Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans in disarray!

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Come on, man.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

This blog will pay for itself.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Looks Like We Need Another Open Thread

Looks Like We Need Another Open Thread

by | 83 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Joy Reid had an excellent monologue on Trump and the Central Park 5 tonight and if I can find it, I’ll add it to this post.

In other news, I made a quick and easy frozen limeade pie: thawed limeade concentrate, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream and 2 graham cracker crusts. Beat the limeade and condensed milk together, fold in whipped cream and pour into pie crusts. Freeze overnight.  You’re welcome.

I’m going to get the critters ready for bed and do a bit of work, since I wasted a ridiculous amount of time on the orange one’s arrest.

Open thread which I expect will be full of mocking this asshole and bemoaning of the GOP and its sycophants.

    2. 2.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      I must say, that is the most perfect mugshot.  His visage shows through very strongly.

    5. 5.

      Splitting Image

      The mugshot looks AI-generated. The hair and eyes are all wrong.

      I mean: they are true to life, but they are still all wrong.

    6. 6.

      craigie

      As this is an open thread, I would like to air a grievance: I don’t understand why everyone needs to carry water around with them wherever they go. My family acts like we live in the middle of the Gobi desert, as opposed to a teeming metropolis with water (and other beverages) everywhere.

      It’s a serious pet peeve of mine.

    7. 7.

      StringOnAStick

      The orange fascist looks absolutely crazed in that photo on the right.

      I keep having the memory arrive of reading years ago how when it was confirmed that tRump won, Melanie started crying.  She knew then that the end result would be the collapse of the whole house of cards.  She’s a filthy fascist too, so screw her but that scene has always stuck with me.  He had decades of FA, and the endless FO has commenced!

    10. 10.

      frosty

      @craigie: ​I used to roll my eyes at the water carriers. I am quite surprised to find out I am now one of them. What can I say, I seem to be thirsty all the time; maybe it’s getting older?​

    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      @craigie: For some people, it’s a health issue. I don’t go anywhere, but I have a glass of water nearby all day, because I get dehydrated pretty easily, especially if it’s warm. I also have…other health issues I won’t subject anyone here to hearing about that make it important for me to drink a lot of water. But some people probably just have quirky preferences for certain kinds of water or something. Or they follow one of those weird health gurus who says you need to pee like 15 times a day.

    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      In other news, I made a quick and easy frozen limeade pie: thawed limeade concentrate, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream and 2 graham cracker crusts. Beat the limeade and condensed milk together, fold in whipped cream and pour into pie crusts. Freeze overnight. You’re welcome.

      Thank you.  That sounds delicious.

    14. 14.

      steve g

      I don’t understand why GOPers and MAGAs aren’t more embarrassed by their guy’s hair. He is bald on top, with hanks of long hair growing from the sides and back of his head swirled around on top and coated in hair spray to make it look like he has hair on top. It is easily the most ridiculous hair of any US politician in the 20th or 21st century.

    16. 16.

      Bedraggled and Bedazzled

      @craigie: well, I was in a traffic jam standstill last Thursday for 30 minutes on Hwy 183 in Austin, 110 degrees, and was awfully glad I habitually carry water with me and my grandrugrats… The car’s AC was struggling.

    17. 17.

      Quinerly

      @frosty:

      I was an eye roller too. Then I moved to the High Desert at 7000 ft. Dehydration is a big deal. I also am a beer drinker. Now I drink a glass of water with my beer. Especially, the 7% IPAs.

    18. 18.

      craigie

      @Alison Rose: Well the whole “you need to drink a million gallons of water each day” has been debunked multiple times, so that’s no excuse.

      Health is one thing, fashion is another. This is fashion.

    22. 22.

      Freemark

      @craigie: I think it’s like phones. Growing up , for my gen,  you dealt with not having a phone nearby a lot of the time. Now I get anxious if I realize I left the house without it. Same with water. Growing up no one carried water around normally. Water bottles weren’t a thing. Some kids had canteens but only used them for camping and long hikes. Now water bottles are ubiquitous and no need to be looking for a water hose or public water fountain (ick!).

    25. 25.

      Argiope

      @craigie: As a constant water carrier myself, I have to wonder why the heck you care.  I get it if they are using a million plastic bottles.  But if it’s reusable, get a new peeve.  Honestly. Why would anyone have a problem with someone else being more comfortable? I don’t get it.  I’m also gonna guess you’ve never had a hot flash.  Cold water at those times is a sanity saver.

