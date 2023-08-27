(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last night, the russians carried out another massive missile attack against Ukraine. Air defense systems shot down all four cruise missiles (X-101/X-55/X-555 types). The russians also launched decoy targets. Several private homes were damaged by debris from intercepted missiles. So far, reportedly, only two people were lightly injured. 📷 @police_kyiv_obl

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Decisions will be made this week that will further strengthen our warriors – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! At the end of this week – another week of our, Ukrainian, strength – it is time to sum up the results. The results of our gratitude. To those Ukrainians who have distinguished themselves the most in protecting lives and Ukraine over the past seven days. Our warriors, our rescuers. Soldier Yaroslav Bevz – a warrior of the 47th separate mechanized brigade. He was one of the first in the assault group to enter and gain a foothold in Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia. He was the one who returned the Ukrainian flag to the school in Robotyne that had been destroyed by the Russians. Thank you, Yaroslav! Thank you to all your brothers-in-arms! And to all our other warriors of different ranks, from different units, who are doing everything possible to ensure that our flag is in all its rightful places, throughout the territory of our state! Our combat medics – thank you for your heroism, for every life saved of our warriors! Today, I would like to recognize soldier Yana Khvostikova, a medical orderly of the medical company, and junior sergeant Tetiana Sviatets, a nurse of the 47th brigade. Thank you! Soldier Danylo Marushchak, a tank commander from the 53rd separate mechanized brigade. He fights on the outskirts of Avdiivka. He fights bravely. And he fights with precision. Thank you! Senior sailor Oleksandr Nosal. The 37th separate marine brigade. Thank you for your bravery, Oleksandr! Junior Sergeant Volodymyr Makarevych, a drone operator, is very efficient. The 46th separate airmobile brigade. Thank you, Volodymyr, for every hit! Senior Lieutenant Volodymyr Fomin, an artilleryman of the 36th separate marine brigade. Thank you for the systematic and powerful destruction of the occupiers! Our Special Forces personnel – Junior Lieutenant Yaroslav Rashchupkin, Senior Sergeant Semen Denysenko and Junior Sergeant Serhiy Bolotnyi. The guys are working in the north of our country, protecting Ukraine from Russian saboteurs. Thank you for your defense of our Sumy region! I would also like to mention the warriors who are protecting Ukrainians from Shaheds. I thank each and every one of them! I would especially like to mention senior soldiers Olena Klymova, Oleksandr Kiyashko, and soldier Vitaliy Vovloshyn. Thank you for your coordinated actions and successful destruction of targets! Our rescuers… employees of the State Emergency Service from different regions of Ukraine. In particular, Odesa region. Those who took part in the liquidation of the consequences of terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure… Chief Master Sergeants of the Civil Defense Service Mykhailo Shyshman and Petro Stankov, Major of the Civil Defense Service Valentyn Sali… Thank you! Dnipropetrovsk region… Chief Master Sergeants of the Civil Defense Service Maksym Veklych and Ihor Tarasenko, Senior Lieutenant of the Civil Defense Service Serhiy Makarenko… They personally evacuated the wounded from the destroyed bus station in Dnipro after the Russian attack and rescued a man from under the rubble. And this is just one of the episodes of their work. I am grateful for saving Ukrainians! Zaporizhzhia region… A very difficult direction. Sergeants of the Civil Defense Service Oleksandr Tsyhypa and Serhiy Panchenko – thank you guys for your work in Orikhiv. Sergeant of the Civil Defense Service Yevhen Puzanov and Captain of the Civil Defense Service Oleh Novokhatko – thank you! Both of them distinguished themselves in the city of Huliaipole after the Russian shelling. They saved lives. And today – without names, without details, but there is something to recognize our intelligence officers and special services for. The personnel of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Security Service of Ukraine. All of them. Well done indeed! I am proud of our warriors! I am proud of our people! As usual, there will be meetings of the Staff this week. The agenda is already set. In particular, there will be decisions that will allow us to further strengthen our warriors. Allow military commanders to prepare the infrastructure for new Ukrainian aircraft more actively. Allow diplomats to promote everything that our warriors need more actively in communication with partners. The requests from each of the units are very clear. This is exactly what the results of Ukrainian diplomacy should be. Glory to all who defend Ukraine and Ukrainians! Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

Captain Andrii Pilshchykov From the first days of russian aggression, they defended Ukraine’s skies and were never defeated in battle. Their inspiring courage

Will forever be remembered by a grateful nation.

