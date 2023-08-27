First shot fired over the bow, regarding the 14th amendment. And it’s not just fired at Donald Trump, but also at the hypocrites on the Supreme Court.

My summary of the part of the filing that addresses conservative members of the Supreme Court itself:

“You pretend to call yourselves strict constructionists. You overturned Roe v. Wade because a strict interpretation of the constitution doesn’t include a right to privacy. Do you guys have the balls to rule based on the constitution?”

I’m glad to see some formal actions being taken. I hope there are many, many more.

If anyone has a link to the filing itself, please share in the comments and I will add it to the thread.