Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I was promised a recession.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I really should read my own blog.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

We’re not going back!

Tick tock motherfuckers!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I'm So Fucking Sick and Tired of Hearing About Trump

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    83Comments

    3. 3.

      TaMara

      I am not, as long as we are in the Find Out phase of his life, I’m ok with it. What I don’t want to hear is how he’s leading in the polls, until someone tells me how many Republicans are still in his cult, 40% means nothing.

      40% of 1 million is lots less than 30% of 80 million. It means nothing without context.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      He’s thinking about it.

      The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very “understated” airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tony Jay

      There is a process, this is it.

       While you’re waiting for the flush to work, consider this.

      The stereotype we have of all Frenchmen being beret-wearing, fag-smoking, onion-selling guys in black and white striped jumpers comes from the 20s and 30s when up to 50,000 of them would cross the Channel on ferries and flog their wares all across southern England.

      Thing is, they were all from Brittany, and that was a specifically Breton fashion. The French generally are as baffled by our stereotypical image of them as we would be if everyone in France thought everyone in Britain wore a kilt and ate battered Mars Bars.

      The things you learn watching QI.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      Right. The country has gone completely to hell in the two and a half years since he was in charge, he says. So, the logical thing to do is leave. Either Russia or KSA would welcome him, I’d guess.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Joy in FL

      I’m sick of the attention he is being given. I’m with you.

      I wish that a network like MSNBC would devote equal time to the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. Interview some people who have jobs because of it, or some scientists who can describe the environmental benefits. Those things are worthy of attention, and they could put focus on President Biden and Democrats.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      This is the first time I’m not sick of hearing about him.

      He’s run into people who don’t give a phuck.

      Cannon the Stooge aside, I love these judges and Prosecutors not giving a phuck and going for his throat.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      Let him leave, and then cancel his passport. That was pretty much what I said on here like a year ago.

      He can be a stateless fu*k, let his wacko volunteer lawyers figure it out.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      He needs to leave The Mouse alone.

       

      Lesley Abravanel  (@lesleyabravanel) posted at 7:22 AM on Tue, Aug 22, 2023:
      Petty, vindictive Ron DeSantis, mad that he never got to go to the Bibbidy Bobbity Boo Salon at Cinderella Castle, wants to strip Disney workers of free passes and discounts, arguing it sucks millions from Florida’s economy #GoDisney https://t.co/pKCXu3kHzs
      (https://twitter.com/lesleyabravanel/status/1693961763572576686?t=i-jA2IyaOejxsBHsYFLSUQ&s=03)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @Old School:

      I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. 

      God, a girl can only dream.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This morning, DA Fani Willis rejected Mark Meadows’ request to move his trial to federal court, and I love her statement:

      “I am not granting any extensions. I gave 2 weeks for people to surrender themselves to the court. Your client is no different than any other criminal defendant in this jurisdiction,” Willis said in the email. “The two weeks was a tremendous courtesy. At 12:30 p.m. on Friday I shall file warrants in the system. My team has availability to meet to discuss reasonable consent bonds Wednesday and Thursday.”

      I love it very hard indeed

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      @rikyrah: Rhonda Santis is such a freak. Just days ago he was saying he wanted Disney to drop it’s suit against him (as governor), now he is once again finding something inane to try to massively micromanage/government overreach into.

      Ron: “I want a government so small it can get into the pass benefits section of your H.R. manual.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      oldster

      @rikyrah:

      This is typical of Desantis — he pretends to be a free-market Republican, but he is actually a fan of statist big-government control. No corporation, no private business, can be allowed to make its own decisions about how to compensate its employees, if Desantis takes a personal dislike to that company.

      He wants government to be able to control all businesses, so that he can take revenge on them. Businesses now enjoy less government interference in China than they do in Florida.

      He is a disgrace, no matter what your political leanings may be.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      delphinium

      Me too. I am interested in the more in-depth legal analysis and potential outcomes of the charges for him and others, but don’t need to hear Trump’s constant whining, view his threats/intimidation on social media nor see his ugly mug anywhere. While we are at it, Bill Barr can fuck off also.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      I’m So Fucking Sick and Tired of Hearing About Trump

      Me too. But I still am interested in his downfall.  I’m sure it’s just around the corner.  Yeah, it could happen.  Maybe.

      You know who else I’m tired of hearing about?  Elon Musk.

