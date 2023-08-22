Can’t he just go away? If he gets on a plane to allegedly fly to Georgia and skips the country, fucking let him. Try him in absentia.
You and me both!
The media hears you and will be focusing here on out on Hunter Biden.
He’s thinking about it.
The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very “understated” airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!
There is a process, this is it.
While you’re waiting for the flush to work, consider this.
The stereotype we have of all Frenchmen being beret-wearing, fag-smoking, onion-selling guys in black and white striped jumpers comes from the 20s and 30s when up to 50,000 of them would cross the Channel on ferries and flog their wares all across southern England.
Thing is, they were all from Brittany, and that was a specifically Breton fashion. The French generally are as baffled by our stereotypical image of them as we would be if everyone in France thought everyone in Britain wore a kilt and ate battered Mars Bars.
The things you learn watching QI.
@Baud: yup
Try him in absentia.
Throw in a “dead or alive” bounty and I’m sold.
@Old School: Oh my god, that’s real? I saw a screen shot on another service and thought it must be fake.
Poe’s Law strikes again…
Right. The country has gone completely to hell in the two and a half years since he was in charge, he says. So, the logical thing to do is leave. Either Russia or KSA would welcome him, I’d guess.
-
I’m sick of the attention he is being given. I’m with you.
I wish that a network like MSNBC would devote equal time to the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. Interview some people who have jobs because of it, or some scientists who can describe the environmental benefits. Those things are worthy of attention, and they could put focus on President Biden and Democrats.
This is the first time I’m not sick of hearing about him.
He’s run into people who don’t give a phuck.
Cannon the Stooge aside, I love these judges and Prosecutors not giving a phuck and going for his throat.
Let him leave, and then cancel his passport. That was pretty much what I said on here like a year ago.
He can be a stateless fu*k, let his wacko volunteer lawyers figure it out.
He needs to leave The Mouse alone.
Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) posted at 7:22 AM on Tue, Aug 22, 2023:
Petty, vindictive Ron DeSantis, mad that he never got to go to the Bibbidy Bobbity Boo Salon at Cinderella Castle, wants to strip Disney workers of free passes and discounts, arguing it sucks millions from Florida’s economy #GoDisney https://t.co/pKCXu3kHzs
(https://twitter.com/lesleyabravanel/status/1693961763572576686?t=i-jA2IyaOejxsBHsYFLSUQ&s=03)
@Old School: Yup. He always floats trial balloons/pre-admits his corruption & crimes.
And he can take that fucker Musk with him.
I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again.
God, a girl can only dream.
17.
Who wrote that? Donny sure as hell didn’t.
This morning, DA Fani Willis rejected Mark Meadows’ request to move his trial to federal court, and I love her statement:
“I am not granting any extensions. I gave 2 weeks for people to surrender themselves to the court. Your client is no different than any other criminal defendant in this jurisdiction,” Willis said in the email. “The two weeks was a tremendous courtesy. At 12:30 p.m. on Friday I shall file warrants in the system. My team has availability to meet to discuss reasonable consent bonds Wednesday and Thursday.”
I love it very hard indeed
@rikyrah: Rhonda Santis is such a freak. Just days ago he was saying he wanted Disney to drop it’s suit against him (as governor), now he is once again finding something inane to try to massively micromanage/government overreach into.
Ron: “I want a government so small it can get into the pass benefits section of your H.R. manual.”
@frosty: fucker Musk
Surprisingly hard to say three times.
This is typical of Desantis — he pretends to be a free-market Republican, but he is actually a fan of statist big-government control. No corporation, no private business, can be allowed to make its own decisions about how to compensate its employees, if Desantis takes a personal dislike to that company.
He wants government to be able to control all businesses, so that he can take revenge on them. Businesses now enjoy less government interference in China than they do in Florida.
He is a disgrace, no matter what your political leanings may be.
-
Me too. I am interested in the more in-depth legal analysis and potential outcomes of the charges for him and others, but don’t need to hear Trump’s constant whining, view his threats/intimidation on social media nor see his ugly mug anywhere. While we are at it, Bill Barr can fuck off also.
-
I’m So Fucking Sick and Tired of Hearing About Trump
Me too. But I still am interested in his downfall. I’m sure it’s just around the corner. Yeah, it could happen. Maybe.
