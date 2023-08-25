Where’s our Friday afternoon news dump? Someone needs to speak to the manager about that!
Those bastards (who predict the weather) did not give us our thunderstorm – as promised – to reduce the heat. I would personally like to speak to the manager about that! :-)
In lieu of news, I want to share this from Tony Jay, from an earlier thread.
Tony Jay
The lights are on, but you’re not home
Your time is not your own
Your flop sweats, your body shakes
Net closes in, Fani don’t fake
You can’t sleep (Whoa) you can’t eat
There’s no doubt, you’re in deep
Your throat is tight, you can’t breathe
Another lawyer, that what you need?
Whoa, you liked to think you were immune to the law, oh yeah
It’s closer to the truth to say you, just really suck
You know you’re gonna have to face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Those docs you stole, but you can’t read
Your flunkies, are gonna plead
Your legal team, are paying fines
So many crimes, you’re doing time
And that phone call, the one Brad taped
With the orders, that you gave
Now there’s no hope, left for you
You don’t get it, man you’re screwed
Whoa, you liked to think you were immune to the law, oh yeah
It’s closer to the truth to say you, just really suck
You know you’re gonna have to face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck
Repeat until the cell doors slam closed!
Update: I do approve of this, though.
NEW: DoJ has been investigating the intimidation of Ruby Freeman for the better part of this year. We didn’t know until yesterday. Bet against the DoJ at your own peril. https://t.co/2SDmS3sdeq
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 25, 2023