This is the Ghost of Kyiv mural. The tweet translates as:

Kyiv, Mezhihirska 5.

The cost 2:

Farewell to a Hero. On Friday in Kyiv, a farewell was held for Ihor Voievodin, a Japanese Studies student at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. He had been given a deferment, but when the enemy besieged the capital, under the call sign ‘Stitch,’ he became a sniper. He didn’t give his life in vain. Ukraine will be victorious. But at a tragically steep price… 📷 libkos

Why is it news when two American officials call reporters to anonymously share opinions about the war in Ukraine, but not news when Ukraine raids Crimea, destroys an important Russian air-defense system, induces a Russian pilot to defect, and takes back territory? — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) August 26, 2023

This is a very good question!

And Tatarigami has some thoughts on the reporting based on these anonymous sources and leaks. First tweet from the thread with the rest from the Thread Reader App and then a couple of follow on tweets with Q&A:

🧵I came across an article today in The Washington Post that discusses the counter-offensive. I usually refrain from criticizing leaks, recognizing the importance of journalistic work. Nevertheless, in light of the statement in the article, I want to provide some counterpoints: pic.twitter.com/3nOaqvpLb9 — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 27, 2023

2/ It is challenging to ascertain the credibility of the official giving the commentary. It remains unclear whether the statement accurately reflects Pentagon’s stance, if it was a journalist’s interpretation of an official’s words, or it was an actual statement 3/ Should we accept this statement at face value, it is arguably one of the worst statements I have encountered recently. The statement raises doubts regarding the authenticity of the statement itself. Drones play a pivotal role in minimizing the risk to servicememebers lives 4/ The majority of frontlines are heavily mined and under constant surveillance by drones, maximizing the risk of reconnaissance missions. Opting to jeopardize human lives over the loss of a drone not only lacks compassion but is also imprudent and devoid of logical rationale. 5/ Whether it’s just an inaccurate reporting or an unreliable source, I hope that this statement is a misrepresentation of someone’s remarks, rather than an actual viewpoint originating from within the Pentagon. This argument just doesn’t hold water

The question is whether they genuinely meant this, or if it was extracted from the context of some conversation between officials and subsequently presented to the public through misinterpretation. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 27, 2023

Yep, I have being trying to address this issue, but the most common response I get is: "we don't make cheap crap". Very cheap and unreliable, or overly expensive and too slow in production and numbers – both represent extremes. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 27, 2023

To be fair, I discourage personal harassment of journalists and bullying them online for articles or opinions Let's stick to debating ideas, not individuals. Nonetheless, I have the right to criticize weak points in this article as part of freedom of expression as well — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 27, 2023

Robotyne:

ROBOTYNE AXIS /1650 UTC 27 AUG/ Heavy fighting continues at Robotyne and Verbove. RU & UKR trade drone, air and artillery strikes. RU fighting from prepared positions in Novoprokopivka and Verbove. Fighting ongoing in vicinity of key terrain near Hill 166. pic.twitter.com/4gskotax5A — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) August 27, 2023

This is a detailed map heavy assessment of what the Ukrainians are doing in Robotyne. First tweet from the thread followed by the rest from the Thread Reader App:

The Ukrainian offensive in the Robotyne sector has progressed, and the first Russian main defence line has been reached. In this thread we’ll take a closer look at the main defensive line and what might happen next. This thread includes high resolution satellite imagery. 🧵 1/ pic.twitter.com/0NJzSaKaME — Emil Kastehelmi (@emilkastehelmi) August 27, 2023

