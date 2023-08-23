Machu Picchu, Peru

The Incas definitely had a talent for stonework. They had no written language and didn’t use the wheel, but I’ve sometimes read that they didn’t have metal tools, and it turns out that isn’t true. They didn’t have iron or steel, and they seem to have thought of metal as a religious material rather than a practical one, but they did have bronze tools, including knives. At Machu Picchu they built with the stone that was already on the mountain, and if you look closely you can see that only one of these walls uses the perfectly shaped and fitted ashlar masonry you see in some of their buildings. Still, to have cut all of this stone using only stone or bronze tools is mind-boggling.

Slightly off topic: While I was in Peru I read a novel called Civilizations, by Laurent Binet. It’s an alternate history, where Atahualpa conquers Spain instead of the other way around. It’s written in the style of a contemporary historical account, and so there wasn’t the world-building or character development I would have liked, but it was very clever and it was amusing to see Europe (now “the New World”) through Atahualpa’s eyes. (One of his generals dreams of being the first to “discover” Italy. Jesus, aka The Nailed God, is “a local fable.”)

The novel’s version of events is possible because a daughter of Erik the Red flees Greenland after a murder and sails south to Central and South America, where the Norsemen show the natives how to find and use iron. When Columbus turns up a few centuries later, he and his men are killed and Atahualpa uses one of his abandoned ships as a model to build his own. The Incas could live without a written language or the wheel, but if they’d had steel, history might have been very different.