Guest Post: Note from Alison Rose

Alison Rose:

Hello jackals,

I want to first extend my deep gratitude to John and WaterGirl for front-paging this for me. It’s a huge favor and I am very appreciative.

I’m currently on State Disability Insurance due to health issues that caused me to have to leave my job last fall. SDI in California is only for one year, and my claim will expire at the end of September. At that time, I will be applying for SSDI (I cannot do so before the claim expires), but having been through this before in my early 30s, I know that process can take a few months. I have no other income and no savings. So I am humbly hoping that this community will be able to help me through this interim period*.  If you are inclined to help out, here is the link to the GoFundMe.

I’ve talked on here about other health issues I’ve dealt with in the recent past. Alongside those issues I also developed what became a diagnosis of acute anxiety and panic disorder, which eventually grew to include agoraphobia. For a few years, it was mostly under control. I was somewhat limited but still able to go to the store and such, and once I got my office job in fall of 2018, go to work every day.

But it kept getting worse, making those things harder and harder to do, and in late summer/early fall of 2019, it really began to spiral. (I have no idea why — there is nothing I can point to at that time in my life as a reason.) Once the pandemic hit and quarantine started, and I was working from home and being told by the government not to go anywhere, at first it felt like a gift. But it quickly proved to be the opposite. It’s sort of like when you have poison oak or chickenpox and the only thing you want to do is scratch all over even knowing that will make it worse. For agoraphobia, lockdown was scratching the itch, and it felt great, until it didn’t.

At this point, I have not left my apartment in a year and a half, other than a few trips to the trash chute about 15 feet from my door (we have a trash service so I only have to use the chute sporadically). My brothers take my mom grocery shopping every Saturday and they stop by here so she can bring my mail upstairs to me. I use a laundry service even though there is a laundry room on the premises. I use Instacart for all of my shopping. And so on.

And in case you were wondering: Yes, it sucks! Massively! I haven’t felt sunlight on my skin in all this time. The only fresh air I get is by standing at the open window. I can’t do my own shopping and have to rely on the not-always-reliable Instacart people. I can’t browse in the bookstore, literally my favorite activity. I couldn’t see my favorite band when they came through NorCal on tour. I can’t visit my mother or brothers or friends. And worst of all, I couldn’t visit my father in his last days, something I’ll never forgive myself for.

I’ve tried to find remote work, but it’s complicated by my illness. I was a customer service rep for a local mail order small business. When quarantine began, we all started working from home, and they let me continue doing so even after everyone else was back in the office. For a while, it was fine. But the agoraphobia kept growing, and eventually it began to affect being on the phone. It’s hard to explain, but being on the phone with someone, especially in a situation like work calls where I can’t just end the call when I need to, is the same as being in their physical presence, which is not something most people with agoraphobia can do. I began having attack symptoms while on customer calls.

For me, panic attacks can become physical, full-body attacks that have at times led to complete temporary paralysis, for which I’ve had to be taken to the ER by EMTs more than once. It is a terrifying experience. I tried to push through, but as fall approached last year and we were getting into our busy season, I knew there was no way I could cope with it. I had a lot of other duties as the department lead and the only one who knew how to do much of the work, and I asked for accommodation, and they said no. And unfortunately, finding a job that is 100% remote, does not involve the phone, and that I have any qualifications for at all has proved futile.

I’m not looking to dwell in the lap of luxury. I just want to be able to pay the rent on this hovel I live in, pay my PG&E, phone, and internet bills, buy groceries, and a few other basics. I’m hoping to bring in enough to bridge the gap between SDI and SSDI**. I will be eternally grateful to all of you for your kindness and generosity. You may be vicious jackals, but you’re also mensches of the highest order. Thanks, friends.

*The GFM is in my mother’s name. The money will be going to her account and she will use it to cover my living expenses.

**I’m aware that not all SSDI claims are approved on the first go-round. I was fortunate the first time that mine was, but I realize it’s not a guarantee. However, that stress is not something I can add to all the other stress I have at this moment, so we can leave that little nugget be.

Alison

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Matt Smith

      I feel for you. I’m sorry you have to go public this way. Wishing you more understanding and support than you expect. And I hope you find your way to the self-forgiveness that today seems impossible.

    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      I just chipped in. Best of luck, Alison. We value your contribution to this site.

      ETA: I have mild agoraphobia, and I know it’s not something you can just talk yourself out of. And I know that Covid seemed to help but it’s been worse ever since.

    3. 3.

      RSA

      Best of luck, Alison.

      I’m aware that not all SSDI claims are approved on the first go-round. I was fortunate the first time that mine was, but I realize it’s not a guarantee.

      Chart 11 on this SSDI Program page from 2020 has this caption:

      The final award rate for disabled-worker applicants has varied over time, averaging 31 percent for claims filed from 2010 through 2019. The percentage of applicants awarded benefits at the initial claims level averaged 21 percent over the same period and ranged from a high of 23 percent to a low of 20 percent. The percentages of applicants awarded at the reconsideration and hearing levels have averaged 2 percent and 8 percent, respectively. Denied disability claims have averaged 67 percent.

