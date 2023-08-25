Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: The Most Important Dog Skill

A timeline cleanser to start the weekend. (Don’t miss the closing paragraphs!):

Animal control officers in Chattanooga, Tenn., got a call about an abandoned dog cowering beneath a car in a parking lot in January. When they arrived on the scene, they found a stray dog that couldn’t walk and was covered in splotches of oil.

They took him to the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, where a veterinarian concluded he had been hit by a car and was partially paralyzed.

“After the hit and run, he’d pulled himself to safety under the car, and we had no way of knowing how long he’d been out there,” said Lauren Mann, the animal shelter’s director of advancement.

The dog had a spinal cord injury, leaving him unable to use his back legs — or wag his tail.

He was treated for his injuries, and fitted for a canine wheelchair they had at the shelter. He took to it as soon as he was strapped in.

Mann and other shelter employees named the black-and-brown mixed breed “Ward the Wunderdog” because of his resilient nature and sweet demeanor, she said.

Once Ward gained some strength, they listed him for adoption and took him for regular physical therapy sessions at a local veterinary clinic that offered free hydrotherapy sessions for injured shelter dogs…

Then on July 11, a woman who works as a physical therapy assistant went to a Bissell Pet Foundation adoption event and saw Ward. She was immediately smitten.

Kellyn Murphy said she and her husband Matt Murphy knew they wanted him. Where other people saw a paralyzed dog who couldn’t even wag his tail, Murphy saw a loving face and a lot of potential.

“As soon as I saw him, it became my goal to get him moving and standing,” she said. “I spend my days helping people do these things, and I thought I could also help Ward.”

Kellyn Murphy hoped he’d be a fit with their three other dogs, adding that special needs animals are often overlooked, but can make great pets

Less than two weeks after taking Ward home, Murphy saw Wade lying on the floor one morning chewing a bone. Then, in what seemed like a miracle, Ward wagged his tail.

“It was a small wag, and it was only one wag, but it was definitely a wag,” she said…

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Awww, good people and Good Boy Ward!

      I’m-a save my Shasta County Republicans story for another time. No need to muck up a clean floor.

    8. 8.

      Percysowner

      We have a happy resolution to the troubled relationship between my trans grandson E and his paternal grandparents. As their normal watch E and A day approached they asked if the grandkids would be coming to their house. After a long discussion, after both boys were in bed, Grammy and Poppi have agreed to use the proper pronouns. They are going with that whatever they said, and I haven’t gotten a full account, what they meant to convey was that they love E no matter who E is. E and A did go over yesterday and things seemed to have gone fine. So crisis averted because 1) the chance of losing 2 grandkids over this was enough to have G&P rethink their attitude and 2) they really do LOVE the boys, they just can’t wrap their heads around the idea of gender not matching genitals. I remind myself that the way to change minds on the whole issue is one person at a time and knowing a trans person is the best way for those changes to happen.

      I’m sure that having E wake up one morning and realize they are wrong about being a boy will go on G&P’s list of things they pray for nightly. That list includes having both boys baptized and my daughter deciding to find God instead of being an atheist, but baby steps. All we can really ask for is that E be respected.

      Sometimes the good guys win.

