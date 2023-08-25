Where’s our Friday afternoon news dump? Someone needs to speak to the manager about that!

Those bastards (who predict the weather) did not give us our thunderstorm – as promised – to reduce the heat. I would personally like to speak to the manager about that! :-)

In lieu of news, I want to share this from Tony Jay, from an earlier thread.

Tony Jay

The lights are on, but you’re not home

Your time is not your own

Your flop sweats, your body shakes

Net closes in, Fani don’t fake

You can’t sleep (Whoa) you can’t eat

There’s no doubt, you’re in deep

Your throat is tight, you can’t breathe

Another lawyer, that what you need? Whoa, you liked to think you were immune to the law, oh yeah

It’s closer to the truth to say you, just really suck

You know you’re gonna have to face it, you’re indicted you fuck Those docs you stole, but you can’t read

Your flunkies, are gonna plead

Your legal team, are paying fines

So many crimes, you’re doing time

And that phone call, the one Brad taped

With the orders, that you gave

Now there’s no hope, left for you

You don’t get it, man you’re screwed Whoa, you liked to think you were immune to the law, oh yeah

It’s closer to the truth to say you, just really suck

You know you’re gonna have to face it, you’re indicted you fuck Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck

Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck

Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck

Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck

Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck

Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck

Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck

Might as well face it, you’re indicted you fuck Repeat until the cell doors slam closed!

Open thread.

Update: I do approve of this, though.