Ukrainians have been trying to advance in the Robotyne area since June. After over two and a half months of fighting, Ukraine has liberated most of Robotyne and continued south, bypassing Novoprokokivka. In this map, you can see the Southern front on 1.6. and now, 27.8. 2/ The first significant fortified obstacle is located just outside Robotyne. The Russians have prepared formidable defences, which include covered firing positions and bunkers. From here, the Russians can defend against attacks from both north and east. Zoom in for details. 3/ At the moment it seems like Ukraine doesn’t want to attack straight towards these heavily fortified positions. Instead, they’re flanking the whole village of Novoprokokivka, and have established themselves between the positions south of Robotyne and the main defence line. 4/ The Ukrainians have roughly two immediate directions: 1. Try to open up the main road in Novoprokokivka and continue towards the heavier main defence fortifications at Solodka Balka. 2. Try to breach the main defensive line near Verbove and continue towards Ocheretuvate. 5/ Let’s take a look at the defences in the village of Solodka Balka. At the beginning of August, Russians were improving the positions they built during spring. You can see a lot of construction material, especially steel elements, which are used as roof material. 6/ The Russians have built 100-350m long communication trenches, which helps them both reinforce or retreat from the fighting positions. The built area of the village works as a buffer zone, and immediately after the village ends, another trenchline begins. 7/ Heavy fortifications are built in order to block any potential advance on the main road towards Tokmak. This is an important avenue of approach, so defending it is very logical. However, while concentrating on this section, the Russians may have missed something important. 8/ The main defence line west of Verbove seems to be in a significantly worse state. At the beginning of August, no preparation work for finalizing these trenches had begun. At the end of August, low-resolution images show almost no signs of any trench improvements either. 10/ There are sections with no covered firing positions and very few accommodation bunkers, even though great effort was put into this in other places. However, the Russians tend to fortify the treelines, but only limited indicators of this can be seen in these images. The topographic heatmap gives also some additional insight to the battlefield. Russians have constructed most of their defences on dominant heights, and there is no way to completely avoid fighting uphill. The highlighted ridge is the next tactically central point. 12/ The height differences are not extremely dramatic, and the treelines reduce the Russian field of fire. In this area, the best attempt for the Ukrainians would likely be to continue forward, breach the line between Solodka Balka and Verbove, and start flanking operations. 13/ This situation would provide a better basis for future operations, for example attacking the actual villages of Verbove and Novoprokokivka. Widening the salient is necessary in order to create a sustainable frontline. 14/ Soon, AFU has to start clearing the flanks more intensively. The offensive cannot continue south indefinitely – Ukrainians must, at some point, start focusing more on Kopani or Verbove. Ukraine may face challenges in force distribution and prioritization. 15/ If the attacks in the flanks do not succeed, the spearhead will also slow down, giving the Russians time to prepare defences in depth. This is actually happening already – the Russians have started constructing additional defense lines in the Berdyansk/Mariupol direction. 16/ So, the main points of this thread: – Fortifications are not as strong in all areas of the first main defensive line, as known as the Surovikin line – Russian preparedness varies – Positive developments for Ukraine are possible in the near future, especially local success



17/ Thanks for reading, this thread took forever to make. The images are from 1.-2.8.2023. They do not endanger Ukrainian OPSEC in any way. Thanks also to @wihurinrahasto for funding us! Our team at @Black_BirdGroup continues to follow the situation. 18(18 The War in UkraineFollowing the War in Ukraine https://www.scribblemaps.com/maps/view/The-War-in-Ukraine/091194

And here is a follow on question and answer:

A good question. At least it seems that the Russians have only limited manpower for preparation work. However, this is not a clear indication of actual manpower shortages. We do know they've suffered casualties, but it's unclear how this will affect the immediate situation. — Emil Kastehelmi (@emilkastehelmi) August 27, 2023

Kherson:

KHERSON AXIS /1320 UTC 27 AUG/ RU sourced information reveals that during the period 25-26 AUG, UKR forces broke up a confused Russian attack across Konka River at Kozachi Laheri. Half of the RU attacking force was reported killed or wounded before being driven off. pic.twitter.com/KtzDeLWaaE — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) August 27, 2023

Kursk:

UPDATE: @front_ukrainian reports last night's attack on Kursk air base was conducted by Australian designed “SYPAQ” drones. Made of pressed cardboard, various models can carry explosive warheads of 3-5 kg at ranges up to 120 Km (~74 mi). https://t.co/PNOjetLR4E pic.twitter.com/qu0VBYs0VN — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) August 27, 2023