You know who else I’m tired of hearing about? Elon Musk.
His latest attempt to “fix” twitter so it makes him more money, or stems the bleeding of money down the drain:
Elon Musk Confirms News Headlines, Story Text To Disappear from X
The change is designed to reduce the size of posts in users’ feeds, in order to fit more posts onto a screen, according to the report.
“It’s something Elon wants. They were running it by advertisers, who didn’t like it, but it’s happening,” a source told Fortune.
@Tony Jay: is there a Marianne Faithfull, Persian carpet reference in that mention of a Mars Bar?
-
@rikyrah: Decades ago we purchased an Arvida house which was owned by Disney. It was in GA and we had discounts for Disney World which we took advantage of. Disney sold it soon after.
So DeSantis is okay with other company perks, but not that particular one.
@rikyrah: Rhonda Santis is such a freak. Just days ago he was saying he wanted Disney to drop it’s suit against him (as governor), now he is once again finding something inane to try to massively micromanage/government overreach into.
does he think this makes him look smart? Makes him look petty. These are working folk and they get a pass as a benefit of working there.
He wants government to be able to control all businesses, so that he can take revenge on them. Businesses now enjoy less government interference in China than they do in Florida.
And Disney knows this, which is why they’re not dropping their lawsuit. They are going to make an example of him, and I can’t wait.
-
You know who else I’m tired of hearing about? Elon Musk.
His latest attempt to “fix” twitter so it makes him more money, or stems the bleeding of money down the drain:
THIS is going to be a case study in every business school in the country before it’s all said and done.
@SiubhanDuinne: AJC has been doing updates on those who have agreed to bond, so will turn themselves in probably tomorrow.
No sign of Meadows, or Rudy though.
-
We need some new counterpart to money bail, where we offer the perp some sum of money large enough to induce him to save everyone the bother and just flee the jurisdiction.
-
This is typical of Desantis — he pretends to be a free-market Republican, but he is actually a fan of statist big-government control.
That makes him a typical Republican. They don’t have any principles. They don’t believe in anything. They have no positive vision of the collective future. They just want to use the power of government to fuck with people. They’re nothing but bullies. They just want to take everything for themselves.
Calling them thieves would be a compliment.
@SiubhanDuinne:
Damn that is awesome! She isn’t pulling any punches.
-
@JPL: Rudy was having trouble paying for his defense, maybe he will have to bum a ride to surrender.
-
@Betty Cracker: I was just on the phone with my aunt, and we were musing on what are the appropriate wine and cheese pairings for the myriad indictments and perp walks?
-
@Baud: Apparently, the MSM, starting with the NY media, are addicted to him. He makes their job so easy.
-
“That makes him a typical Republican. They don’t have any principles.”
You won’t get any argument from me. But it’s surprising how many heartland voters who are mid-size businessmen, how many car dealers and plumbing contractors, think that the Republican party is the pro-business party. We need to spell it out for them, that it ain’t any longer, if it ever was.
-
@Tony Jay: That is hilarious!
-
@Joy in FL: That would take work.
-
Ha! No, not this time. Just a stonking example of traditional Scots cuisine. There is literally nothing they won’t dip in batter.
Which does sound like a euphemism for Mick’s main hobby, now that I think if it.
-
@Tony Jay: I listen to No Such Thing As A Fish, but I can’t find QI on a podcast. How can I watch?
Any other funny, quirky, informative Brit shows?
-
I don’t mind actual news about Trump’s legal situation. What I’m tired of is the cable gab fest about Trump’s legal situation. It’s mostly fluff and speculation.
-
@oldster: A lot of those mid-size businessmen also want to use government to fuck with certain people and take their resources. If exposing hypocrisy was an effective means of persuasion, the GOP would already be nothing but dust.
-
“If exposing hypocrisy was an effective means of persuasion….”
Alas, I’m afraid you’re right. People are sometimes motivated by the hypocrisy of their enemies, but the hypocrisy of their own side seldom troubles them. It’s almost like hypocrisy gives rise to meta-hypocrisy….
-
This is the first time I’m not sick of hearing about him.
This.
I want him to be imprisoned for the rest of his life. It’s important to establish that no one is above the law. Yes, rich and important people will always get breaks that the rest of us don’t. But it’s important to minimize those breaks to the best of our society’s ability to do so. And it’s got to start right here.
