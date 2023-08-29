Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hurricane Open Thread

by | 32 Comments

Just a quick hurricane open thread. They’re now forecasting that Idalia to intensify to category 4 and make landfall at that strength. The track has not changed. It is going to come in just north of Cedar Key on the southeastern side closer to the apex of Florida’s Big Bend. Storm surge for that area is predicted to be 12 to 15 feet above ground level (AGL) maximum.

Where I’m at things are still fairly calm. It finally started to rain about two hours ago. The predicted maximum storm surge for Tampa Bay been reduced to 3 to 6 feet from 4 to 7 feet AGL. However, if you actually go and check the storm surge inundation/flooding map at the National Hurricane Center, the potential predicted flooding is only 1 foot AGL. This is all because the storm has stayed 100 miles off shore of the west coast as it heads north. This means my area is unlikely to even see tropical storm force winds except in the occasional gust. So while they’re still somewhat concerned about storm surge during the king tides this coming morning and then midday tomorrow for Tampa Bay, the forecasts are all now focusing on the Cedar Key area and the Big Bend because that’s where Idalia is going to make landfall. They’re also worried about some of the rivers that empty into the gulf north of the Tampa Bay area, but south of where Idalia should make landfall.

For those interested, here is one of the sites I’ve been checking over the past couple of days. This link is to the forecast model animation.

Open thread!

    32Comments

    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      Fucking king tides, they always, I mean always, show up at the wrong fucking time.

      Here’s hoping you get through with minimal fuss.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Villago Delenda Est: We’re not even going to get high winds. We’re barely getting the outermost bands because it has stayed so far offshore.

      And yes, at this point the most one can do is hunker down and wait.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Adam L Silverman

      @HumboldtBlue: I’m not expecting too much difficulty where I’m at. Once they decided not to expand the evacuation orders beyond Zone A and mobile homes it made the decision to stay put easier.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’m going to go take care of a few things and get ready to rack out. If I don’t check back in any time soon do not panic. It just means I’ve nodded off.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      I have never heard the term “king tide”.  I have heard of  “spring” tide, and “neap” tide, which refer to particular situations involving the alignment of the Earth, Sun, and Moon.  I am I correct in assuming “king” as used here is a (poor) substitute for “big fucking”?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      HumboldtBlue

      @J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian):

      I am I correct in assuming “king” as used here is a (poor) substitute for “big fucking”?

      Yes.

      A King Tide is a non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides. Tides are long-period waves that roll around the planet as the ocean is “pulled” back and forth by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun as these bodies interact with the Earth in their monthly and yearly orbits. Higher than normal tides typically occur during a new or full moon and when the Moon is at its perigee, or during specific seasons around the country.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      @Jackie:   A high tide during a full Moon should properly be called a “spring” tide.

      Somewhat relatedly, there is a Blue Moon tomorrow (second full Moon in August).  What’s more, the Moon will be at (roughly) its closest approach to Earth.  As a result, the Moon will look slightly larger in the sky.    These types of full moon events are given all sorts of names that I can’t keep track of (solar system astronomy is not my thing).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      My only experience with a hurricane was in the 80s in Houston, 65 miles or more inland. Even there, the pine trees bent so far over I was shocked they didn’t snap. It was quite intense, and pretty lengthy. We didn’t have any tornadoes near us, but that’s the other inland risk.

      The worst for us was being without electricity for I think 4 days. I left Houston in ’89 and Texas in ’95. My brother and his wife are 3 houses from a bayou near downtown Houston, but sitting on the high side (The Heights neighborhood, aptly named). They got through Harvey OK, water came to the foot of the front stoop. But I think they had no electricity for over a week, and my brother manages an office of 200 people, several of whom suffered major flooding.

      Hang in there, BJ peeps.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      While we are at it, more useless trivia related to the Moon.

      1.  There are an average of about 12.4 full Moons during a calendar year.
      2.  The moon makes an average of about 13.4 orbits around Earth in a calendar year, where an “orbit” is defined as a movement of a full 360 degrees around as seen from a “fixed” star.
      3. The difference in the length between the lunar sidereal orbital period and the length of the lunar phase cycle because Earth is orbiting the Sun, so by the time the Moon has moved 360 degrees, the Sun is in a different place relative to the “fixed
        stars.
      4. Even though the Moon passes overhead roughly once per day, most places experience two high tides per day.  When one adds up all of the forces involved (gravity from the Moon, the rotation of Earth, …), there is a tidal bulge that (roughly) points at the Moon and one on the opposite side of the Earth.  Since the Earth rotates once every (sidereal) day, a given spot on Earth is swept through two tidal bulges per day.
      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      @J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian):

      Wikipedia:

      A king tide is an especially high spring tide, especially the perigean spring tides which occur three or four times a year. King tide is not a scientific term, nor is it used in a scientific context.

      A perigean spring tide is a tide that occurs three or four times per year when a perigee (the point nearest Earth reached by the Moon during its 27.3-day elliptic orbit) coincides with a spring tide (when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth are nearly aligned every two weeks). This has a slight but measurable impact on the spring tide, usually adding no more than a couple of inches.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Joy in FL

      I’m seeing about the same weather as Adam is. I’m about 30 miles NW of Tampa.
      I think my place will be ok, but I will be glad to see sunset on Wednesday, as this storm will be gone.

      I had new, hurricane-safe windows installed in July. It was expensive and so worth it. The new windows replaced the original 1973 windows.

      I feel for those in the Big Bend area. It looks like that will be the area that gets the most damage.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Steeplejack

      Cedar Key, the expected landfall, is in Levy County, just north of Betty Cracker’s Citrus County. The Withlacoochee River forms the boundary between the two counties. The Cracker compound is on the Withlacoochee but is thought to be well inland (20-30 miles?). Here’s hoping they and all in the path of the storm stay safe.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kent

      I’m from the opposite corner of the country so I don’t know Florida.

      But why is that long section of the Florida coast so uninhabited?  It looks like there is virtually nothing around Cedar Key for many many miles and what towns exist are well inland

      Looking at Google maps, there is basically just nothing there.  There must be some logical explanation.  I get that it is marshy, but so was Miami at one time and that didn’t stop development and engineering artificial landscapes through drainage and fill.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Joy in FL

      @eclare: Yes. They keep out a lot of heat and noise. But the reduced stress I feel right now is the best. I’ve worried about them every hurricane season for about 10 years. Finally could get new ones this year.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      @eclare:    Well, the full Moon is visible all night, and hence a casual observer is more likely to see it at some time when it is dark. I am not sure if rigorous studies have linked the full Moon with ER visits, etc., and I am not that bored at the momemt.

      Reply

