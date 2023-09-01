Cape Bonavista, Newfoundland

Later in the day, we took an eco-tour to some sea stacks near Dungeon state park where you could get close to nesting puffins and guillemots. We missed getting super-close, but did see this puffin pair across on one of the sea stacks. Our guide said that the puffins here had no success raising their young because a pair of ravens patrolled the area. Sadly, we saw one of the ravens carrying off a young puffling.