Why on earth do we have such a large motorcade for a twice impeached, four time indicted criminal private citizen? Wtf is this? #TrumpArraignment #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/BdIhJ0niRL
— WTFUSA😒 (@dudeonthebay) August 24, 2023
Hundreds of crows just flew overhead in the direction of Fulton County.
That's not weirdly Stephen King is it? pic.twitter.com/oplJbItAgu
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 24, 2023
Trump probably thinks about this way pic.twitter.com/FjLDPu2Uqh
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 24, 2023
This is Joel from Woodstock, a former Republican who came to the Fulton County Jail this morning to deliver a message:
“I want to see the sociopath who tried to steal my vote in 2020 go to prison.” pic.twitter.com/B3auIp72Ug
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 24, 2023
Point: Even if he could afford it, Trump never wants to invest his own money in his crimes or his legal defense. He always expects someone else to foot the bill.
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 24, 2023
…And now he has to pay for his crime! #TrumpArraignment #LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/0By3h3DSah
— “Veteran Cosmic Rocker”➖✌🏼💫🎸 ☮️🌎✨🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@betosando) August 24, 2023
