Knife's Edge (Open Thread)

I try not to pay too much attention to polling, but it drives me nuts that President Biden and his likely opponent — the disgraced, twice-impeached, coup-plotting conman with 91 criminal indictments — are polling evenly. (Current RCP polling average: Biden +0.7)

The country is as polarized as it has ever been in my lifetime, but sometimes I still wonder how the hell this can be. Writing for The Atlantic, Ronald Brownstein theorizes that four factors are keeping the race on a knife’s edge — two that favor Dems and two that give Repubs an edge:

  1. Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election made some voters perceive him as a threat to democracy, while others don’t necessarily take that threat seriously but are tired of the drama llama antics — advantage Dems
  2. Backlash to the Dobbs decision — advantage Dems
  3. Persistent discontent about inflation, even though it has moderated, and a belief that the economy was doing great under Trump — advantage Repubs
  4. Biden’s age (even though Trump is only three years younger!) — advantage Repubs

It’s maddening. Trump didn’t do squat to grow the economy. It glided along on the same upward trajectory he inherited from Obama until Trump bungled the pandemic response and it fell off a cliff. I know that’s not 100% fair — any president would have presided over an economic shit-storm during a pandemic, even if they handled the response rationally instead of lying about it like Trump did.

But if people mindlessly credit whoever is president for good things that happen on their watch, shouldn’t they mindlessly blame the president when shit goes south? I blame that stupid fucking TV show for the enduring perception that Trump is “good at business.” It may yet turn out to be one of the most consequential bamboozles of all time. Thanks for nothing, NBC!

As for the age thing, if Trump does become the nominee, there may be a chance the question settles itself as low-info voters get a look at Trump’s rambling, incoherent, self-pitying monologues. Trump is frequently in the news — always for negative reasons — but I don’t think people outside the con-media bubble have actually heard much from him. They may be in for a shock when they do.

I don’t know how on the mark Brownstein’s analysis is, but the factors he cites more or less match what I hear anecdotally in political discussions offline. It pisses me off that it’s even close now, but a year is an eternity in politics, and perceptions will shift, hopefully in the right direction. I think there’s a good chance they will, but meanwhile, living on the knife’s edge sucks.

Open thread.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      narya

      And then there’s the racism: it’s not that Biden’s old, it’s that if something happens to him then That Black Woman becomes president. No one will say that out loud, though.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Josie

      There is a fifth factor. Maybe the polls are wrong, just like they were wrong about the red wave they predicted.
      ETA: Or what Schrodingers cat said.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Albatrossity

      People don’t look at the CURRENT rate of inflation. They look at the price of something and remember when it was much lower, and conclude that inflation is still rampant, even if that price hasn’t changed in months.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      brendancalling

      In many ways I blame social media for the political silos so many people live in. I really do. When you get out and live in real time, It’s so much better. I still dislike so many humans though, so—who knows. But social media blows.

      As I type these words into this online community, I’m standing in a car on the Market Frankford line, heading into Center City. My friend and I are training for the Philly Marathon. Today is long run day on our regimen—12 miles—with eleven weeks til race day.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      schrodingers_cat

      @narya: But if you point out R voting white women (or any women for that matter) it is met with defensive howls of protest.

      We  need to target the R voting women and flip some of them. In purple states that could result in big gains for the Ds.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve been banging my head against the wall of the apathy of the lumpenmittel for that last seven years, I just don’t get how people could watch the sharpie-hurricane map moment and the “just drink bleach” thing and the Access Hollywood tape and… and…. and… and then say  ‘Well gas is so expensive

      ETA: remember the great Egg-flation crisis of four or five months ago?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      narya

      @Josie: Yup. I still think that backlash to Dobbs is underrated–it’s on the list, sure, but the list doesn’t assign a weight to anything. The evil anti-choice clown car is going to continue to double down.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      evap

      @brendancalling:  Good luck!   I trained for and ran one marathon, and I remember those long runs of increasing length fondly.  Such a feeling of accomplishment when you finish.  I did find that on long run days I couldn’t do anything else, I was so exhausted afterwards.  Anyway, I hope the marathon goes well.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Michael Bersin

      On Thursday I covered an open public town hall in Warrensburg, Missouri hosted by Rep. Mark Alford (r). Alford succeeded Vicky Hartzler (r) who ran and lost in the republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2022. Mark Alford was a long-time morning newsreader for the Kansas City metro area Fox affiliate. He stated at this town hall:

      “…When I was on Fox Four, thinking I, what am I gonna do, I’m getting old, I’m not gonna be on TV much longer, I’m, I’m, they won’t let me tell the truth. So what am I gonna do? Uh, this seat opened up. Vicky Hartzler (r) was, decided to run for the U.S. Senate. And, uh, I really prayed about it a lot…”

      Alford spoke for about a half hour and then took questions for another hour and a half.

      It wasn’t a full house (If I recall correctly, Vicky Hartzler’s last open public town hall in the congressional district took place in 2015). There are plenty of Democrats and progressives in the district and they usually show up for these things when they do happen. Not this time. The majority of the audience consisted of true believers in the great orange victim and savior. Mark Alford is one of them.

      A description on social media of a contact with Mark Alford (r) at a previous constituent “coffee” in a small rural town in the district a few weeks ago:

      …My favorite quote from the day was when he asked one woman what her biggest concern was and she replied, ‘How do you plan to get the stench of Trump off you?’ He turned and walked away…”

      Rural Missouri Democrats can be badass when they show up.

