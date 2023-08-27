Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ramblings

So apparently Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar has a honey/cayenne version, something I did not notice when purchasing the other day. This came as quite a surprise to me as I did my morning shot of cider vinegar. Not that it was too sweet or spicy, but just because it was not what I expected at all. It reminded me of a time many many moons ago when we had been doing shots of tequila all night and someone slid me a shot of rumpleminz and I projectile vomited out of my nose.

At any rate, just thought I should check in. Something you should know about me is that not only do I have ADHD, but also I am an excessive person. I overdo everything. I will drink to excess, eat to excess, do drugs to excess, if I am on a fitness kick I will work out or diet to excess, I will garden to excess, sleep to excess, EVERYTHING. I do nothing in moderation and I hate myself for that.

But then, I get hyperfixated on something else and then do that to excess until I don’t. All of which is a longwinded way of telling you that I still intend to have a spanish learning group and that I have not forgotten and have been doing duolingo myself, but still need a little more time to get something together.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      No One You Know

      Good Lord, John, are we related?!

      Can confirm that a minor update to a bathroom became a remodel. This outcome was not listed on the cautionary panel of the can of paint I bought.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It is always a pleasure to see a post from you, John.

      If you’re going to hate yourself for doing everything to excess, at least please don’t hate yourself to excess. ‘Mkay?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      It is going to be pretty hot here in San Diego the next few days.  I broke out a small power washer for the first time in probably 4 or 5 years and hosed down the front and back walls of the house.  Lots of dark dirt came out.  After about 20 minutes the front is dry (this is where the Sun is presently).  The back will need a few more hours to dry.  After that, I have to sweep up all of the small bits of paint and stucco that came off.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      It reminded me of a time many many moons ago when we had been doing shots of tequila all night and someone slid me a shot of rumpleminz and I projectile vomited out of my nose.

      Thanks for that?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      @No One You Know:

       

      This outcome was not listed on the cautionary panel of the can of paint I bought.

      As I recall, the only warnings on the last can of paint I bought had to do with not sniffing it or otherwise ingesting it.

      Speaking of bathroom remodeling, I need a new toilet for the front bathroom. The bolts are so rusted that I cannot get them off, which in turn makes it hard to make room for the new toilet. I probably will just call a plumber for this one.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Doc Sardonic

      @J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian): if you have one, a Dremel tool with a grinding wheel, or an oscillating saw with a metal cutting blade will take care of that. More extreme method is going to the home improvement store or order off of Evilzon a package of toilet jello and when that sets up introduce the toilet base to a hammer.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      El Cruzado

      Happy to help with Spanish if the opportunity arises. All these years of lurking around here deserve some effort back.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      laura

      I’ve been struggling with a season obsession the last handful of weeks. It’s been a great peach season and peeled frozen peaches, vanilla ice cream and buttermilk makes the most tangy sweet and delicious peach milkshake one can have. The buttermilk cuts the sweetness of the ice cream and elevates the sweetness of the peaches. Freezing the peaches keeps the milkshake from being too runny. It’s all I can do to keep it at 2 per week.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      frosty

      @Starfish: Ms F and I are taking weekly Zoom lessons with a Spanish teacher. I agree – stringing words into a sentence is extraordinarily difficult. Like when he asks me what my Saturday plans are.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      @Doc Sardonic:   Thanks for the suggestion.  I do have a small dremmel-like tool (bought from Harbor Freight for under $10).  Maybe some gentle grinding can help.  I have not heard of the jello—I am always looking for ways to use the Universal Tool.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      wmd

      Are you planning on having group chats in Spanish over Zoom – preferably with some mechanism for a native speaker to help improve pronunciation?

