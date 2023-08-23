These donors have an issue with their party’s voters, not their party’s candidates. https://t.co/BevlJmZ5es — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) August 19, 2023

They greedily embraced Putin’s monster, their (very) Base adore TFG’s every lurch, and now the Republican ‘leaders’ can’t get rid of him. Sure, it’s bad for the country, probably the world… but more importantly, it’s bad for The Party!!!

At the National Review, sharing what an R.A. Lafferty character referred to as ‘the world viewed through a bile duct’, comes the lament — “What Is the Plan, Republicans?”:

May I risk the wrath of the hive mind and ask Republican primary voters what their plan is? Is there one? According to pretty much every poll I’ve seen in the last year, Donald Trump is running away with the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination. This is not a favorability test; it means something concrete: It means that, instead of a new candidate being the Republican nominee in 2024, the Republican nominee in 2024 will be Donald Trump. And the broader public hates Donald Trump. I have no doubt that there are lots of Republican primary voters who do not know many people who hate Donald Trump. Perhaps you are one of them. But the thing is: Those people that you don’t know still get to vote. There are a lot more of them than there are of you. And like it or not, they are sending about as strong a message as it is possible to send that they do not want Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024. Unlike the party’s primary voters, they do not believe that the many charges against Trump are frivolous. The bringing of those charges has not caused them to like him more than they did before. The public’s impression of him has worsened, rather than improved, over time. Again, this may not be your personal experience, but the data are clear… The harsh truth is that Donald Trump lucked out once, and then proved a terrible drag in every subsequent election. If he is nominated in 2024, he will prove a drag again. How do I know this? I know this because, helpfully, the voting public is letting us all know it before Republicans make yet another terrible mistake. If the party’s plan is simply to ignore this information for the time being, and then, when it all becomes horribly clear and the Democrats have won power once again, to pretend stupidly that Trump has been cheated once again, then it will deserve everything that comes to it. The problem for the rest of us? We won’t deserve any such thing.

No, my dude, *you* and your editorial compatriots deserve much, much worse. But watching you meep and maunder is some small consolation, as the rest of us attempt to save the country from the GOP.



In my view the plan is to exist as an opposition entity, where the impurity of actually legislating is removed. https://t.co/T7YX6JlUex — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) August 17, 2023

Yeah kinda. It really isn't even that complicated though. It's just a fundraising grift. The rest is window dressing for the rubes. — Robert Davison (@KolomokiExile) August 17, 2023

And campaigning and fundraising on that without delivering would be…the definition of a pyramid scheme, no? — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) August 17, 2023

I think that was their plan even before Trump showed up, frankly. I always got the feeling they were really put out that Hillary didn’t win, because it meant they had to get in their own supermajority’s way all the time in order not to pass all the things they pretended to want — Colin Young (@Hayes77519) August 17, 2023

