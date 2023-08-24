On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

One of my favorite experiences on this trip was a visit to one of the weaving cooperatives in Chinchero, a small town in the mountains about an hour from Cusco.

Chinchero is famous for its textiles, and is a center for using and promoting traditional techniques. The cooperative we visited, Sara Textiles, was formed by a group of single mothers. Our visit began with meeting (and feeding) the alpacas and llamas who supply the wool, and ended in the adjoining shop, where scarves, coats, hats, and wall hangings in every color of the rainbow are for sale. (In addition to many gifts, I bought a short cape made from felted baby alpaca that is the softest fabric I have ever owned. I didn’t intend to buy it but once I took it off the hanger it was never going back. I can’t wait for fall so I can wear it.)