976.

      Slackers!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Space missions are hard, and a failure after a 47 year hiatus is no surprise. I would have been surprised if it had actually succeeded.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      I somehow missed that Russia and India were in a moon race this month. I think I must have been distracted by the real space race, between the crazy billionaire who thinks we’ll have Mars colonies in twenty years, and the crazy billionaire who thinks they’ll be on Venus.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      We wasted a lot of resources warring during Bush II.  Shrub stole a lot of resources being a war criminal failson son of a bitch trying to impress his pile of shit father. 

      A minor correction for my birthday.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      @bjacques:

      “There is only one penalty for failure, comrade…” 

      ”No…NO…!’

      For the record, I have no problem with Putin launching himself into the Sun.

      Which Ukrainians are with me?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      Maybe Russia should concentrate on basics like making indoor plumbing available to its citizenry, rather than wasting money on either wars or space missions.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      @mrmoshpotato:

      For the record, I have no problem with Putin launching himself into the Sun.

      Which Ukrainians are with me?

      All of them, Katie!

      And hippo birdie two ewes!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bjacques

      The Moon helps demilitarize Russia.

      EDIT: As a former rocket scientist, I have mixed feelings, but fuck ‘em. Try again when assholes aren’t in charge. It’s also karmic payback for the political hack running Roskosmos.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      And since this is an open thread, someone here linked yesterday to the pic of the giant ‘Biden Penis’ poster that some MAGAts put up outside a Little League ballpark a few days ago.

      Turns out the main instigator wasn’t some random MAGAt, but a member of Virginia’s GOP Central Committee, a guy named Ron Hedlund. Needless to say, he’s one of the Rethugs who wants to ‘protect’ schoolchildren from material in their classes and libraries that he would consider obscene.

      https://twitter.com/charles_gaba/status/1693040646452396403

      A quick Google search on ‘Ronald Hedlund’ pulls up a bit of a track record of posting ‘Fuck Biden’ signs in public places – I guess impressionable youngsters are magically unaffected by such language when Rethugs post it.

      Even more disturbing, he’s under a protective order for threatening behavior towards John Vithoulkas, the county manager of Henrico County:

      Submitted into evidence was a series of clips that were filmed by Hedlund and Barthel. One of the clips has Ron Hedlund driving while Barthel filmed the house of Vithoulkas as Vithoulkas drives by. Another has Hedlund say the address of the Vithoulkas home. Another clip has Hedlund outside the home of Vithoulkas during a baby shower, filming a parked car and asking viewers to look up the vin number. Another clip also included Hedlund speaking about Vithoulkas while he was filming a noose.

      Perhaps the most damning evidence against Hedlund came from a tweet he made on May 21st, eleven days after the preliminary protective order was served. That tweet had the date and location of John Vithoulkas’s daughter’s wedding.

      And yet AFAICT he’s still part of the Virginia GOP’s central committee.  Apparently they’re OK with behavior like this.

      Which reminds me: Virginia has state legislative elections in November.  If any of our more informed Virginia jackals (I’m thinking of Geminid especially) has some good info on what candidates have a decent chance to win a seat from a Rethug, I’m ready to open my wallet. It may be 25 years since I moved out of Virginia, but my heart’s still there.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JML

      Props to Spain, they had a great Cup and deserved the win today. Really fun World Cup, expansion to 32 teams worked out great, and the level of play was fantastic. Some absolutely amazing matches and a very good final.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      oldster

      @JML:

      Yeah, I’m happy for both events — ruzzia’s probe crashes and burns,  and the UK loses to Spain.

      The level of play really was fabulous this year — so much excellent football.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      Failure for the prestige mission underscores the decline of Russia’s space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth – Sputnik 1, in 1957 – and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.

      Ugh. I just hate this sort of “glory days” public policy when it shows up in the US. I think it’s a loser move so I’m glad Russia is pursuing it. When Trump announced Space Force I just knew it was because of his personal idea of when “America was great” which is the 1960s. I just cannot believe people are so self centered that they keep returning to whatever impressed them when they were 12, or 17. YOUR PERSONAL “I was young” DECADES don’t matter that much in the larger scheme of things. Sentimnality and happy personal associations are just that – personal. You can’t run a country on them. The US shouldn’t follow Russia down this path- it’s a dead end.

      It’s amusing to me that Republicans had an actual advance in science, government subsidized, with Operation Warp Speed but their dumb-ass base are too ridiculously mired in nostalgia to recognize it as amazing with tons of potential so no Republican can tout it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Sloegin

      I won’t be mean about Russia trying something and failing, *though I should*.  I prefer to be mean and laugh about complex work rushed for reasons other than the science.

      Points for beating India to the lunar surface though.  *golf clap*  Bravo.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I loathe political nostalgia. It is absolutely a straight jacket on society, and inherently conservative.  Liberals should make anl better effort to avoid falling into that trap IMHO.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      catclub

      @lowtechcyclist: ​
       

      filming a parked car and asking viewers to look up the vin number.

      Harrassment and villainy are pretty much ok with me, but asking to look up a VIN NUMBER rather than a VIN, is going too far.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      catclub

      @Kay:  I would say the glory days of Russia in Space were when Russia was launching all the satellites and the US had nothing in that category.

      Reply

