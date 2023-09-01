Biden visits FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C. to thank workers for assisting in recent disasters: “We're not this engaged this often. But these last couple of years, with climate change and really kicking in, you guys are going 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.” pic.twitter.com/W1eLkIunx9 — The Recount (@therecount) August 31, 2023

When doing the right thing is also doing the smart thing…

Biden called for lawmakers to provide significantly more emergency funding for natural disaster recovery after Idalia's landfall.“We’re going to need a whole hell of a lot more money to deal all you’re taking care of,” he said at FEMA. via @gardnerakayla https://t.co/u5f0qNLM1L — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 31, 2023

New: Pres. Joe Biden tells reporters at FEMA HQ he plans to travel to Florida Saturday after Hurricane Idalia battered the state, repeated calls on Congress "to make sure [FEMA's] able to have the funds to be able to continue to show up and meet the needs of the American people." pic.twitter.com/xbhHl6wjfc — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 31, 2023

President Biden makes unannounced stop at FEMA and says he spoke again with Gov DeSantis of FL and Gov McMasters of SC. The president is thanking FEMA HQ staff. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 31, 2023

Reporter: Mr. President, a government shutdown, how would that affect FEMA? Biden: It would be a serious, serious problem. I'm hoping that there's greater maturity to prevent that from happening pic.twitter.com/4PngQgvpnJ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 31, 2023

Peter Baker: What, no paper towels to throw? Doesn’t Biden understand photo ops?

The president came with a pizza delivery for FEMA workers, per WH. — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) August 31, 2023