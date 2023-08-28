

A friend of my family recently had Covid and has had a really rough recovery. She’s going into a long-term care facility, and her two kitties need a new home.

Zoey and Lucy are a bonded pair, about 3.5 – 4 months old. They have been dewormed and gotten their first round of shots; they will need round 2 and to be spayed when they are old enough. They are very sweet and playful.

I currently have a cat who will not tolerate any other felines, so I can’t take them. I’m hoping the jackaltariat can help me find the perfect home for these cuties.

Hola, Juicers! We have 2 lovely ladies in LA that need a new home. I’m gonna let friend of the blog, Aidan, tell you all about Zoey and Lucy.



As you can see, these two starlets are lovely, talented and perfectly worthy of gracing the firmament of your home. Please reach out to us here at the Juicy Blog Council and let us know. I know this place is the best non-animal charity site possible to get things done for animals so, have at it, Jackals. – RM