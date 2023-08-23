

The GOP debate is mercifully almost over, but God, what a snooze fest so far!



Random impressions:

Christie was disappointingly low key — he didn’t club anyone, not even once!

DeSantis is thrumming with manic serial killer energy — no big mistakes (damn it), but he reminded me of Blake Masters in that weird ad where he’s fondling a rifle.

Ramaswamy is a smarmy prick.

Pence is an insufferable pompous ass.

All of these assholes are shameless liars, including the moderators and audience.

Burgum is on Vicodin.

Tim Scott is a fanatic.

Nikki Haley is delusional.

Hutchinson is a sleazy hypocrite who almost certainly has a secret perversion.

That’s all I have to say about that. Now I can go back to watching Ina — woohoo!

