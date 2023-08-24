Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Everybody saw this coming.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

You cannot shame the shameless.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: TFG Went Down to Georgia

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

 


(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

 

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

    5. 5.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I’m a bit sad all the PBO and Hillary haters are no longer around on my book of faces.  They all defriended or blocked me. They spent 6+ years fluffing trump and now it’s all just…..crickets.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      Lawrence O’Donnell going DEEP on the psychology thing just now: “Donald trump just couldn’t handle the thing that all adults – all 12-year-olds – have to face at some point, deal with, and move on: coming in second.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MisterForkbeard

      Trump self-reported himself as 6’3″ and 215 lbs.

      That’s so far out of the realm of possibility I don’t know what to do with it. Wouldn’t it be fun if they nailed him for some kind of “lying to the court” on that alone?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      LAO

      6’3” and 215 lbs, what a goddamn delusional loser. I ask rhetorically (cause I know he’s a racist bully) what do his supporters see in him?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      smith

      I learned something that I hadn’t really caught before from listening to the talking heads just now is that when a defendant in GA files for a speedy trial, it has to take place within 2 court terms of the time the request is filed. If it doesn’t begin within that time frame, the charges against the defendant are automatically dropped. In the case of Chesebro, that would mean his trial has to start by early Nov.

      When Fani Willlis said on indictment day that she was ready to go to trial right away, I suspect she was prepared for the eventuality of a defendant filing for a speedy trial under this law, and I bet she really is ready.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jackie

      So now that TIFG’s been booked, when does he and his codefendants report to court to face Judge McAfee for further instructions?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Alison Rose

      There’s a big ass light on the tarmac and Rachel is saying it looks like he’ll be making remarks, but amazingly, they’re not going to air them live. I’m sure they’ll still show them, but at least there’s that.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Quinerly

      @Old Dan and Little Ann:  I never had any of those. Have one FB friend in Arkansas who has an insane son who lives in Hawaii. The son is always posting on his liberal dad’s page. Crazy shit. The son is convinced there is going to be a Civil War with hand to hand combat in all the cities. Rural people are going to invade the cities. The son is really excited about it. It’s all so bizarre since the son lives in Hawaii.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JWR

      From 11Alive.com:

      When will former President Donald Trump’s mugshot be released to the public? Here’s what we know.

      Barring special circumstances, which are always possible, it would be released tomorrow, Friday August 25, at 4 p.m. – according to the guidelines and process established over the past few days by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for other defendants.

      The sheriff’s office has noted in emails to news organizations: “Release of booking information to include mugshots will occur daily at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EST) via media advisory.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Did we really need to see hours of the front of the courthouse, the flight pattern, airport arrival, every second of the ridiculous motorcade there and back, 3/4 or full screen with the rest of the screen alternating MSNBC’s all stars? It’s truly theater of the absurd.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NWO Joe

      @MisterForkbeard:

      I figured that would happen. They do not have height or weight measuring equipment in any jail I have ever seen, so they would just ask him for height and weight.

      What I want is a mug shot. I will print and frame that one – should have been done something like 40 years ago.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Alison Rose

      @JWR: I wonder if TIFG knew this and that’s why he set his surrender time for later? Thinking somehow if it doesn’t come out till the next day, people won’t care. Who knows.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @smith: Yes.  Karen Friedman Agnifilo did aMeidasTouch video on it, on YouTube.  The deadline would be roughly by the end of the year

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JWR

      @Cameron:

      I wonder how soon he’ll get around to making a public statement.

      He just did, and all he said was that he had every right to challenge the election and blah blah blah.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Citizen Scientist

      Sitting in a bar on a work trip and the reactions here have ranged from ‘ oh is that happening here?’ (I’m not in Georgia) to “that guy is King Turd of the Sh!t family.” 😂

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Old Dan and Little Ann:

      I’m a bit sad all the PBO and Hillary haters are no longer around on my book of faces. They all defriended or blocked me. They spent 6+ years fluffing trump and now it’s all just…..crickets.