      There are apps pairing learners using DuoLingo or Babbel with native speakers for practice. Tandem? I’m confident the jackaltariat has opinions on this and you’ll get some advice.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      marklar

      John, as a fellow traveller with ADD, I’d like to share how I define the acronym…”Attention Distribution Difference”. We don’t have a deficit in attention– we focus it in different ways (often in the way you describe, i.e., hyperfocus). Contextualizing it as a difference instead of a deficit helps reframe it from something “bad” to simply a different way of thinking. Like many differences, the “deficit” arises from an interaction between cognitive style and environment.  For instance, the gene most linked to AD(H)D– DRD47R allele– has been found to predict a host of poor behavioral outcomes in urban social structures, but may actually confer advantages for people in rural areas (see https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18544160/). In other words, the deficit isn’t in the gene/brain wiring, but in the person/environment interaction.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt Smith

      Yay. I’m an ADHDer too. So if it’s slipped your mind, as things often slip my mind, I offered to help with a Spanish group, maybe with an intro-to-Spanish spiel or an intro to Spanish pronunciation. Or open to other ideas.
      (Former linguist, fluent in Spanish)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kelly

      @No One You Know: A small riverfront cabin in my neighborhood changed hands to the younger generation. The remodel became a tear down primarily due to carpenter ants. If they’d waited a year the Beachie Fire would have burnt it down for them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      wmd

      @frosty (reply button did not populate this)

      It comes with practice. One day you’re struggling, the next it comes fast, and then suddenly it just flows.

      At that point you are still making some grammar mistakes – word order, conjugation mis-matches, and verb tense errors. But you can express pretty complex things.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      BeautifulPlumage

      It reminded me of a time many many moons ago when we had been doing shots of tequila all night and someone slid me a shot of rumpleminz and I projectile vomited out of my nose.

      Oh My God, my friend did that to me once. No nose action, but forever put off peppermint schnapps.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @marklar: that’s a much better way of looking at it. Neurodiversity is real, but our society is structured around one type and dismissive of any other.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Almost Retired

      As I write this, I am just about to go back on to Duolingo Spanish to make sure I don’t get demoted from my semi-lofty status in the Obsidian League today.  Oh the humiliation.   I have come to crave the approval of those cartoon people and animals.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      oldster

      Drink confusions:
      I once found a half-gallon jug of apple cider in the fridge, poured out a cold glass and took a big swig, only to find out that it was homemade chicken-broth from a few carcasses. It even had the same cloudy particulate look of good apple cider. I don’t recall whether it went up my nose, but I do remember being unhappy about it.

      My wife looked in the fridge for a mason jar of iced coffee and pulled out instead some black olives in their juice, decanted from can to jar. it did not hit the spot.

      In both of these cases, the substance delivered was not intrinsically repellent. Chicken broth and olive brine both have their places in the world, and they are. not tastes that I hate. But when the gap between what you expect and what you get is that large, the shock is distinctly unpleasant.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      oldster

      @J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian):

      If your Dremel-like tool is a rotary grinder, then the attachment you want is a cut-off wheel. It’s a very thin disc of abrasive, might remind you of an old time Necco Wafer. Fixed on a mandrel or arbor, i.e. a spinning center axis that fits into the Dremel chuck, the thin disc of abrasive does a very good job of cutting metal. Though, it also wears itself to a smaller and smaller disc, as part of its action. Don’t worry, it is supposed to be a kamikaze cutter, just figure you’ll need a few discs for each bolt.

      Depending on the size of the nuts, their condition, and your access in tight spaces, you might also consider a nut-splitter as a way to crack the nuts off the ends of the bolts. Not a power-tool, just operated by a wrench and elbow-grease.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      divF

      @laura:

      It’s all I can do to keep it at 2 per week.

      Now that you’ve told us this, I will need to figure out how to keep it at 2 per day.

      I guess I can minimize the ice cream and note that peach season is going to run out soon.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      narya

      I’ve also been doing Duolingo! (Autoincorrect tried to turn that to dueling, which is not the same thing at all.) Plus I dug out an old “Spanish for dummies” book I’d purchased a million years ago.

      Dinner tonight is a variation on the shrimp in rose recipe in the FYNYT–gonna add pasta, plus some other veggies, plus garlic and onion. Blueberry crisp for dessert, w/ peach ice cream.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Greg Ferguson

      Just hang on, Cole.
      Carousels keep going around – there will be another horsie….
      ❤❤❤❤❤❤🤠💋
      [Only carnival ride that didn’t scare the shit out of me when I was 4,
      Still have clown-phobia…..

      Reply

