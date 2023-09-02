I try not to pay too much attention to polling, but it drives me nuts that President Biden and his likely opponent — the disgraced, twice-impeached, coup-plotting conman with 91 criminal indictments — are polling evenly. (Current RCP polling average: Biden +0.7)

The country is as polarized as it has ever been in my lifetime, but sometimes I still wonder how the hell this can be. Writing for The Atlantic, Ronald Brownstein theorizes that four factors are keeping the race on a knife’s edge — two that favor Dems and two that give Repubs an edge:

Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election made some voters perceive him as a threat to democracy, while others don’t necessarily take that threat seriously but are tired of the drama llama antics — advantage Dems Backlash to the Dobbs decision — advantage Dems Persistent discontent about inflation, even though it has moderated, and a belief that the economy was doing great under Trump — advantage Repubs Biden’s age (even though Trump is only three years younger!) — advantage Repubs

It’s maddening. Trump didn’t do squat to grow the economy. It glided along on the same upward trajectory he inherited from Obama until Trump bungled the pandemic response and it fell off a cliff. I know that’s not 100% fair — any president would have presided over an economic shit-storm during a pandemic, even if they handled the response rationally instead of lying about it like Trump did.

But if people mindlessly credit whoever is president for good things that happen on their watch, shouldn’t they mindlessly blame the president when shit goes south? I blame that stupid fucking TV show for the enduring perception that Trump is “good at business.” It may yet turn out to be one of the most consequential bamboozles of all time. Thanks for nothing, NBC!

As for the age thing, if Trump does become the nominee, there may be a chance the question settles itself as low-info voters get a look at Trump’s rambling, incoherent, self-pitying monologues. Trump is frequently in the news — always for negative reasons — but I don’t think people outside the con-media bubble have actually heard much from him. They may be in for a shock when they do.

I don’t know how on the mark Brownstein’s analysis is, but the factors he cites more or less match what I hear anecdotally in political discussions offline. It pisses me off that it’s even close now, but a year is an eternity in politics, and perceptions will shift, hopefully in the right direction. I think there’s a good chance they will, but meanwhile, living on the knife’s edge sucks.

Open thread.