The Ukrainian Soldier who tweets using the handle that translates as Zaporizhzhia Salt has a very long, detailed, and interesting thread on what is going on from the viewpoint of Ukrainian air reconnaissance. First tweet from the thread, follow by a machine translation of it, followed by a machine translation of the rest from the Thread Reader App, followed by the last few tweets as they didn’t make it into the unroll for some reason:

Про особливості боїв на Півдні багато написано. Не сказав би, що це той випадок, коли краще один (або більше) раз побачити, ніж багато разів почути/прочитати. Особливо очима передових підрозділів. Тред про бої з точки зору аеророзвідки🧵

1/ — Запорізька Сіль 🇺🇦 (@solonko1648) August 26, 2023

Much has been written about the peculiarities of the battles in the South. I would not say that this is a case where it is better to see once (or more) than to hear/read many times. Especially through the eyes of advanced units. Thread about battles from the point of view of air reconnaissance 🧵

1/ Environment. Steppe. Field, landings. Minor heights and depressions, villages, small rivers. Mine fields. Whoever you are, an assault group on armor, an evak, aero or a pedestrian reconnaissance, your movement is visible from afar. The enemy was preparing to meet for a long time. 2/ Equipment and personnel can be recorded from afar and fired. Both sides understand that positions and dislocations are limited. It is almost certain in this or that landing there is something to shoot. Confirmation is required of course. First of all, to determine the priority of the goal 3/ Limited number of access roads, logistics roads. Everything is shot and fired repeatedly every day. They almost certainly see you. It is impossible to do the job while maintaining complete screening for the enemy in most 4/ There was a lot of talk about fortifications and minefields. Each landing is dug up. Anti-tank fortifications are installed on one of the shades of the Mariuposlka route. It’s not just about trenches. There’s a whole system of trenches, blinds, real tunnels in some places 5/ In each landing a network of trenches and firing positions for different means. AGS, DSC, PTRK. The fields are anti-tank ditches and mine barriers. From conventional TMok and POMok to more “exquisite” mines waiting for infantry 6/ It should be emphasized once again that it is about the system of trenches, united by transitions and entrances, through which there is a movement of os, fire extinguishers and BC. The rest that is not dug up is replaced. All this must be passed to move forward

7/ Who is very rozminous and believes that the Armed Forces knocked out the Russians from the village of Robine for a very long time, did not see which system of abounds had to be overcome to discard the Russians from the Mariupol route and approach the village, cover it and go. Colossal work 8/ The Russians are setting fire points (AGS, large-caliber machine guns ), approaches to them are changing. They walk certain paths. Our positions in the reflected area are surrounded by mines, stretch marks. Trails are made for the west, sappers gradually clean the area 9/ Often the remaining surprises break during the shelling, a fire that began due to the shelling of ( weeds, shrubs and trees are burning and stretch marks are triggered ). Sometimes we find and invite sappers to clean a specific area 10/ Lots of talk about losing armored vehicles. One question of starting misses. In the future, it is still impossible to avoid the loss of armor at least because of the enemy’s advantage in the air. But it has a specific functionality that involves risks 11/ They are justified by saving lives. We talked to the military, who was two-tier in direct shelling in Bradley. Even the most hopelessly beaten equipment is pulled out and taken to repair. Iron, even the road, can be changed, and human life will not be repaired 12/ PTURists of the enemy put cameras in landings in front of their positions. So they previously fix the goals ( technique of all mothers), which are worked on. If successful, finish the art. Or first aviation and then art 13/ There is a hunt for evak. Both transport and points. We were lined up under our noses, the boys were followed by a evak and he had to turn on a narrow road, very slowly, without going outside the road to a field that was replaced. Risking the same. Happiness, taken out 14/ KABI is one of the biggest fears. The Russians use them en masse. I can’t judge accuracy, but a weapon is formidable in strength. Try to beat logistics and management. Like us. Do not neglect to just shoot on the roads. Supporting n.p. constantly under fire 15/ Aeronautics system. The Orlan-Zala-Superkam connection works and creates problems. Detect targets and launch Lancets launch swarms and CABs. Try to break through and hunt down equipment 16/ The more repulsed positions are shot. The bomb is not spared. There are also no problems with mines. The landing, in which one of the crews worked, was simply shaved. There was a pallisade left, and the good trench simply ceased to be suitable for work 17/ Russians use typical armor tactics. The route of exit to the firing position is determined. Usually so that the equipment is under the visual cover of the landings and eventually goes to the space open for firing. Very quickly shoots BC and runs away 18/ Armor cannot be completely hidden. Visible from a cloud of dust while driving, seen as the technique moves between landings. It can be seen from drones. Here is the main task, to perform a fire task so fast that they do not have time to lead the art or work out fpv or PTRK 19/ I understand why the Russians are so bombed by the loss of the village on 6 streets. They did a great job not to miss the Armed Forces. It is easier to defend all canons. We do a great job to break through. And when we succeed, our work goes better 20/ Thanks for your attention. I may supplement in the future.