      His latest attempt to “fix” twitter so it makes him more money, or stems the bleeding of money down the drain:
      Elon Musk Confirms News Headlines, Story Text To Disappear from X

      The change is designed to reduce the size of posts in users’ feeds, in order to fit more posts onto a screen, according to the report.
      “It’s something Elon wants. They were running it by advertisers, who didn’t like it, but it’s happening,” a source told Fortune.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JPL

      @rikyrah:  Decades ago we purchased an Arvida house which was owned by Disney.   It was in GA and we had discounts for Disney World which we took advantage of.   Disney sold it soon after.

      So DeSantis is okay with other company perks, but not that particular one.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      rikyrah

      @RaflW:

      @rikyrah: Rhonda Santis is such a freak. Just days ago he was saying he wanted Disney to drop it’s suit against him (as governor), now he is once again finding something inane to try to massively micromanage/government overreach into.

       

      does he think this makes him look smart? Makes him look petty. These are working folk and they get a pass as a benefit of working there.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      rikyrah

      @oldster:

      He wants government to be able to control all businesses, so that he can take revenge on them. Businesses now enjoy less government interference in China than they do in Florida.

       

      And Disney knows this, which is why they’re not dropping their lawsuit. They are going to make an example of him, and I can’t wait.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      rikyrah

      @Scout211:

      You know who else I’m tired of hearing about?  Elon Musk.

      His latest attempt to “fix” twitter so it makes him more money, or stems the bleeding of money down the drain:

       

      THIS is going to be a case study in every business school in the country before it’s all said and done.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Laertes

      We need some new counterpart to money bail, where we offer the perp some sum of money large enough to induce him to save everyone the bother and just flee the jurisdiction.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @oldster:

      This is typical of Desantis — he pretends to be a free-market Republican, but he is actually a fan of statist big-government control. 

      That makes him a typical Republican. They don’t have any principles. They don’t believe in anything. They have no positive vision of the collective future. They just want to use the power of government to fuck with people. They’re nothing but bullies. They just want to take everything for themselves.

      Calling them thieves would be a compliment.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      @TaMara: & @rikyrah: I’m with y’all, relishing every detail because rich, powerful loudmouths so rarely get the comeuppance they deserve. Also, what a nightmare for Repubs — wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s crimes leading up to an election. They had their chance to get rid of him, and they made excuses for that treasonous creep instead. May he now drag them to the bottom of the Mariana Trench — I’ll be watching with popcorn!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      @Scout211: Wow, what a stone-cold stupid move. Also, I’m no galaxy-brain coding genius like Musk, but couldn’t the news outlets skirt that restriction by simply embedding text in the image?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      oldster

      @Suzanne:

      “That makes him a typical Republican. They don’t have any principles.”

      You won’t get any argument from me. But it’s surprising how many heartland voters who are mid-size businessmen, how many car dealers and plumbing contractors, think that the Republican party is the pro-business party. We need to spell it out for them, that it ain’t any longer, if it ever was.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Tony Jay

      @Roberto el oso:

      Ha! No, not this time. Just a stonking example of traditional Scots cuisine. There is literally nothing they won’t dip in batter.

      Which does sound like a euphemism for Mick’s main hobby, now that I think if it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Trivia Man

      @Tony Jay: I listen to No Such Thing As A Fish, but I can’t find QI on a podcast. How can I watch?

      Any other  funny, quirky, informative Brit shows?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      I don’t mind actual news about Trump’s legal situation. What I’m tired of is the cable gab fest about Trump’s legal situation.  It’s mostly fluff and speculation.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @oldster: A lot of those mid-size businessmen also want to use government to fuck with certain people and take their resources. If exposing hypocrisy was an effective means of persuasion, the GOP would already be nothing but dust.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      TaMara

      @Betty Cracker: I bought something called Mushroom Popcorn (a friend insisted I needed it). Its from Amish growers and I guess it has huge thumb-sized kernels. Looking forward to popping some up when Trump turns himself in.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      oldster

      @Suzanne:

      “If exposing hypocrisy was an effective means of persuasion….”

      Alas, I’m afraid you’re right. People are sometimes motivated by the hypocrisy of their enemies, but the hypocrisy of their own side seldom troubles them. It’s almost like hypocrisy gives rise to meta-hypocrisy….

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      @rikyrah:

      This is the first time I’m not sick of hearing about him.