Letting him slip out by the back door to Dubai or KSA or Russia would be a failure in that respect. It probably doesn’t matter that much to him just where in the world his gilded hotel suite is located, so long as he can continue to live a life of luxury, and rant to his followers on Truth Social.
So no to all that. Try the fat orange bastard, and in all likelihood he will be convicted of enough crimes to require that will never again be free. In which case lock him up for the rest of his life – and may it be a loooooooooong one, so that every hour of boredom is just more torture to him.
-
Ron: “I want a government so small it can get into the pass benefits section of your H.R. manual.”
I like to use the line that Republicans want to shrink government until it’s small enough to probe a woman’s vagina. No matter how you slice it, the Republicans’ idea of small government is incoherent.
-
@oldster: But DeSantis hates the people who are hated by the GOP “base”. If Trump drops dead tomorrow, then DeSantis will be the new “leader” of the Republican Party. The fact that DeSantis is incapable of simulating recognizable human characteristics will not hinder him. The same was true of Nixon, back in the day, and Nixon had tremendous support because he “hated the right people”.
-
It’s a BBC show so I’m sure it must be on BBC America or whatever they’re calling it now. And apparently – “Britbox Apple TV Channel , BritBox, BritBox Amazon Channel or for free with ads on Tubi TV”.
There’s actually a current dearth of really good British comedy shows. I guess the Tories running the BBC just couldn’t find enough ‘conservative comedians’ to balance out the actually funny ones who kept on taking the piss out of the Government, so they just stopped making them.
-
Seriously. That sumbitch Trump has been in the news daily since he came down that escalator in 2015. I’m beyond tired of hearing about this muhfucka. Trust, I can’t WAIT until he’s tried, prosecuted, and imprisoned, hopefully for the rest of his miserable life.
-
This is what my mom and I say every time we talk. I’m just so fucking sick of hearing him, seeing him, hearing people talk about him. I’m tired of him being the God damn center of our whole political universe. To quote Dark Brandon, “Would you shut up, man?” I never wish death on anyone but it will be a fucking relief once the Lord finally decides to call this mishap of creation home.
-
@Baud:
What I’m tired of is the cable gab fest about Trump’s legal situation. It’s mostly fluff and speculation.
But not tired enough to turn off the TV, or at least change the channel to something unrelated to politics?
-
couldn’t the news outlets skirt that restriction by simply embedding text in the image?
Twitter has been fighting that by changing the way images are displayed. I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but they almost always cut off the edges of images these days, and I assume it’s to make it more difficult to use images that way. At the very least, it requires people click on the image rather than see it in-line. Making various forms of embedding malfunction seems to be a major goal for Twitter these days. It’s classic enshitification: instead of making the product better, they make it worse strategically.
-
Shared with no further comment.
A tour guide and all seven members of their party have been found dead after being trapped underground by flood waters in Moscow’s sewer system, Russian media say.
Sunday’s floods, caused by heavy rain, were so rapid people could not escape. The group was exploring the underground Neglinka, a tributary of the city’s main river, the Moskva.
The search operation had ended and efforts were being made to formally identify the dead, investigators said. City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday described the incident as a “terrible tragedy”. Several companies offer tours of the city’s sewers, some of which date from the 19th Century.
Most of the victims appear to have been washed into the Moskva and were found by divers near the city’s central Zaryadye park. A criminal investigation has been launched into what was described as an “illegal excursion” amid allegations that safety standards were not adhered to. Investigators said they had identified three people involved in organising the tour. At least one has been arrested and charged, they said, but another is thought to have left the country for the United Arab Emirates.
Originally more than 20 people signed up for the tour, the Ria news agency said, although most of them later withdrew because of the weather forecast.
58.
It will be truly wonderful come the time we no longer talk about Donald Trump or see that immense pumpkin head on our tv screens assaulting our sanity. I do look forward to his being held to account and suffering one way or another for the rest of his existence .
-
@Old School: …Donny doesn’t really think Putin would share a suite with him, does he?
-
@Alison Rose: It was well into 2021, maybe ’22, when I finally stopped involuntarily flinching at “Today, the president…” being uttered on the news.
-
You know who else I’m tired of hearing about? Elon Musk.
Me too. There’s no pressing need to hear about whatever is the latest stupidity he’s engaging in.