      Photos and audio of the hour and a half Q and A session in Warrensburg:

      Mark Alford (r) – Town Hall – Warrensburg, Missouri – August 31, 2023 – Q and A

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Damien

      If you look into what pollsters say to each other in their publications and under the radar talks, they’re anxious about the fact that they don’t know how to properly reflect younger people and even older people who don’t have landlines anymore.

      People don’t answer unknown calls, they don’t want to fill out paper forms, and online polling is open to bot manipulation no matter what. So pollsters are really…not doing great.

      And while they acknowledge this to themselves and each other, they’re supposed to what? NOT do the polls they’re being paid to do? NOT report the results, however screwy they might be?

      Nope. They do the work, they get wonky results, and the papers publish them.

      I mean seriously, look at how off the wall 2022 polls were vs. results. Or the 2020 polls.

      My point is that the pool from which these people are polling is smaller, more homogeneous, and more conservative than ever, every year. I don’t pay attention to the polls, because at the end of the day the reason they keep getting paid for and published is to get people scared, angry, and engaged with the content.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JCJ

      • The Republicans could have a dead raccoon as their candidate and it would still receive at least 45% of the vote and take several states.  I do6think there is anything that can be done about that.  Just look at Tatertown in Alabama or even Ron Johnson in my state.  Awful people will enthusiastically vote for awful politicians
      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @Albatrossity:

      I remember someone commenting that year over year inflation is still dropping, and they thought that explained a lot of why people are unhappy with Biden.  Very recent inflation is well under control, but the memories of inflation are still recent enough that people remain spooked by it.  If we manage to go until the election without either a recession or inflation getting back out of control, people’s opinion of the economy will improve a lot.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      George

      Given all that is known about what the GOP has done to destroy the country, and the current indictments against TFG and his henchpeople, and the convictions of the wannabe coupers, I really don’t think racism or misogyny are the explanatory variables.  Biden would be no less hated by the rightwing if he had a white male vice president.  TFG would have been no less loved by the rightwing if Nikki Haley had been his vice president.

      What we see in America now on the rightwing are the same sort of people who waved goodbye to the Jews when they were gathered up and put on trains in Europe in the 1940s. or the post-Soviet babushkas who long for the days of Stalin, or Russians now who think they somehow sit at the apex of European civilization.

      Tom Nichols had a decent twitter thread a day or two ago about the juvenile attitude of the MAGA folks.  They simply have become unhinged from objective reality, and the institutions–such as the media, religion, and even the GOP itself–that would have in the past provided negative feedback that reined in the rightwing crazies now, in sum, provide positive feedback.  In essence, rather than extinguishing the fire, they add accelerant.
      Even people who self-allege that they are on the left–e.g., Cornell West–find willing audiences for their anti-democratic tripe.
      And, sadly, there are decent liberals who too often focus on criticizing the ten percent of what Biden has done with which they disagree, rather than focusing on the ninety percent with which they do agree.  That level of pointless criticism too has negative impacts.​

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bjacques

      I feel ya, BC. But as long as we go into the race feeling like it’s a knife edge and not a shoo-in for Joe, we’ll keep working and enthusiastically promoting him to cadge those few more needed votes.

       

      Also, polls are worthless 14 months out. And so far Democrats have been picking up seats in the off-elections that were contestable. If we get Virginia back this November, it will be more wind in our sails.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Roger Moore

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I just don’t get how people could watch the sharpie-hurricane map moment and the “just drink bleach” thing and the Access Hollywood tape and… and…. and… and then say ‘Well gas is so expensive

      You know about the sharpie hurricane map, drinking bleach, and Access Hollywood because you’re a political junkie who pays attention and cares deeply about this stuff.  There are a lot of normies who don’t, but they do buy gas and groceries regularly, so inflation is more real to them than the latest “scandal” to show up in the news.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MattF

      One should bear in mind that polls are very subject to errors and bias. I suspect the low polling response rate (which you never hear much about) plays a role as well— the people who respond to polls are the outliers and often have an ax to grind. The pollsters hope that the distribution of ax-grinders tends to cancel out any specific grievances, but who tf knows?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Alison Rose

      The economy issue is so aggravating to me, partially because the reason people THINK the economy is so bad when it’s not actually that bad is because the media keeps insisting to them that it is. NYT today on the homepage: Biden Struggles to Make ‘Bidenomics’ a Plus, Not a Minus. And the subhed is “Wages are up, inflation has slowed and the White House has a new slogan. Still, President Biden’s poor marks on the economy are making Democrats worried.”

      He gets “poor marks” because people are stupid and don’t understand how the economy works and that most of what might not be great is not the president’s fault, no matter who the president is. And because the media, including of course Fox, is doom and gloom all the time no matter what.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      artem1s

      I mean seriously, look at how off the wall 2022 polls were vs. results. Or the 2020 polls.

      the other issue you’re dealing with is that more and more is push polling. If you aren’t mentioning the big issues certain candidates are trying to hide, or if the poll is spin laden to favor a particular position, of course they are wildly off when election day comes round. Any real poll is so limited in it’s questions it has no chance of reflecting what’s going on in this climate.

      At this point in the race for the 2020 election Bernie was still trying to get Dem voters to take an oath to crawl over broken glass if he ended up the nominee. It was all about taking Iowa and NH and pretending Super Tuesday and the southern African American vote wasn’t important. The article completely missed the most obvious advantage for the Dems. We know Biden will win the popular vote – GOPers know they have to cheat to win the EC.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      @bjacques: ​
      Too right. Assume it’s close as a close thing and act accordingly. Then if it proves easy, win-win.
      I do remember the “red wave” of ’22 with a certain fondness. That should have been Trump’s political death knell but Republicans are slow, stupid and always convinced they’re right.

      Reply