    26. 26.

      kalakal

      @craigie: Depends where I am. I spent a lot of my youth in Qatar and it was hammered into us to drink a lot. I still have the habit but don’t tend to carry water around unless I’m going for a long(ish) walk. I do drink water like crazy throughout the day though.

      I just refill a plastic bottle till it wears out.

    28. 28.

      CaseyL

      When I was a kid, if I got thirsty, there was usually a cafe or water fountain or something nearby I could get a drink. Now there aren’t – or, rather, there are still cafes, but they charge you for a glass of water. So I carry water with me rather than pay $2 or $3 dollars for the stuff.

    29. 29.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @craigie: I drank water out of the hose in the backyard as a kid. I also gulped gallons from the drinking fountain at school in order to spend more time out of class.  I don’t remember drinking much water inside my house as a kid.  Now I drink much more at home but don’t need to bring it everywhere.

    33. 33.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Alison Rose: Yes.  I spend hours in sun on tennis courts and often don’t drink enough water.  Carrying water is a good habit.  Especially if you are traveling or at altitude.

    35. 35.

      smith

      @Quinerly: Yeah, I don’t think “the president made me do it” is going to be  very convincing. The Constitution is clear that the states govern appointment of electors, not the president.

    37. 37.

      Yarrow

      In other news, I made a quick and easy frozen limeade pie: thawed limeade concentrate, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream and 2 graham cracker crusts. Beat the limeade and condensed milk together, fold in whipped cream and pour into pie crusts. Freeze overnight. You’re welcome.

      Interesting. My neighbor brought me Brazilian lemonade, which I’d never heard of. It’s actually made with limes so should be called limeade but it isn’t, and sweetened condensed milk. It’s amazing. I thought it would be sweet but it’s not. It’s very refreshing on a very hot day. Here’s a recipe I found that seems to be like it. Brazilian lemonade.

    39. 39.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Argiope: ​
        The commander of my OCS company had gotten dehydrated sometime in his past, packed in ice to reduce his core temp dehydrated. He was obsessive about making sure that no one in his charge ever got close to being dehydrated. Early summer in southwestern Georgia is hot and humid, so we drank a lot of water (often 6-10 canteens at day).. We had more concern about wetting our pants than dehydrating.

    40. 40.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Quinerly:

      Co-defendant in Georgia says false electors met at Trump’s ‘direction’

      Shawn Still is a Georgia Republican charged alongside the former president in a racketeering conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election.

      And so it begins.

      ETA: Whoops, I assumed this was a co-defendant flipping on Trump. Doesn’t appear to be it

    41. 41.

      Mike in NC

      Watching MSNBC, where they showed Fat Bastard’s motorcade/entourage with about 30 motorcycle cops. Were they volunteers, because we know how much the police adored Trump for his support for police brutality?

    42. 42.

      Righteous Hazard

      @Quinerly: I monitor maga forums to get a sense of their current messaging and dogwhistles. They have been pushing the mugshot hard as a propaganda tool for the last several weeks. The rubes have been primed to buy mugshot merch. The grift goes on.

      I honestly don’t care. Another thing I am seeing: they are clearly huffing cope hard right now. Their cult leader is a revealed as a criminal, they are losing, and they know it. The tshirts and mugs are gonna mold and gather dust in closets and cabinets for decades, reminding them of something they desperately wish wasn’t true about their leader, and themselves.

    43. 43.

      Yarrow

      @craigie:  I actually heard a back-to-school piece on the news that said parents they should send their kids to school with a reusable water bottle because kids can’t learn well if they’re dehydrated and a lot of kids are. So it’s not just fashion. The message to carry a water bottle around with you is coming from a lot of places.

    48. 48.

      Yarrow

      @craigie:  If it’s fashion that bothers you, why is that? Are there other fashions that bug you as much? People do very strange things in the name of fashion. Same for eons.

    51. 51.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Argiope: A good army safety briefing before a weekend pass these days would go “Don’t drink and drive.  No means no.  No glove, no love. Stay hydrated.”

    52. 52.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mike in NC:

      Were they volunteers, because we know how much the police adored Trump for his support for police brutality?

