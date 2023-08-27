Alison Rose:

Hello jackals,

I want to first extend my deep gratitude to John and WaterGirl for front-paging this for me. It’s a huge favor and I am very appreciative.

I’m currently on State Disability Insurance due to health issues that caused me to have to leave my job last fall. SDI in California is only for one year, and my claim will expire at the end of September. At that time, I will be applying for SSDI (I cannot do so before the claim expires), but having been through this before in my early 30s, I know that process can take a few months. I have no other income and no savings. So I am humbly hoping that this community will be able to help me through this interim period*. If you are inclined to help out, here is the link to the GoFundMe.

I’ve talked on here about other health issues I’ve dealt with in the recent past. Alongside those issues I also developed what became a diagnosis of acute anxiety and panic disorder, which eventually grew to include agoraphobia. For a few years, it was mostly under control. I was somewhat limited but still able to go to the store and such, and once I got my office job in fall of 2018, go to work every day.

But it kept getting worse, making those things harder and harder to do, and in late summer/early fall of 2019, it really began to spiral. (I have no idea why — there is nothing I can point to at that time in my life as a reason.) Once the pandemic hit and quarantine started, and I was working from home and being told by the government not to go anywhere, at first it felt like a gift. But it quickly proved to be the opposite. It’s sort of like when you have poison oak or chickenpox and the only thing you want to do is scratch all over even knowing that will make it worse. For agoraphobia, lockdown was scratching the itch, and it felt great, until it didn’t.

At this point, I have not left my apartment in a year and a half, other than a few trips to the trash chute about 15 feet from my door (we have a trash service so I only have to use the chute sporadically). My brothers take my mom grocery shopping every Saturday and they stop by here so she can bring my mail upstairs to me. I use a laundry service even though there is a laundry room on the premises. I use Instacart for all of my shopping. And so on.

And in case you were wondering: Yes, it sucks! Massively! I haven’t felt sunlight on my skin in all this time. The only fresh air I get is by standing at the open window. I can’t do my own shopping and have to rely on the not-always-reliable Instacart people. I can’t browse in the bookstore, literally my favorite activity. I couldn’t see my favorite band when they came through NorCal on tour. I can’t visit my mother or brothers or friends. And worst of all, I couldn’t visit my father in his last days, something I’ll never forgive myself for.

I’ve tried to find remote work, but it’s complicated by my illness. I was a customer service rep for a local mail order small business. When quarantine began, we all started working from home, and they let me continue doing so even after everyone else was back in the office. For a while, it was fine. But the agoraphobia kept growing, and eventually it began to affect being on the phone. It’s hard to explain, but being on the phone with someone, especially in a situation like work calls where I can’t just end the call when I need to, is the same as being in their physical presence, which is not something most people with agoraphobia can do. I began having attack symptoms while on customer calls.

For me, panic attacks can become physical, full-body attacks that have at times led to complete temporary paralysis, for which I’ve had to be taken to the ER by EMTs more than once. It is a terrifying experience. I tried to push through, but as fall approached last year and we were getting into our busy season, I knew there was no way I could cope with it. I had a lot of other duties as the department lead and the only one who knew how to do much of the work, and I asked for accommodation, and they said no. And unfortunately, finding a job that is 100% remote, does not involve the phone, and that I have any qualifications for at all has proved futile.

I’m not looking to dwell in the lap of luxury. I just want to be able to pay the rent on this hovel I live in, pay my PG&E, phone, and internet bills, buy groceries, and a few other basics. I’m hoping to bring in enough to bridge the gap between SDI and SSDI**. I will be eternally grateful to all of you for your kindness and generosity. You may be vicious jackals, but you’re also mensches of the highest order. Thanks, friends.

*The GFM is in my mother’s name. The money will be going to her account and she will use it to cover my living expenses.

**I’m aware that not all SSDI claims are approved on the first go-round. I was fortunate the first time that mine was, but I realize it’s not a guarantee. However, that stress is not something I can add to all the other stress I have at this moment, so we can leave that little nugget be.

Alison