      When I had to deal with SSDI, I followed the advice of hiring a lawyer. It’s an additional expense, but I think it streamlined the process, maybe improved the chances, and certainly provided more peace of mind.

    6. 6.

      TEL

      Donated. I hope SSDI comes through quickly for you. Like you, I’m a north bay jackal and we’ve got to stick together!

    8. 8.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I love and appreciate your comments here. I wish I could chip in more, but I’ve had to put all donations/ subscriptions on hold until I find a job myself (promising interview scheduled for Tue). Please stay involved here and keep up the fight.

    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Donated. Even if we haven’t been in your exact situation, many (if not most) of us here have spent time in the vicinity. I always love to see your name pop up in comments, and I hope you’ll be in a better space soon. Good luck to you.

    18. 18.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      sorry to hear about your problems. i hope you can figure out a way to get a handle on them. MI’s are very difficult to deal with. i speak from personal experience. i’m a highly medicated, regularly treated, crazy person. bipolar as can be.

      have you tried SSI? it’s easier to clear the procedural hurdles and there are lower bars.

    22. 22.

      skerry

      I’m in.

      As a fellow traveler through SSDI, I also urge you to get an attorney to push the application through.

    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In for $25, wish I could do more.

      When I filed for my SSDI I used a lawyer. Still got initially denied but he was able to expedite my appeal as he already had all my records and paperwork. It didn’t cost me a dime up front and he got his compensation out of my back benefits, and at that he was limited by law as to how much he could take.
      He was very helpful and well worth the money.

    24. 24.

      Alison Rose

      Hello all. Just want to pop in to say thanks again to John and WG, thanks to everyone who has given and in advance to everyone else who will. It was exceeeeeeedingly hard for me to ask them to do this (as John called me out on when I first messaged him, haha), not because I don’t like to ask for help but because I have constant imposter syndrome and always wonder if I deserve it. But anyway…many many thanks all around to all of you.

      Regarding the lawyer thing — I was one of the fortunate ones my first time around, and my SSDI was approved right away. (Well, not “right away” but without the denial/appeal process.) But that was for a different illness, one where you could glance at my medical chart for two seconds and be like “Uh yeah this is not a well person”. It’s possible I might need legal help this time, since I don’t know if the federal government looks less empathetically on mental health vs physical health, and I will look into that.

      Thank you again, folks. Endless gratitude 💜💜💜

    25. 25.

      sab

      @RSA: I agree with you on hiring the lawyer. We went through that with my husband 15 years ago. I don’t think he would have won without the lawyer. As I remember, they usually work on a contingency basis with very strict limits on the percent they can charge.

      Alison, you are among the handful of non-front page jackals that keep this blog alive by active, responsible commenting.

    28. 28.

      oldster

      I chipped in a little something, to say “thanks for your comments,” and to say “BJ’ers gotta stick together,” and to say “Slava Ukraine” — I appreciate your unstinting support for Ukraine on Adams’ posts.

      You’ll get through this, and things will get better. And then you’ll bail my ass out one day, too.

    29. 29.

      raven

      @Alison Rose: Ah, the old imposter syndrome, I know it well. Vietnam and not a hint of a scratch, broken back and a full (up until now 50 some years later), a doctorate but never felt like an academic, fancy title in my last few years at work and still an outsider. The lesson?  The Only Time is Now!

    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Alison Rose: I have constant imposter syndrome

      I think many share in that, I know I do. I finally had to quit the union because at the end of the day I couldn’t even grip the steering wheel of my car. I put off filing for 5 years working little side jobs where I could get them but eventually even that became impossible.

    33. 33.

      Almost Retired

      @Alison Rose:  Please let me know through WaterGirl if you need a referral to a Social Security lawyer.  I am a long-time employment lawyer in Los Angeles (with a short stint in San Francisco), so I coordinate with Social Security lawyers/specialists quite often for some of my disability discrimination clients.  As you might suspect, the process is tougher for mental disability claims.

      Good luck!

    34. 34.

      persistentillusion

      In for a bit.  As was said higher up, we’ve all been near there if not there.  You are greatly valued as a commenter and help some much to keep the blog both active and welcoming.

    37. 37.

      oldster

      @raven:

      A lot of really smart people suffer from imposter syndrome.

      I always wanted to have it, because then I would have been really smart. The best I could do was sort of imposter imposter syndrome.

      I also knew an artist once who worked in oils and suffered from impasto syndrome. But maybe that’s laying it on too thick.

    38. 38.

      sab

      @Almost Retired: That is good to know. When we went looking for a lawyer in Ohio I asked a cousin-in-law in Marin County who was a Social Security lawyer (long since retired.)  He got us a good specialist lawyer that we would never have found otherwise.

    39. 39.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: One was Fed one was state. School and the GI Bill plus the Illinois Division of Rehab got me through school and that swell Urbana Park District job!