      Just having the same thought as I see a lot of tweets about his motorcade (I was out to dinner with a bunch of normies and missed the moment). Was that maximum caution from local authorities, preparing for the mob scene trump was hoping, or a salute from local LEO. Probably the former. I hope.

    54. 54.

      TaMara

      @craigie: I live at altitude, in high desert. We don’t go anywhere without water. And the number of flatlanders I have to convince to drink more water when they visit…well, until they get their first headache from being dehydrated, then they are raiding my pantry for the reusable water bottles.

    60. 60.

      Argiope

      @Omnes Omnibus: OMG.  I’m a junk doctor/nurse midwife and that was pretty much my weekend safety briefing to single clients, too.  Like, have fun out there, and don’t make me give you any antibiotics when you get home from the (insert name of outdoor event with lots of people here).  Prevention, people! Reminds me of the safety video Adam posts every so often.

    61. 61.

      Quinerly

      @Righteous Hazard: the mugshot has been a big thing for them. I seem to recall merchandise his campaign was selling back in April with fake mugshots. Honestly, I was torn on having one done today. It kinda gave them what his followers wanted.

    65. 65.

      craig mcgillivray

      I’m too tired to fuck with it right now, but that mugshot background is so easy to key out that I expect various genius takes on the Internets by the time I wake up.

    66. 66.

      Jackie

      From Faux News:

      Said Trump: “They insisted on a mugshot and I agreed to do that. This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mugshot.”

      Well, Donny, that’s one more mugshot than I’ve ever had taken.

    68. 68.

      Frankensteinbeck

      MSNBC said that this was going to be the photo that goes into the history books.  I think they’re right.  This will be the photo in 50 years that children will point at and say “How did you not know this guy was evil?  LOOK at him!”

    70. 70.

      Lyrebird

      @craigie: Thanks, I have never really been to a Festivus gathering, but this airing of grievances you started is fun!

      I don’t think you work as a teacher, but correct me if I am wrong.  My biggest peeve with water bottles is that the really nice metal and glass ones clink and clank.  Very nice sounds, but if I have five different clanking sources coming through the door of the classroom at once, my brain figures something is wrong.

       

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Dehydration and heat stress are no joke, but I got a big laugh out of your story, hope you don’t mind.

    71. 71.

      Citizen Dave

      @steve g: To paraphrase Bob Segers Live Bullet banter: Same!  I’ve thought this for 10 years!  Orange Man such am embarrassing representation of a man.

    74. 74.

      Splitting Image

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      MSNBC said that this was going to be the photo that goes into the history books. I think they’re right. This will be the photo in 50 years that children will point at and say “How did you not know this guy was evil? LOOK at him!”

      Back in high school, about half of my class was made up of a clique of “free-markets-will-save-us” Randroids. I mostly have nothing but contempt for their political acumen, but they all despised this guy.

      Blind squirrels occasionally find a nut, I suppose.

    75. 75.

      glc

      @Argiope:

      get a new pet peeve

      Sounds right.

      I recommend taking on people who wear socks. Especially matched socks. There’s no justification for that. /s

      I  have to admit, I’ve been known to carry a bottle of water around, and much like Alison I don’t feel a need to explain why. Ultimately, it was part of the reason I decided to retire.

    77. 77.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Lyrebird: Hey a bunch of officer candidates running for the treeline after drinking two full canteens, riding a bus for a hour and a half, and them standing in formation for about 10 minutes to verify that everyone was present is actually pretty funny.  It was easier on the male than the female candidates though.

    78. 78.

      RaflW

      @UncleEbeneezer: How I long for the days when Republicans would rush out and do the opposite of what the Obamas suggested. “Remember, folks, please don’t gargle with razor blades! God bless, and good night.”

    79. 79.

      kalakal

      In the desert we were also given salt tablets as well as being made to glug water. These days you get packets of electrolyte powders, they’re a  good idea if you’re sweating a lot and drinking a lot of water

    82. 82.

      Mike in NC

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:  When we lived in NoVA about 20 years ago, a friend’s father passed away. He had been career Navy and was given a proper sendoff at Arlington National Cemetery. Fairfax County police provided a couple of motorcycle escorts, which we thought was a nice touch. Well, one of his daughters was a FCPD detective, so maybe it was just a family thing.

