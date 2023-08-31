Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

After roe, women are no longer free.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Cole is on a roll !

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: Blake Masters RETVRNs*

Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: Blake Masters RETVRNs*

by

This post is in:


*Calls for a ‘return’ to a non-existent past are seductive precisely because it did not exist.”

  • Alison Rose
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Mike in NC
  • Punchy
  • Villago Delenda Est

    2. 2.

      Mike in NC

      It seems mandatory to wear the Trump uniform of blue suit, white shirt, and solid red necktie if you want to run anywhere as a Republican. All the men at the last presidential debate looked like that and it screamed “pathetic”!

    3. 3.

      Carlo Graziani

      I mean, does Cinema even want to hang on to her job? She’s now met so many lobbyists daily who make more than she does and have less job-related insecurity and stress, she must be thinking “I could do that instead” some part of the time, no?

    5. 5.

      Punchy

      The R primary debate, should it occur, would be absolute glod.  2 insane clowns screaming ever more incoherently into a mic about Ameros, pediatric cannibals, and the 2A right to arm 2nd graders….

