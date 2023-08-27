Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Cole is on a roll !

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

This blog will pay for itself.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

After roe, women are no longer free.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

A consequence of cucumbers

This really is a full service blog.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / First (14th Amendment) Shot Fired Over the Bow

First (14th Amendment) Shot Fired Over the Bow

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

First shot fired over the bow, regarding the 14th amendment.  And it’s not just fired at Donald Trump, but also at the hypocrites on the Supreme Court.

My summary of the part of the filing that addresses conservative members of the Supreme Court itself:

“You pretend to call yourselves strict constructionists.  You overturned Roe v. Wade because a strict interpretation of the constitution doesn’t include a right to privacy.  Do you guys have the balls to rule based on the constitution?”

I’m glad to see some formal actions being taken.  I hope there are many, many more.

Florida lawyer files challenge to disqualify Trump from 2024 race, citing 14th Amendment

If anyone has a link to the filing itself, please share in the comments and I will add it to the thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Calouste
  • Geminid
  • Glory b
  • gwangung
  • JaySinWA
  • Mike in NC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • patrick II
  • PaulWartenberg
  • piratedan
  • RepubAnon
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • Urza

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      patrick II

      Do you guys have the balls to rule based on the constitution?”

      Insulting judges means this isn’t a filing that is meant to win.
      And, just generally, a law without an enforcement mechanism is an aspiration.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Needs moar trial. We need an independent finding of fact before trying to disqualify Trump.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      patrick II

      @Omnes Omnibus:
      Well, Watergirl often sounds very lawyer-like.
      I am obviously, very literal.  Also not a careful enough reader.  “my summary” is very clear.

      My second sentence still stands.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: I agree.  The court in which this is filed could choose to hear evidence on the issue of insurrection or other similar disqualifying actions, but I suspect that they will punt based on the current lack of a criminal conviction.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anonymous At Work

      They’ll state that this requires a final adjudication on merits.  District court selection will matter, but I can see several circumstances where courts slow-walk things.  I can see a few dozen appeals pre-trial about how such a trial would occur (who is defendant?  Florida Secretary of State or TFG?), the substance of a trial since this provision is untested, and a search for the method of finding of fact, since TFG and/or GQP of DeSantis would want a jury.

      I see this going nowhere without a conviction in DC, and being mooted by the election (14 months of legal wrangling for nothing) without reaching a precedent to speed things up next time or for Congress-critters that aided/abetted the January 6th insurrection.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Omnes Omnibus: 14 months of pre-trial briefing and appeals of pre-trial orders.  Proper forum, defendant, intervenors, standard for finding of fact, judge vs. jury, etc.  Section 3 is not self-executing except to people who formally declared war on the US, aka traitors of the Confederacy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Urza

      @Anonymous At Work: You are probably right that it all gets dropped after the election, but it would most definitely be good for the nation if it continued regardless of the outcome of the election.  Being able to eliminate all those who assisted from all government office would make a massive difference in the body politic.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Anonymous At Work: Section 3 is not self-executing except to people who formally declared war on the US, aka traitors of the Confederacy.

      @Omnes Omnibus: I suspect that they will punt based on the current lack of a criminal conviction.

      As it should be. Imagine if any random Secretary of State or other empowered individual could simply declare someone ineligible for office based on any perceived abrogation of duty without having it properly adjudicated.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Glory b

      Off the top of my head, I recall that there is a judge that ruled a successful candidate for sheriff could not take office because of participation in January 6, saying that it meets the definition of an insurrection. So, maybe a precedent?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      piratedan

      isn’t this applying what took place in New Mexico with the Otero County Commissioner being kicked off the ballot based on his J6 Conviction?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      @Glory b: There is a difference.  He was convicted:

      Link

      A New Mexico District Court judge on Tuesday ordered the removal of Republican Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from his elected position and barred him for life from serving in elected federal and state positions. This ruling marks the first time an elected official is set to be unseated by court order as a result of participating in or supporting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

      . . .

      Griffin was among the mob that stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the election. He was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, and convicted this past summer of illegally entering or remaining on restricted grounds. Griffin was sentenced to 14 days in jail, but was given credit for time served.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RepubAnon

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: That’s my concern.  Imagine a Republican Secretary of State in, say, Texas, ruling that Joe Biden was barred from political office because he wasn’t building the border wall, and thus removing Joe from the primary ballot.

      We’d need at least a civil trial holding Trump responsible for damages.  The convictions of various J6 defendants for insurrection should help.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @Glory b: That was the Otero County, New Mexico Sheriff Couy Griffin(?). * New Mexico citizens used his conviction for offenses during the January 6 Insurrection to disqualify him from office by means of a civil suit in state court.

      A friend was just discussing 14th Amendment disqualification and suggested that there would be lawsuits in state courts to exclude presidential Electors for Trump from the states’ ballots. He thought Trump would have to be convicted on the charges Jack Smith brought in DC first though.

      * or maybe he was a County Commissioner.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @sdhays: Oh, don’t even get me started on this new segregation regime they’re attempting to start. I’m considering stopping all my tax withholding over this.

      But there’s a distinct difference here. One is a problem that only exists in theory, the other is a reality that hasn’t been adjudicated.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JaySinWA

      This particular case is likely going nowhere. I could see joint challenges from several state officials getting off the ground but this looks like a Quixotic maneuver from an individual.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.