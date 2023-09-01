Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Winter Wren – Newfoundland (part 2) – Witless Bay and Cape Bonavista area

On The Road – Winter Wren – Newfoundland (part 2) – Witless Bay and Cape Bonavista area

Winter Wren

Part 2 of visiting eastern Newfoundland in 2017 – Witless Bay and the Cape Bonavista area. Newfoundland is a truly stunning destination that is very accessible for us jackals in New England.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Newfoundland (part 2) - Witless Bay and Cape Bonavista area 6
Witless Bay, NewfoundlandJuly 5, 2017

We took one of the boat tours out of Bay Bulls to the famed seabird nesting colonies of Witless Bay. Here is a section where both Atlantic puffins and Common Murres – the predominant nesting seabirds – could be seen. Puffins nest in the burrows and Murres on the rocks. There are also gulls that nest nearby and predate on the seabirds.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Newfoundland (part 2) - Witless Bay and Cape Bonavista area 7
Witless Bay, NewfoundlandJuly 5, 2017

This one cliff-side shows some of the scale for the number of birds nesting here – pretty much entirely murres here.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Newfoundland (part 2) - Witless Bay and Cape Bonavista area 4
Witless Bay, NewfoundlandJuly 5, 2017

A gull or other predator caused this massive flight off of the cliff. Truly awe-inspiring. Interestingly, we saw no cetaceans on the boat ride.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Newfoundland (part 2) - Witless Bay and Cape Bonavista area 5
Cape Bonavista, NewfoundlandJuly 7, 2017

Another side trip we took was to Cape Bonavista, our only venture off of the Avalon peninsula. We took a zodiac to go whale and iceberg watching. The zodiac took us through some sea caves.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Newfoundland (part 2) - Witless Bay and Cape Bonavista area 2
Cape Bonavista, NewfoundlandJuly 7, 2017

We saw only one feeding minke whale, but got relatively close to this iceberg. The tour operators fished out some smaller ice chunks out of the water. The chunks hissed and popped as the trapped air bubbles inside were freed.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Newfoundland (part 2) - Witless Bay and Cape Bonavista area 3
Cape Bonavista, NewfoundlandJuly 7, 2017

Later in the day, we took an eco-tour to some sea stacks near Dungeon state park where you could get close to nesting puffins and guillemots. We missed getting super-close, but did see this puffin pair across on one of the sea stacks. Our guide said that the puffins here had no success raising their young because a pair of ravens patrolled the area. Sadly, we saw one of the ravens carrying off a young puffling.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Newfoundland (part 2) - Witless Bay and Cape Bonavista area
Cape Bonavista, NewfoundlandJuly 7, 2017

The sea stacks themselves were amazing!

On The Road - Winter Wren - Newfoundland (part 2) - Witless Bay and Cape Bonavista area 1
Cape Bonavista, NewfoundlandJuly 7, 2017

We also took a side trip to the bottom of Conception Bay for a short hike on the Manuels River. There were some good-looking swimming holes frequented by the locals along the river. We didn’t brave them, nor any of the lakes nor the ocean during our trip. But this duck family enjoyed a ride on one of the rapids.