      This.

      I want him to be imprisoned for the rest of his life.  It’s important to establish that no one is above the law.  Yes, rich and important people will always get breaks that the rest of us don’t.  But it’s important to minimize those breaks to the best of our society’s ability to do so.  And it’s got to start right here.

      Letting him slip out by the back door to Dubai or KSA or Russia would be a failure in that respect.  It probably doesn’t matter that much to him just where in the world his gilded hotel suite is located, so long as he can continue to live a life of luxury, and rant to his followers on Truth Social.

      So no to all that. Try the fat orange bastard, and in all likelihood he will be convicted of enough crimes to require that will never again be free.  In which case lock him up for the rest of his life – and may it be a loooooooooong one, so that every hour of boredom is just more torture to him.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Roger Moore

      @RaflW:

      Ron: “I want a government so small it can get into the pass benefits section of your H.R. manual.”

      I like to use the line that Republicans want to shrink government until it’s small enough to probe a woman’s vagina.  No matter how you slice it, the Republicans’ idea of small government is incoherent.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Tony G

      @oldster: But DeSantis hates the people who are hated by the GOP “base”.  If Trump drops dead tomorrow, then DeSantis will be the new “leader” of the Republican Party.  The fact that DeSantis is incapable of simulating recognizable human characteristics will not hinder him.  The same was true of Nixon, back in the day, and Nixon had tremendous support because he “hated the right people”.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Tony Jay

      @Trivia Man:

      It’s a BBC show so I’m sure it must be on BBC America or whatever they’re calling it now. And apparently – “Britbox Apple TV Channel , BritBox, BritBox Amazon Channel or for free with ads on Tubi TV”.

      There’s actually a current dearth of really good British comedy shows. I guess the Tories running the BBC just couldn’t find enough ‘conservative comedians’ to balance out the actually funny ones who kept on taking the piss out of the Government, so they just stopped making them.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: Ooooo, what a great idea! I may celebrate the Eastman surrender earlier today with a nice Sancerre paired with a Chèvre cheese and baguette slices. For the Trump perp walk, maybe we’ll go with a Pinot Noir and aged Gouda or Stilton. Or Double Gloucester!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      AxelFoley

      Seriously. That sumbitch Trump has been in the news daily since he came down that escalator in 2015. I’m beyond tired of hearing about this muhfucka.  Trust, I can’t WAIT until he’s tried, prosecuted, and imprisoned, hopefully for the rest of his miserable life.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Alison Rose

      This is what my mom and I say every time we talk. I’m just so fucking sick of hearing him, seeing him, hearing people talk about him. I’m tired of him being the God damn center of our whole political universe. To quote Dark Brandon, “Would you shut up, man?” I never wish death on anyone but it will be a fucking relief once the Lord finally decides to call this mishap of creation home.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      What I’m tired of is the cable gab fest about Trump’s legal situation. It’s mostly fluff and speculation.

      But not tired enough to turn off the TV, or at least change the channel to something unrelated to politics?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty Cracker:

      couldn’t the news outlets skirt that restriction by simply embedding text in the image?

      Twitter has been fighting that by changing the way images are displayed.  I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but they almost always cut off the edges of images these days, and I assume it’s to make it more difficult to use images that way.  At the very least, it requires people click on the image rather than see it in-line.  Making various forms of embedding malfunction seems to be a major goal for Twitter these days.  It’s classic enshitification: instead of making the product better, they make it worse strategically.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      trollhattan

      Shared with no further comment.

      A tour guide and all seven members of their party have been found dead after being trapped underground by flood waters in Moscow’s sewer system, Russian media say.

      Sunday’s floods, caused by heavy rain, were so rapid people could not escape. The group was exploring the underground Neglinka, a tributary of the city’s main river, the Moskva.

      The search operation had ended and efforts were being made to formally identify the dead, investigators said. City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday described the incident as a “terrible tragedy”. Several companies offer tours of the city’s sewers, some of which date from the 19th Century.

      Most of the victims appear to have been washed into the Moskva and were found by divers near the city’s central Zaryadye park. A criminal investigation has been launched into what was described as an “illegal excursion” amid allegations that safety standards were not adhered to. Investigators said they had identified three people involved in organising the tour. At least one has been arrested and charged, they said, but another is thought to have left the country for the United Arab Emirates.

