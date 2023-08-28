Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Everybody saw this coming.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

In my day, never was longer.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

A consequence of cucumbers

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Monday Evening Open Thread: Welcome to America

Monday Evening Open Thread: Welcome to America

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Meanwhile… because this reality is very badly scripted… another #activeshooter incident, this time at UNC Chapel Hill. Per the Associated Press:

An apparent shooting at the University of North Carolina’s flagship campus Monday led students and faculty to barricade themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms for hours until the lockdown was lifted…

The school’s first alert was sent out just after 1 p.m. At 1:50 p.m., officials posted on X that the shelter-in-place order remained in effect and that it was “an ongoing situation.” About 40 minutes later, the school added a post saying: “Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large.”

About two hours after the first alert went out, officers were still arriving in droves, with about 50 police vehicles at the scene and multiple helicopters circling over the school…

Shortly before 4 p.m., students and faculty started emerging from campus buildings, with the lockdown over.

The report of the shooting and subsequent lockdown paralyzed campus and parts of the surrounding town of Chapel Hill a week after classes began at the state’s flagship public university. The university has approximately 20,000 undergraduate students and 12,000 graduate students…

Oliver Katz, an exchange student from Copenhagen Business School in Denmark, was working out at the campus gym with friends when he got the alert on his phone. Some students crowded into the locker rooms to get away from windows while others crouched in the corners and sat on the floor, he said. They stayed there for about three hours before they were evacuated by police.

“This never happens where I’m from,” Katz said, adding that before he decided to study at UNC, it crossed his mind that school shootings were much more common in the United States. “It was intense. But I was a little surprised that other people weren’t panicking that much.”…

Thankfully — is that the right word? — suspect in custody, and no reports of random victims yet.

Practically a false alarm, if you squint a little!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Annie
  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco
  • cain
  • CindyH
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jay
  • Jerszy
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      But I was a little surprised that other people weren’t panicking that much.”…

      Yeah, well, motherfucker, welcome to the United States. We train our kids from kindergarten not to panic during a mass shooting incident. Because we have to, because the fucking GOP and the NRA are just fine with dead kids, but to in any way regulate firearms is the most grievous crime of all.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      I was thinking it had been a minute since the last shooting that made national news.

      But I knew I wouldn’t have to wait long.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cain

      I’m convinced until right wing politiicans themselves experience a mass shooting in their safe spaces it is not going to change. They’ve managed to completely separate themselves from the experiences of mass shooting.

      It’s hard to argue more guns if they’ve come into a state house and they have to explain why they didn’t pull out a gun and defend themselves.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      @Jay: As I recall, Republicans have gotten a lot of mileage out of that shooting, since the victim was a Republican, obviously both-sides: See! It’s not just right-wingers taking aim!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cain

      @Jay: I remember that – but that wasn’t in their safe space. Coming into a state house or house where they are working and getting shot – that’s something altogether. The feeling of being vulnerable is going to hit home.

      Some like Majorie will probably start shooting… at democrats.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jerszy

      I just checked in with my niece, who just became a freshman at UNC Chapel Hill, and in fact moved in to her dorm 4 days ago. Her and roommates are fine, but they’ve heard that a professor was killed. Awaiting the police press conference.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Shalimar

      @cain: It won’t matter.  Most of them sounded shaken in the days after they had to cower on January 6th.  They were over it within 2 weeks.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @CindyHAP is reporting it

      CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A University of North Carolina faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building, an official said Monday.

      UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the shooting was in Caudill Laboratories, and there is no longer a threat to the public. A suspect has been arrested, the school said.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay

      @Ohio Mom:

      well, they got a brief period of tots and pears, and then voted for everything the NRA wanted and against every attempt to regulate firearms.

       

       

      @cain:

      if there was a mass shooting, even of ReThugs at the Capitol, the House or any of the State buildings, the only ReThugs that would change their minds on gun control would be the dead ones, and they can’t vote or change their minds because their brains would be smeared on the marble floors.

      It would be just another round of tots and pears and pocketing the NRA rubles as fast as they could.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Annie

      A few years ago, I talked briefly to a young woman from Denmark — sitting next to me on a San Francisco Muni bus.  It was a couple of days after a mass shooting and she was desperately upset.  She was in San Francisco for a work assignment that was scheduled to last 4 months.  She told me she had already talked to her employer’s home office about returning to Copenhagen, saying “how do I know someone on this bus does not have a gun they will pull out and shoot people?”  I started to reassure her and realized there wasn’t much I could say that was (1) honest, and (2) would console her.

      and it’s awful to say this but I don’t recall which mass shooting she was reacting to.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.