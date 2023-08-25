Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

White supremacy is terrorism.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Battle won, war still ongoing.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Cole is on a roll !

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Where’s Our Friday Afternoon News Dump?

Where’s Our Friday Afternoon News Dump?

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Where’s our Friday afternoon news dump?  Someone needs to speak to the manager about that!

Those bastards (who predict the weather) did not give us our thunderstorm – as promised – to reduce the heat.  I would personally like to speak to the manager about that! :-)

In lieu of news, I want to share this from Tony Jay, from an earlier thread.

Tony Jay

The lights are on, but you’re not home
Your time is not your own
Your flop sweats, your body shakes
Net closes in, Fani don’t fake
You can’t sleep (Whoa) you can’t eat
There’s no doubt, you’re in deep
Your throat is tight, you can’t breathe
Another lawyer, that what you need?

Whoa, you liked to think you were immune to the law, oh yeah
It’s closer to the truth to say you, just really suck
You know you’re gonna have to face it, you’re indicted you fuck

Those docs you stole, but you can’t read
Your flunkies, are gonna plead
Your legal team, are paying fines
So many crimes, you’re doing time
And that phone call, the one Brad taped
With the orders, that you gave
Now there’s no hope, left for you
You don’t get it, man you’re screwed

Whoa, you liked to think you were immune to the law, oh yeah
It’s closer to the truth to say you, just really suck
You know you’re gonna have to face it, you’re indicted you fuck

Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck

Repeat until the cell doors slam closed!

Open thread.

Update: I do approve of this, though.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • HinTN
  • Josie
  • like a metaphor
  • Old School
  • Sure Lurkalot

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Okay, I needed that laugh. Thank you, Tony Jay!

      Maybe this evening TIFG will release new trading cards with his mugshot on them and we can all laugh at those, too.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Hope the jet stream sends the Denver weather to WG and everyone else sweltering. After a couple of weeks of mid nineties, it’s 30 degrees cooler and drizzly today. The windows are open and it feels nice!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Josie

      WaterGirl, I think we in Houston got the thunderstorm you were looking for. There was nothing about rain in the forecast, just unending heat. The high yesterday was 109.
      We were dining out al fresco to celebrate my granddaughter’s 8th birthday. Thank FSM there was a roof over our heads, since a ferocious thunderstorm cropped up out of nowhere. We finished eating with heavy winds and rain swirling around close to us. We drove home in blinding rain. Everyone on the freeway was going about 10 mph with emergency flashers on. It was so spooky. An hour later all was calm, as if nothing had happened. Tree limbs and downed lines everywhere. I’m wondering what is in store for us this fall.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.