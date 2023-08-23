Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Snooze Fest

4 Comments

This post is in: 

Buzzard in a tree
The GOP debate is mercifully almost over, but God, what a snooze fest so far!

Random impressions:

  • Christie was disappointingly low key — he didn’t club anyone, not even once!
  • DeSantis is thrumming with manic serial killer energy — no big mistakes (damn it), but he reminded me of Blake Masters in that weird ad where he’s fondling a rifle.
  • Ramaswamy is a smarmy prick.
  • Pence is an insufferable pompous ass.
  • All of these assholes are shameless liars, including the moderators and audience.
  • Burgum is on Vicodin.
  • Tim Scott is a fanatic.
  • Nikki Haley is delusional.
  • Hutchinson is a sleazy hypocrite who almost certainly has a secret perversion.

That’s all I have to say about that. Now I can go back to watching Ina — woohoo!

Open thread!

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Fake Irishman

      Let us never speak of this again.

      Edit: you can tell how lame the topic is if I, the king of commenting on dead, fossilized threads can call FIRST!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      I didn’t watch, but I trust your assessments, BC. Someone in the earlier thread said that DeSantis made it sound like he was a Navy SEAL? Definitely seems like a big no-no, although I’m sure the SUPPORT TEH TROOPS!!! people won’t really care.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Hutchinson is a sleazy hypocrite who almost certainly has a secret perversion.

      If anything could move me to take a Republican ballot this cycle…

      Reply