In the meantime, I invite you to subscribe to Facebook and tg: m.facebook.com/story.php?stor… Salt Continuation of the failed day for the occupiers in the village of Robine. After the destruction of the machine-gun calculation and the composition of the BC in the north n.p. (previous video) surviving Rashists rushed to flee from there and seek refuge … https://t.me/silukr/122 Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2610674742422929&id=100004412856651 Anyone studying the tactics and strategy of this war can look 9 months ago and move east. And compare. There we defended ourselves, not stepped on. Unroll available on Thread Reader

Хто вивчає тактику і стратегію цієї війни, може заглянути на 9 місяців назад і переміститися на схід. І порівняти. Там ми оборонялися, а не наступали. https://t.co/3kNqxvg6Xb — Запорізька Сіль 🇺🇦 (@solonko1648) August 26, 2023

Those who study the tactics and strategy of this war can look back 9 months and move to the east. And compare. There we defended, not attacked.

And here’s the machine translation of the first tweet of the 2022 thread he is quote tweeting:

He promised to describe his personal experience with Bakhmut. Several times he started writing and it came out in the style of a mentor for himself a year younger. I couldn’t do anything about it, so it will be like that. I also add some of the stories and experiences of my brothers. Here are both military and personal 1/

Деякі обіцяні доповнення. Не варто забувати, що росіяни широко використовують заборонені боєприпаси, зокрема фосфор. Такі речі також часто сипляться на голови українських військових в цій зоні. Ще один спосіб яким росіяни користувалися намагаючись зупинити наступ на Роботине 21/ pic.twitter.com/PymcGSHTNA — Запорізька Сіль 🇺🇦 (@solonko1648) August 27, 2023

Some promised additions. It should not be forgotten that the Russians widely use prohibited ammunition, in particular phosphorus. Such things also often fall on the heads of the Ukrainian military in this zone. Another method used by the Russians in an attempt to stop the attack on Robotyn 21/

І ще трохи про фортифікації. Це так звана лінія забезпечення в районі між селами Вербове та Роботине. Їх доводилося проривати для того, щоб підійти до Роботиного зі сходу. Додай сюди все описане вище і уявіть як доводилося штурмувати і зачищати ці окопи 22/ pic.twitter.com/WaEGGZpMsn — Запорізька Сіль 🇺🇦 (@solonko1648) August 27, 2023

And a little more about fortifications. This is the so-called supply line in the area between the villages of Verbove and Robotine. They had to be broken through in order to approach Robotyny from the east. Add here everything described above and imagine how it was necessary to storm and clear these trenches 22/

For you demining enthusiasts:

Rather incredible footage of a demining unit of the 36th Separate Assault Brigade working on a Russian minefield in the south. Archive footage from the start of the counter-offensive.https://t.co/3mvmepVYyS pic.twitter.com/QlLXMmoh5z — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 27, 2023

The Russian investigative committee established to verify if Prigozhin and the original Dmitry Utkin are actually dead is now reporting that they are actually dead:

Russian Investigative Committee officially confirms the death of the head of "Wagner" Yevgeniy Prigozhin. — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 27, 2023

Prigozhin and Utkin confirmed dead, according to Investigative Committee. pic.twitter.com/PIUkHQ0iv3 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 27, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