-
@Roberto el oso: Probably not, but it’s a memorable image now that you bring it up.
-
@trollhattan: Fuck Musket?
-
@Betty Cracker: What a different world this would be if Peter Thiel had failed to oust Musk from PayPal, Musk was allowed to run PayPal/”X” into the ground, and neither one of those turds had made a fortune selling it to eBay!
-
@trollhattan: Everything in Russia is a fucking metaphor.
-
@ John: so cute kitty pictures aren’t diversion enough?
@Baud: I gave up on news in this country a long time ago: too vapid, too massaged to lead viewers along the path the news media wanted you to follow. Now I just read it, and find international news sources better than U.S. ones.
-
@Betty Cracker: Whine and cheese are the sacramental embodiment of Trump.
“I’m being treated so unfairly!” Drink!
“Look at this beautiful penthouse, I think it’s spectacular.” Nibble.
-
@Old School: I know it’s hard for folks to wrap their heads around formerly crazy stuff
(like the idea of an American president being the puppet of a hostile foreign power…or an American president slow-walking and then screwing up our nation’s pandemic response to benefit – or so he thought – his re-election…or an American president NOT resigning when the public found out that he paid hush money to a porn star he had an affair with…or NOT running for re-election after being found liable for defamation as a result of his raping a women years ago…)
…but it’s probably time to consider that this traitor may well flee the country AND still continue to ‘campaign’ (ie, cause chaos for our democracy) outside the reach of American law enforcement.
At this point, I can see him trying to incite violence against his various prosecutors from a suite in Saudi Arabia or Russia, easily.
-
Ah, I see you remember the media’s reaction to Pharoah Dumbses and Darth Cheney’s admin going toes up, too…
Man, it really is amazing just how long they’ve been screwing the chicken now. You’d think they’d get an omelet out of it, at least.
-
Businesses now enjoy less government interference in China than they do in Florida.
That is not necessarily a good thing. Put – cooking oil gutter – into Google and you will find YouTube videos like “WARNING: Gutter Oil In China Used In Street Food”
Then there are the Tofu Dregs construction projects. It’s what happens when oligarchs are allowed to run wild.
The CCP says they are Socialist with Chinese characteristics … naww, they are predatory capitalists.
-
@Old School: God, he sounds so wistful about it.
But us Libs are the ones who hate America. Jesus.
-
I don’t watch much of it anymore. But when I flip to cable news, it’s always about Trump.
-
I may celebrate the Eastman surrender earlier today with a nice Sancerre paired with a Chèvre cheese and baguette slices. For the Trump perp walk, maybe we’ll go with a Pinot Noir and aged Gouda or Stilton. Or Double Gloucester!
Sounds like a good opportunity to self-publish on Amazon: The Trump Indictments Cocktail Party Guide (or something like that): Pairing Wines, Cheeses and More As Orangemandias Swirls Down The Drain.
Also note to self: stock up on Advil, cold compresses, and Pedialyte. =)
-
I am sure you are not as bored as I am hearing about Modi. I have been hearing about him since 2002. How people I know and respect can’t see through that charlatan is something I will never understand.
-
I may be sick of Trump but I’m not sick of Jack Smith.
-
@LAO: Right! Or Fani Willis.
-
he can’t do squat if that’s part of the compensation package of a private company.
A few decades ago airlines were forced to give up providing free rides to employee family members. I think it counted as additional salary.
-
I draw a distinction between hearing about his legal woes and the outbound rat traffic jam from his sinking ship. Which I savor. But I can’t bear to see his Orange Pepe the Frog face, with his arms and stubby little digits doing that accordion thing while he incoherently portrays himself as both martyr and messiah.
-
@Betty Cracker: Trader Joe’s has this white Stilton with apricots that is just a total chef’s kiss. MMMMMM.
Maybe for the opening day of the first trial?!
-
@LAO: My current obsession is Rudy. I keep refreshing AJC and apparently he hasn’t arranged for bond yet. The courthouse is probably closed by now, so maybe tomorrow.
I still think he’d rather check himself into a hospital for treatment.
-
@trollhattan: I dunno. I did it fine.
Oh fuck. The little shitweasel’s going to materialize in my bathroom mirror, Candyman style, Isn’t he?
-
@JPL:
He probably went to the Four Seasons County Courthouse by mistake.