      Originally more than 20 people signed up for the tour, the Ria news agency said, although most of them later withdrew because of the weather forecast.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      TheronWare

      It will be truly  wonderful come the time we no longer talk about Donald Trump or see that immense pumpkin head on our tv screens assaulting our sanity. I do look forward to his being held to account and suffering one way or another for the rest of his existence .

      Reply
    61. 61.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Scout211:

      You know who else I’m tired of hearing about? Elon Musk.

      Me too.  There’s no pressing need to hear about whatever is the latest stupidity he’s engaging in.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      sdhays

      @Betty Cracker: What a different world this would be if Peter Thiel had failed to oust Musk from PayPal, Musk was allowed to run PayPal/”X” into the ground, and neither one of those turds had made a fortune selling it to eBay!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      satby

      @ John: so cute kitty pictures aren’t diversion enough?

      @Baud: I gave up on news in this country a long time ago: too vapid, too massaged to lead viewers along the path the news media wanted you to follow. Now I just read it, and find international news sources better than U.S. ones.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker: Whine and cheese are the sacramental embodiment of Trump.

      “I’m being treated so unfairly!” Drink!
      “Look at this beautiful penthouse, I think it’s spectacular.” Nibble.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jeffro

      @Old School: I know it’s hard for folks to wrap their heads around formerly crazy stuff

      (like the idea of an American president being the puppet of a hostile foreign power…or an American president slow-walking and then screwing up our nation’s pandemic response to benefit – or so he thought – his re-election…or an American president NOT resigning when the public found out that he paid hush money to a porn star he had an affair with…or NOT running for re-election after being found liable for defamation as a result of his raping a women years ago…)

      …but it’s probably time to consider that this traitor may well flee the country AND still continue to ‘campaign’ (ie, cause chaos for our democracy) outside the reach of American law enforcement.

      At this point, I can see him trying to incite violence against his various prosecutors from a suite in Saudi Arabia or Russia, easily.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Subsole

      @TaMara:

      Ah, I see you remember the media’s reaction to Pharoah Dumbses and Darth Cheney’s admin going toes up, too…

      Man, it really is amazing just how long they’ve been screwing the chicken now. You’d think they’d get an omelet out of it, at least.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Mallard Filmore

      @oldster

      Businesses now enjoy less government interference in China than they do in Florida.

      That is not necessarily a good thing. Put – cooking oil gutter – into Google and you will find YouTube videos like “WARNING: Gutter Oil In China Used In Street Food”

      Then there are the Tofu Dregs construction projects. It’s what happens when oligarchs are allowed to run wild.

      The CCP says they are Socialist with Chinese characteristics … naww, they are predatory capitalists.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker:

      I may celebrate the Eastman surrender earlier today with a nice Sancerre paired with a Chèvre cheese and baguette slices. For the Trump perp walk, maybe we’ll go with a Pinot Noir and aged Gouda or Stilton. Or Double Gloucester!

      Sounds like a good opportunity to self-publish on Amazon: The Trump Indictments Cocktail Party Guide (or something like that): Pairing Wines, Cheeses and More As Orangemandias Swirls Down The Drain.

      Also note to self: stock up on Advil, cold compresses, and Pedialyte.  =)

      Reply
    74. 74.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am sure you are not as bored as I am hearing about Modi. I have been hearing about him since 2002. How people I know and respect can’t see through that charlatan is something I will never understand.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Betty Cracker

      @Roger Moore: Do you know if the requirement to manually add ledes, headlines, etc., applies to publishers too or just users retweeting stuff? In either case, maybe it’ll finally drive news outlets off the site and accelerate its collapse. What a fucking idiot.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Mallard Filmore

      @WaterGirl

      he can’t do squat if that’s part of the compensation package of a private company.

      A few decades ago airlines were forced to give up providing free rides to employee family members. I think it counted as additional salary.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Almost Retired

      I draw a distinction between hearing about his legal woes and the outbound rat traffic jam from his sinking ship.  Which I savor.  But I can’t bear to see his Orange Pepe the Frog face, with his arms and stubby little digits doing that accordion thing while he incoherently portrays himself as both martyr and messiah.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      JPL

      @LAO:  My current obsession is Rudy.   I keep refreshing AJC and apparently he hasn’t arranged for bond yet.   The courthouse is probably closed by now, so maybe tomorrow.

      I still think he’d rather check himself into a hospital for treatment.

      Reply

