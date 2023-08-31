Mitch McConnell is "medically clear" to continue work after yesterday's freezing scare, the U.S. Capitol doctor says in a statement. @alivitali reports. pic.twitter.com/gCNEH1CCo2 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2023

Mitch McConnell will only leave his Senate office feet-first… possibly some time after he is dead.

No Senator from Kentucky has been replaced in the year before a presidential election. If McConnell can’t continue to serve we’ll just have to keep the seat open until the voters can decide. https://t.co/F2ag5PGGPT — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 30, 2023

Actual Grim Reaper is going to show up with this 2019 article like "this you?" pic.twitter.com/aBMjGZGfNA — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 30, 2023





McConnell isn’t too old to be Senate minority leader. He’s too sick and frail to be Senate minority leader. Let’s stop conflating health with age. There are some people older than 81 in good enough health to do all sorts of jobs well, and many who aren’t. https://t.co/KB4Tf3ZevG — @ijbailey (@ijbailey) August 30, 2023

When I look at the video of a clearly struggling Mitch McConnell, I think about how scary and difficult that must be, and how hard McConnell has worked throughout his life to ensure that the end of people's lives are as difficult and scary a struggle as they can possibly be made. — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) August 31, 2023

It's not old age Biden just fucking drugs his coffee now https://t.co/0zkci5wmLs — AquaImperium (@aquaimperium8) August 31, 2023

Bruh, after his treatment of President Obama, I have NO bad feelings about him falling prey to non-function. NONE. Steal a judge away(or 100+) and steal women's bodily autonomy rights, and I'm not gonna mourn when bad fortune smacks you upside the head. Not sorry. — Michael Belle (@cmichaelbelle) August 31, 2023