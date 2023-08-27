So apparently Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar has a honey/cayenne version, something I did not notice when purchasing the other day. This came as quite a surprise to me as I did my morning shot of cider vinegar. Not that it was too sweet or spicy, but just because it was not what I expected at all. It reminded me of a time many many moons ago when we had been doing shots of tequila all night and someone slid me a shot of rumpleminz and I projectile vomited out of my nose.

At any rate, just thought I should check in. Something you should know about me is that not only do I have ADHD, but also I am an excessive person. I overdo everything. I will drink to excess, eat to excess, do drugs to excess, if I am on a fitness kick I will work out or diet to excess, I will garden to excess, sleep to excess, EVERYTHING. I do nothing in moderation and I hate myself for that.

But then, I get hyperfixated on something else and then do that to excess until I don’t. All of which is a longwinded way of telling you that I still intend to have a spanish learning group and that I have not forgotten and have been doing duolingo myself, but still need a little more time to get something together.