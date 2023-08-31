Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

I was promised a recession.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

The revolution will be supervised.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Evening Open Thread: Mitch McConnell Is ‘Medically Clear’

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Mitch McConnell Is ‘Medically Clear’

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: ,

Mitch McConnell will only leave his Senate office feet-first… possibly some time after he is dead.


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Bex
  • cain
  • dexwood
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • Hoppie
  • Jay
  • Ken
  • MattF
  • NobodySpecial
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SpaceUnit
  • TheOtherHank
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Amazing that we spent years talking about how Pelosi not stepping down as chair was proof of Democrats being cripplingly gerontocratic

      Too many of *us* allow ourselves to be led by the nose by the media.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cain

      @Baud: I bet the media is just going to pivot back to BIden and hyperfocus on his age – they want a scalp. Remember how there was just kinda sullen silence when McConnell stroked out the first time?

       

      sri

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      APNews.com:

      The Kentucky Republican’s office released a statement from Dr. Brian Monahan saying that he had consulted with McConnell and his neurology team and cleared the senator to continue with his schedule. He did not say if he had examined McConnell personally, and he did not provide any additional details or a diagnosis.

      Yeah, “consulted” does not mean “examined”.

      And a Senate physician has no constitutional office. He can’t somehow forbid Moscow Mitch from doing his constitutional duties.

      It’s mouth noises. People shouldn’t read anything more into it.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jay

      Current word is that it wasn’t a TIA, a mini stroke, a brain fart or an “out side the shell moment”,

      word is the edibles kicked in.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      @Jay:

      an “out side the shell moment”,

      Someone turned him upside down and left him on a fencepost again?

      Sad. Well, OK, not really.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TheOtherHank

      Women are dying because he made an active choice to be evil. So, fuck him. I hope he dies in pain, in public.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      “Senator Mitch McConnell is medically clear… of deaditis. He is non-deceased. His current physical state is a very chipper un-necrotised. He has all the vigour and ruddy-cheeked enthusiasm for his job as any other pre-terminal proto-cadaver. He is, in short, good to go…”

      Thump of something dry and sticklike hitting the floor from behind the door.

      “… back to Kentucky where some important family business has cropped up in the last few minutes. No further questions.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SpaceUnit

      My computer will freeze up sometimes and I have to restart it.  Maybe they could try that.

      Or maybe a good wack to the back of his head.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tony Jay

      Also, may I just say that I have zero problem wishing McConnell would just drop dead at the most inconvenient time for the MAGOP? A natural death isn’t some horrible bolt of karmic ill-will to wish on someone. It’s just a cessation of earthly life. A change in venue. That person just… stops. And since he’s a turd who has dedicated his life to hurting millions of people, him just stopping is a good thing.

      And then Beshear waits until the very last second of the two week limit on choosing from a list of MAGOP successors to say, nope, this is going to Court, and heads explode all across the far-right horizon like those nukes at the start of BSG.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      @Adam L Silverman: It was a petite mal seizure.

      Most likely. And people prone to petit mal seizures (now called absence seizures) are not at risk in most jobs. So hence, “medical clearance.”

      The issue isn’t his medical diagnosis, the issue is his leadership position.

      Mayo Clinic

      Absence seizures involve brief, sudden lapses of consciousness. They’re more common in children than in adults.

      A person having an absence seizure may stare blankly into space for a few seconds. Then the person typically returns quickly to being alert. This type of seizure usually doesn’t lead to physical injury. But injury can result during the period when the person loses consciousness. This is particularly true if someone is driving a car or riding a bike when the seizure happens.

      Absence seizures usually can be controlled with anti-seizure medicines. Some children who have them also develop other seizures, such as generalized tonic-clonic seizures or myoclonic seizures. Many children outgrow absence seizures in their teens..

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NobodySpecial

      In fairness, it’s not like Republicans have been showing higher brain functions for a few decades now. The Village just expects them to have a drool cup and handlers by this time.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Tony Jay

      @Jay:

      If you want to grab him by the legs and bash him on the counter a couple of times to test for rigour-mortis I am totally in accordance.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Both in yesterday’s freeze and the episode in late July, I went back and studied the videos. Then, for comparison, I watched the video of his floor comments right after Jan 6. What really struck me was that in the two recent “freeze” moments, HE DIDN’T BLINK. He just stared, unblinking. In the January 2022 video, he blinked normally — not super fast, the way Bob Dole used to do, just normal blinking. But in the two freezing episodes, it’s like his eyelids are epoxied open. He just … stares.

      So, I’m curious to know — from medical practitioners or people who have witnessed or experienced similar events — is the extended non-blinking significant? Does it provide any useful information above and beyond the vocal paralysis?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @cain:

      I bet the media is just going to pivot back to BIden and hyperfocus on his age – they want a scalp.

      It’s the perfect excuse.  Joe Biden  is only one year younger than McConnell.  If McConnell is getting too old to keep doing his job, Biden is too old to run for reelection.  QED

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Tony Jay

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Does it provide any useful information above and beyond the vocal paralysis?

      Yes. It’s not Lupus. Unless it is, but it’s never Lupus.

      Veteran of all 8 seasons of House. So I’m basically a professional, or close to it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The moral rot is seeping out. No kids should see this kind of thing. Nightmare fuel. The Turtle himself? We now know how it would be if Scrooge went with the three spirits but only saw chances to be worse.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.