      WEAK. SAD. POOP.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Anonymous At Work

      Would any Atlanta drivers notice the traffic disruption?  Really?
      Lends itself to plenty of jokes about the reaction of Jersey drivers, Massholes, Florida drivers, etc.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Quinerly

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I know all about Steve. I’m an early retired atty myself. Put in my 35 years in St. Louis. Steve remembers my old firm from our representation years and years ago….I think old SW Bell Yellow Pages cases. He made the connection a few years back in a thread. I think I was trying to put together a BJ meet up at one point at McGurk’s in my old neighborhood in St. Louis. Steve can jump in and refresh my memory/correct me.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      sdhays

      @smith: It’s almost like she knows Georgia law!

      But seriously, people were wondering why it was taking so long, and basically needing to be ready to go right away because of a law like is a pretty good reason to make sure all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed before handing out indictments.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Why does this fucker need a motorcade everywhere he goes? So he feels and looks important, that’s all. It’s all part of his grand illusion that he feeds the rubes and our presstitutes. He’s a fucking lousy salesman who pimps his ass to stupid people who buy into associating with him, which America seems to have too many of.

      He’s a pimp who sells his ass to asses.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jackie

      No way in hell did the Tuckems/TIFG interview come even close to 12.8 MILLION viewers!😂 😂

      I don’t have a habit of rooting for FAUX News, but this was the exception! This will piss TIFG OFF!🤭😂🤣😂

      “During the 2016 race for the White House, then-candidate Donald Trump was responsible for making the Republican primary debates must-watch television events,” the Los Angeles Times reports.”

      “But even without Trump onstage, Fox News was able to attract the largest cable TV audience for a non-sports program so far this year with its Wednesday showdown between the candidates for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.”

      “An average of 12.8 million viewers watched the event telecast from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee… The TV audience was larger than what any Republican presidential primary debate drew during the 2012 campaign season, four years before Trump emerged as the main attraction. It also surpassed audience of 12.5 million for Fox News’ January 2016 primary debate held in Iowa, which Trump skipped as well.”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:

      Why does this fucker need a motorcade everywhere he goes? So he feels and looks important, that’s all. 

      Answered your own question. :)

      He’s a pimp who sells his ass to asses.

      Nominated!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      sdhays

      @JWR: It’s always so weird that he says his calls are “perfect”, not “perfectly fine” or “perfectly reasonable”. WTF is “perfection” in a phone call with the Ukrainian President or state elected officials?

      To me, if a call was “perfect”, the things discussed would be resolved to my satisfaction, but that’s not the case with either of these calls. The only thing that sort of makes sense is that they were “perfect” in that he made his meaning clear without actually saying it. But I actually just think he doesn’t English very well. Perhaps he actually is only 215lbs because everyone is overestimating the weight of his bloated noggin.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      waspuppet

      @LAO: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again—I would never make fun of how God made someone look, but the fact that Donald Trump puts in time and effort to look like that, and looks at that in the mirror and says “Yeah that’s good I will knowingly go out in public now,” is a sign that he does not/cannot perceive the reality of the world around him. Which is another of the many things about him that you don’t want in a president.

      And we don’t talk about it enough.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jackie

      @sdhays: I was thinking that the other day!

      Unfortunately, we have a classy President, who might secretly want to do so, won’t. I’ll settle for a blank space where his portrait SHOULD BE HANGING, with an explanation that the WH doesn’t display portraits of imprisoned former presidents. OR a portrait of him behind bars would be acceptable 😁

      Reply
    61. 61.

      NWO Joe

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:

      I got plans. Bottom of a cat box. Maybe under the house in the floor joists (rental house that just got sold out from under me) so the new owner can run into it when he is crawling around under there. Inside door of the Port a San at the nearby roadside rest stop.

      Reply

