Friday Morning Open Thread: Putting in the Work At FEMA Headquarters

When doing the right thing is also doing the smart thing…

Peter Baker: What, no paper towels to throw? Doesn’t Biden understand photo ops?

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      clear undertone to the media of “I can’t expect you people to otherwise reasonably cover the work 1000s of professionals are doing on the ground, so here is your big shiny object, you dumbasses.”

      Undertone? You mean he didn’t say that out loud? Very un-Bidenlike.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      I don’t even know what to say anymore. They’re now planning on imprisoning all the women who are currently inside conservative jurisdictions.

      More than a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, many conservatives have grown frustrated by the number of people able to circumvent antiabortion laws — with some advocates grasping for even stricter measures they hope will fully eradicate abortion nationwide.
      That frustration is driving a new strategy in heavily conservative cities and counties across Texas. Designed by the architects of the state’s “heartbeat” ban that took effect months before Roe fell, ordinances like the one proposed in Llano — where some 80 percent of voters in the county backed President Donald Trump in 2020 — make it illegal to transport anyone to get an abortion on roads within the city or county limits. The laws allow any private citizen to sue a person or organization they suspect of violating the ordinance.
      Antiabortion advocates behind the measure are targeting regions along interstates and in areas with airports, with the goal of blocking off the main arteries out of Texas and keeping pregnant women hemmed within the confines of their antiabortion state. These provisions have already passed in two counties and two cities, creating legal risk for those traveling on major highways including Interstate 20 and Route 84, which head toward New Mexico, where abortion remains legal and new clinics have opened to accommodate Texas women. Several more jurisdictions are expected to vote on the measure in the coming weeks.
      “This really is building a wall to stop abortion trafficking,” said Mark Lee Dickson, the antiabortion activist behind the effort.

      Women really deserve an apology from all the people who minimized this.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      I visit Cedar Key fairly often — it’s about an hour and change from where we live. There’s one business on Dock Street that is plastered with anti-Biden and pro-DeSantis signs. I avoid the place because they obviously don’t want my business.

      But during a stay with friends there last November, one friend spotted an item she was interested in and wandered into the store, so I followed her. She noticed an anti-Biden sign inside and unfavorably remarked on it to me. The proprietor overheard, took offense and got into a shouting match with my friend until I pulled her out.

      This morning while looking at post-storm photos, I saw that shop wrecked. You could still see a tattered anti-Biden sign on the front. I bet the wingnut asshole who runs it will be happy to take Biden Bucks to rebuild!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      @Kay: Antiabortion advocates behind the measure are targeting regions along interstates and in areas with airports, with the goal of blocking off the main arteries out of Texas and keeping pregnant women hemmed within the confines of their antiabortion state.

      Should be in red bold, 72-point type on the headlines of every American newspaper.  Complete insanity.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Consider my Fruede to be thoroughly schadened:

      As he attempts to meet mounting legal fees incurred in large part through his work for Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani will reportedly not get “a nickel” from one billionaire who backed his campaign for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination – or, apparently, much from many others previously big donors.

      “I wouldn’t give him a nickel,” the investor Leon Cooperman told CNBC. “I’m very negative on Donald Trump. It’s an American tragedy. [Rudy] was ‘America’s mayor’. He did a great job. And like everybody else who gets involved with Trump, it turns to shit.”

      Brian France, a former Nascar chief executive, was slightly more conciliatory. But he told the same outlet his wallet was staying shut: “I was a major supporter of Rudy in 2008 and at other times. I’m not sure what happen[ed] but I miss the old Rudy. I’m wishing him well.”

      Donald Trump happened to Rudy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      On a side note, I was sitting in my car dealer’s waiting room and the TV had been left on some Newsmax-ish channel.  I was alone in there, so I grabbed the remote and switched it to ABC News just in time for President Biden’s remarks to the FEMA folks.

      It was nice not having commentators, pundit panels, or anyone else chiming in to try and tell me what to think.  (In either/any direction!).  Also, ABC then followed it up with…other news.  Non-political news.  Ahhhhh.

      I might have to do that more often.

      Reply

